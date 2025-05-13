Anger mounts after latest Aberdeen oil and gas job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger mounts after latest Aberdeen oil and gas job cuts

Aberdeen residents, North Sea veterans, engineers, and industry leaders are expressing deep concern.

By Liza Hamilton
Harbour Energy's office at Prime Four business park in Kingswells. Image: Knight Frank
As the dust settles from another round of job losses at Aberdeen firm Harbour Energy, the voices of those directly and indirectly affected are growing louder – and angrier.

Aberdeen residents, North Sea veterans, engineers, and industry leaders are expressing deep concern that the UK Government’s windfall tax is hollowing out the city’s workforce, while Westminster remains detached from the human cost.

“People are sad, they are worried – but no one is surprised,” said Kerry Smyth, Harbour Energy technical support manager, after the firm axed another 250 jobs last week.

It brings the total redundancies at Harbour alone to 600 in just two years – and follows a series of cuts across the energy industry in recent weeks.

Aberdeen job cuts

The culprit, she says, is clear: the UK Government’s Energy Profits Levy, which imposes a 78% tax on profits from oil and gas production in UK water.

Online her comments struck a chord and sparked a wave of reaction, not just from energy workers, but from a city that increasingly feels abandoned.

Harbour Energy manager Kerry Smyth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
William Elliott voiced concern about the knock-on effect: “600 well-paying jobs in Harbour means spending power of those 600 people in their local community is gone. Quadruple the job losses and you might get somewhere near.”

Others pointed to the consequences already playing out in the region.

Fergus Stewart, a senior engineer at Wood, asked: “How many of the laid-off personnel will go to the Middle East, taking their tax revenue and spending power out of the UK?”

Nana Morrison said the oil and gas job cuts have a “negative impact on the whole community”.

Skilled trades lost

Tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Clark, who recently returned to the city for her father’s funeral, was taken aback by how much Aberdeen had changed: “In the 80s and 90s it was buzzing. Now there’s hardly any shops or people.

“We did oil and gas brilliantly and exported our expertise all over the world. I don’t know how it will recover from this.”

For Colin Burrows, it’s about more than just job numbers: “Losing the skilled trades is bad enough, but the ripple effect within the communities is also disastrous.”

Harbour's Judy platform in the central North Sea.
Harbour’s Judy platform in the central North Sea. Image: Harbour Energy

Mo Mansoori, a lead at NEO Energy, said: “I personally am worried about being in a situation where domestically sourced energy will be so low that in uncertain geopolitical times such as we’re facing will put the UK in a very weak position.”

Many said domestic energy production is being stifled while the UK increasingly relies on imports.

“It’s sad to see, switch off the taps and see how the UK operates and then the rest of the UK starts to see the hardships,” warned drilling advisor Phil Duff.

