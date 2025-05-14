Tributes to Highlands construction boss Freddie Melville, who died aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to Highlands construction boss Freddie Melville, who died aged 90

The hard-working building contractor was a major force in Sutherland and is responsible for over 1,000 homes and public buildings there.

By Liza Hamilton
The late Freddie Melville.
Highlands construction firm chief Alfred Gairfield Melville, who was responsible for over 1,000 homes and public buildings across Sutherland, has died, aged 90.

Better known as Freddie, his career spanned over five decades, during which he trained score of local tradesmen through his firm A G Melville – a legacy fondly remembered today.

Born in 1934, he was the eldest of 10 children and grew up in Golspie.

After serving his apprenticeship as a bricklayer with James Sutherland and Sons in the 1950s, he worked as a foreman for Morrison’s Construction before setting up his own building firm in the early 1980s.

He quickly earned a reputation as the go-to builder across the region.

Highland Council’s preferred contractor

Through longstanding partnerships with Highland Council and NHS Highland, Freddie’s firm carried out many of the largest housing schemes and civic projects in villages such as Dornoch, Embo, Lairg and his hometown of Golspie.

His grandson Josh Melville said: “Pretty much every village in Sutherland would have had my grandad’s company involved in some way, whether it was homes, medical centres or community buildings.

Freddie on the left of the stone after handover of a housing contract in Dornoch with Highland Council delegates.

“He was passionate about employing local labour and making sure the work stayed in the area.

“He was one of the most reputable housebuilders post-war.”

Among his notable projects were the construction of Golspie Sutherland Football Club’s pavilion, Golspie Medical Practice, the Brora Heritage Centre, bowling club and tennis courts and extensions to the Sutherland swimming pool complex.

National Service in the British Army

Freddie retired in 2008 at the age of 74. He had worked alongside his late son Alan in the business, with Freddie overseeing site operations while his son handled pricing and office management.

He served with the British Army during his National Service and was stationed in Minden, West Germany.

Freddie Melville when he was stationed in Germany for his National Service.

Upon returning, he married Annie, his wife of 58 years. The couple met at the drill hall ceilidh in Golspie and shared a lifelong love of traditional Scottish music and community events.

Josh added: “He was well-known not just for his work, but for his personality. He was tall, strong, practical-minded – a hard-working man with a good sense of humour and a lot of pride in what he did.

“He cared deeply for this area and the people in it.”

Tributes to Freddie Melville

Builder Scott Lannon served his time with Freddie and said he remains grateful to him for the opportunity to learn his trade

“He was a good boss, hard but fair,” he recalled. “He employed a lot of men locally.

“Freddie made sure the job was done correctly and on time, but he was a great storyteller during our lunch breaks.

“Some people took a day off here or there, but not Freddie, he was indestructible back then.”

James Sutherland and Sons of Golspie where Freddie served his time as a bricklayer in 1952. He is pictured in the back row, second from the left.

Freddie is survived by his grandchildren, Josh and Kelly, as well as eight of his siblings and his extended family across the Highlands and beyond.

