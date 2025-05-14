Tributes to Highlands construction boss Freddie Melville, who died aged 90

Highlands construction firm chief Alfred Gairfield Melville, who was responsible for over 1,000 homes and public buildings across Sutherland, has died, aged 90.

Better known as Freddie, his career spanned over five decades, during which he trained score of local tradesmen through his firm A G Melville – a legacy fondly remembered today.

Born in 1934, he was the eldest of 10 children and grew up in Golspie.

After serving his apprenticeship as a bricklayer with James Sutherland and Sons in the 1950s, he worked as a foreman for Morrison’s Construction before setting up his own building firm in the early 1980s.

He quickly earned a reputation as the go-to builder across the region.

Highland Council’s preferred contractor

Through longstanding partnerships with Highland Council and NHS Highland, Freddie’s firm carried out many of the largest housing schemes and civic projects in villages such as Dornoch, Embo, Lairg and his hometown of Golspie.

His grandson Josh Melville said: “Pretty much every village in Sutherland would have had my grandad’s company involved in some way, whether it was homes, medical centres or community buildings.

“He was passionate about employing local labour and making sure the work stayed in the area.

“He was one of the most reputable housebuilders post-war.”

Among his notable projects were the construction of Golspie Sutherland Football Club’s pavilion, Golspie Medical Practice, the Brora Heritage Centre, bowling club and tennis courts and extensions to the Sutherland swimming pool complex.

National Service in the British Army

Freddie retired in 2008 at the age of 74. He had worked alongside his late son Alan in the business, with Freddie overseeing site operations while his son handled pricing and office management.

He served with the British Army during his National Service and was stationed in Minden, West Germany.

Upon returning, he married Annie, his wife of 58 years. The couple met at the drill hall ceilidh in Golspie and shared a lifelong love of traditional Scottish music and community events.

Josh added: “He was well-known not just for his work, but for his personality. He was tall, strong, practical-minded – a hard-working man with a good sense of humour and a lot of pride in what he did.

“He cared deeply for this area and the people in it.”

Tributes to Freddie Melville

Builder Scott Lannon served his time with Freddie and said he remains grateful to him for the opportunity to learn his trade

“He was a good boss, hard but fair,” he recalled. “He employed a lot of men locally.

“Freddie made sure the job was done correctly and on time, but he was a great storyteller during our lunch breaks.

“Some people took a day off here or there, but not Freddie, he was indestructible back then.”

Freddie is survived by his grandchildren, Josh and Kelly, as well as eight of his siblings and his extended family across the Highlands and beyond.