Former Highland care home designed by ‘The Traitors’ architect on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Former Highland care home designed by ‘The Traitors’ architect on sale

Newmore House has been listed for offers over £850,000, alongside hotels for sale in Buckie and Inverness.

By Liza Hamilton
Newmore House in Alness. Image: Macleod and Maccallum
Newmore House in Alness. Image: Macleod and Maccallum

A grand Highland estate designed by the architect behind The Traitors’ iconic castle has come up for sale  – offering the chance to own a piece of history just a 15-minute drive from the show’s dramatic filming location.

Newmore House, located near Alness in Ross-shire, was designed by Alexander Ross, the mastermind behind Ardross Castle, now the stunning backdrop for the hit reality series.

With the celebrity edition of The Traitors just wrapped, Ross’s grand Highland designs are in the spotlight, and estate agent Macleod & MacCallum is keen to flag the connection.

Presenter Claudia Winkleman has just wrapped filming for the latest celebrity series of The Traitors at Ardross Castle. Image: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Set in four acres of garden, the property was built circa 1875, using stone from the ruins of an old castle, 400 yards down the road. It contains over 12 bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nine public rooms.

Newmore House for sale

Formerly used as a mental health care home, and most recently as a private residence, agents say it has strong potential to be developed into a hotel or country retreat.

Newmore House and Ardross Castle were both designed by architect Alexander Ross. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Still retaining much of its original character, agents say it is in need of modernisation.

“Viewing is highly recommended for anyone with vision who can fully appreciate the potential this property has to offer and the truly enviable location,”  said Janette Dillon of Macleod & MacCallum.

Popular Inverness boutique hotel for sale

Meanwhile, for anyone looking to buy a hotel in turnkey condition, the well-established Heathmount Hotel in Inverness has been listed for sale, at £1.4 million.

The eight-bedroom boutique hotel in the city’s upmarket west end has been extensively refurbished by owner Gillian Newton in recent years.

Agents Graham and Sibbald say the sale is down to her decision to retire.

The three-storey hotel features a popular bar and restaurant, known for serving traditional Scottish cuisine.

A significant amount of investment has gone into the property, including a glass extension, a new kitchen and an extensive terrace with outdoor heaters and a TV.

The award-winning Heathmount Hotel in Inverness is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“From a business perspective, Heathmount Hotel offers a great opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the thriving tourist area of the Highlands,” adds agent Peter Seymour.

“The property already benefits from a stellar reputation and a loyal customer base, attracting visitors from near and far throughout the year.”

Hotel with £300k price tag

Overlooking the Moray Firth Coast, the two-star Marine Hotel in Buckie is also on the market.

Owners are seeking offers over £300,000 for the 16-bedroom property, and report a turnover in excess of that sum for the year ending March 2023.

It reports strong food and beverage sales, with accommodation income coming mainly from workers in the oil and fishing sector.

Located at Marine Place, the hotel includes a reception, bar, 40-person restaurant and a function room that can accommodate up to 80 people.

Outside, there is a good-sized beer garden.

The Marine Hotel in Buckie has a £300,000 price tag. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Agents Graham and Sibbald say the hotel is ideally located for tourists visiting for distillery tours, golf, and sea trips offered by Buckie’s local harbour.

“The sale of the Marine Hotel provides the opportunity for a new owner to acquire a lovely hotel in a popular coastal destination” adds the agent.

“There is potential to develop the business by making improvements to the hotel to attract new tourist trade.”

Conversation