Playback Bar owner on first year of Inverness success as he reveals expansion plans

The owner of Playback Bar in Inverness has revealed its first-year success is allowing him to kick on with expansion plans.

Taran Campbell said the £1 million project on Academy Street, which opened in April last year, has far exceeded his expectations.

The multi-storey bar offers food and drinks as well as a range of activities including axe-throwing, beer pong and giant foosball.

Taran, who owns the bar with David Montgomery, believes the flexibility of the venue will allow its to add new games if they feel they could add to the experience.

He is also looking at plans for a new lower terrace area as well as a new bar serving space on the top terrace.

Inverness axe-throwing venture is hitting the bullseye

Taran says the first year has been “much better than expected” for Playback Bar and feels the success is likely to continue.

He said the venue offers a “unique” experience in the Highland capital and is capable of being host to the entirety of a night out.

Taran said: “The roof terrace has been a massive success and the games are all very popular.

“Now enough time has past, a lot of our customers have tried the food and it is picking up a fantastic reputation.

“Our model is based around the concept of competitive socialising, which adds a new factor other than just drinking and eating.

“The food we offer is for very casual dining, but can also be suitable for more of a sit-in meal with your friends.

“Adding in all of the games, we can cover a full night out of events all under one roof.

“We always had confidence in the concept becoming something special and so far I think we’ve been proven right.”

Taran said axe-throwing has been a “super” success and is hopeful it will continue to see high booking numbers – even if it’s just himself.

He added: “Axe-throwing has been incredibly popular, and bookings have been very consistent too, more so than we even thought.

“It’s something different and I love it – I have taken part on more than a few occasions.”

Playback Bar expansion plans

The success of Playback Bar so far has allowed Taran to press on with new projects, which include a lower terrace and a new bar.

He said: “Building the lower terrace is at the top of our to-do-list for this year, and hopefully it can be completed before the poor weather comes around.

“There’s also a new bar serving space on the top terrace which we are working on adding.

“The venue’s size offers us a lot of flexibility, which means we will always have a lot of options.

“Whether that be bringing in new events, or refreshing our games however we like, there is plenty of room for growth.”

Taran and David also opened Infinity Trampoline Park in Inverness a decade ago.