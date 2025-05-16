Aberdeen florist still closed after fire that destroyed £20,000 of flowers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen florist still closed after fire that destroyed £20,000 of flowers

The firm is making fewer deliveries while waiting for its insurance company to organise repairs.

By Kelly Wilson
Wholesale florist J Van Vliet remains closed after a fire spread to the roof. Supplied by Paul McBain
Wholesale florist J Van Vliet remains closed after a fire spread to the roof. Supplied by Paul McBain

An Aberdeen florist is still unable to reopen months after a fire devastated its warehouse — but staff remain hopeful the doors will open again.

J Van Vliet, in Ardarroch Road, was one of several businesses caught in a major blaze that broke out at a nearby garage in January.

For the past three months the wholesaler has had to relocate its operations to its Scottish headquarters in Perth, with it facing losses of around £5,000 each week.

General manager Paul McBain has said the clear-up operation is finally under way but there’s still no indication as to when the building will be ready to reopen.

J Van Vliet staff ‘in limbo’

More than £80,000 of stock, including £20,000 of flowers, were destroyed.

At the moment the six employees, including Paul, are having to drive to Perth leaving Aberdeen at 3.30am to collect stock and then drive back to make deliveries.

Staff are now delivering flowers to around 50 florists across the north-east only four days a week, instead of the original six days.

Peter Beard and Paul McBain load a van at J Van Vliet in Kinrossie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Paul said: “We’re still working from Perth to get the deliveries done but it’s very tiring. It’s taking so long to get anything done with insurance companies.

“It’s taken a lot of organisation and there’s a certain element that feels like we are letting florists down with not delivering six days.

“But we are doing the best we can. We’re kind of in limbo waiting to get back into the original building, which could be months.

“There’s still no indication really as to when that’ll be.”

Work started on building

A contractor has been appointed by the insurance company and a clean-up operation has started.

Paul said: “It’s finally good to see things moving.

Aberdeen orders are being fulfilled at the Kinrossie headquarters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“A contractor has appointed by the insurance company and they’ve started doing some of the cleaning up.

“But I’m not sure what stage they are at with making the roof safe.

“We are all really hoping to get open again in Aberdeen.”

Cause of fire

The fire broke out within the building of Stag Motors and Pittodrie Car Stadium in January.

Police evacuated scores of nearby homes amid fears the fire could spread or residents might be affected by smoke.

The new Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation report said the main cause of the fire was a fault in a diesel heater and it began accidentally.

The blaze began in the shop room/showroom/display hall, the report said.

It added that the items that ignited first were structural fixtures and fittings and that petrol and oil products spread the fire “rapidly”.

 

Conversation