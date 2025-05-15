Playback Bar owner on first year of Inverness success as he reveals expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Playback Bar owner on first year of Inverness success as he reveals expansion plans

The multi-storey venue features a range of activities including axe-throwing, beer pong and giant foosball.

Taran Campbell of Playback Bar on Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Taran Campbell of Playback Bar on Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The owner of Playback Bar in Inverness has revealed its first-year success is allowing him to kick on with expansion plans.

Taran Campbell said the £1 million project on Academy Street, which opened in April last year, has far exceeded his expectations.

The multi-storey bar offers food and drinks as well as a range of activities including axe-throwing, beer pong and giant foosball.

Taran, who owns the bar with David Montgomery, believes the flexibility of the venue will allow its to add new games if they feel they could add to the experience.

He is also looking at plans for a new lower terrace area as well as a new bar serving space on the top terrace.

Inverness axe-throwing venture is hitting the bullseye

Taran says the first year has been “much better than expected” for Playback Bar and feels the success is likely to continue.

He said the venue offers a “unique” experience in the Highland capital and is capable of being host to the entirety of a night out.

Taran said: “The roof terrace has been a massive success and the games are all very popular.

Taran Campbell on the roof top terrace. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Now enough time has past, a lot of our customers have tried the food and it is picking up a fantastic reputation.

“Our model is based around the concept of competitive socialising, which adds a new factor other than just drinking and eating.

“The food we offer is for very casual dining, but can also be suitable for more of a sit-in meal with your friends.

“Adding in all of the games, we can cover a full night out of events all under one roof.

Playback Bar introduced axe-throwing to Inverness and it has been a “huge success” according to its owners. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We always had confidence in the concept becoming something special and so far I think we’ve been proven right.”

Taran said axe-throwing has been a “super” success and is hopeful it will continue to see high booking numbers – even if it’s just himself.

He added: “Axe-throwing has been incredibly popular, and bookings have been very consistent too, more so than we even thought.

“It’s something different and I love it – I have taken part on more than a few occasions.”

Playback Bar expansion plans

The success of Playback Bar so far has allowed Taran to press on with new projects, which include a lower terrace and a new bar.

He said: “Building the lower terrace is at the top of our to-do-list for this year, and hopefully it can be completed before the poor weather comes around.

“There’s also a new bar serving space on the top terrace which we are working on adding.

Taran Campbell believes the bar’s size and multiple floors give it flexibility for the future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The venue’s size offers us a lot of flexibility, which means we will always have a lot of options.

“Whether that be bringing in new events, or refreshing our games however we like, there is plenty of room for growth.”

Taran and David also opened Infinity Trampoline Park in Inverness a decade ago.

