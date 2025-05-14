Former Highland care home designed by ‘The Traitors’ architect on sale

A grand Highland estate designed by the architect behind The Traitors’ iconic castle has come up for sale – offering the chance to own a piece of history just a 15-minute drive from the show’s dramatic filming location.

Newmore House, located near Alness in Ross-shire, was designed by Alexander Ross, the mastermind behind Ardross Castle, now the stunning backdrop for the hit reality series.

With the celebrity edition of The Traitors just wrapped, Ross’s grand Highland designs are in the spotlight, and estate agent Macleod & MacCallum is keen to flag the connection.

Set in four acres of garden, the property was built circa 1875, using stone from the ruins of an old castle, 400 yards down the road. It contains over 12 bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nine public rooms.

Newmore House for sale

Formerly used as a mental health care home, and most recently as a private residence, agents say it has strong potential to be developed into a hotel or country retreat.

Still retaining much of its original character, agents say it is in need of modernisation.

“Viewing is highly recommended for anyone with vision who can fully appreciate the potential this property has to offer and the truly enviable location,” said Janette Dillon of Macleod & MacCallum.

Popular Inverness boutique hotel for sale

Meanwhile, for anyone looking to buy a hotel in turnkey condition, the well-established Heathmount Hotel in Inverness has been listed for sale, at £1.4 million.

The eight-bedroom boutique hotel in the city’s upmarket west end has been extensively refurbished by owner Gillian Newton in recent years.

Agents Graham and Sibbald say the sale is down to her decision to retire.

The three-storey hotel features a popular bar and restaurant, known for serving traditional Scottish cuisine.

A significant amount of investment has gone into the property, including a glass extension, a new kitchen and an extensive terrace with outdoor heaters and a TV.

“From a business perspective, Heathmount Hotel offers a great opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the thriving tourist area of the Highlands,” adds agent Peter Seymour.

“The property already benefits from a stellar reputation and a loyal customer base, attracting visitors from near and far throughout the year.”

Hotel with £300k price tag

Overlooking the Moray Firth Coast, the two-star Marine Hotel in Buckie is also on the market.

Owners are seeking offers over £300,000 for the 16-bedroom property, and report a turnover in excess of that sum for the year ending March 2023.

It reports strong food and beverage sales, with accommodation income coming mainly from workers in the oil and fishing sector.

Located at Marine Place, the hotel includes a reception, bar, 40-person restaurant and a function room that can accommodate up to 80 people.

Outside, there is a good-sized beer garden.

Agents Graham and Sibbald say the hotel is ideally located for tourists visiting for distillery tours, golf, and sea trips offered by Buckie’s local harbour.

“The sale of the Marine Hotel provides the opportunity for a new owner to acquire a lovely hotel in a popular coastal destination” adds the agent.

“There is potential to develop the business by making improvements to the hotel to attract new tourist trade.”