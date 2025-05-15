Moray care home operator Parklands reveals £500k plans to expand Highland facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Moray care home operator Parklands reveals £500k plans to expand Highland facility

It has also revealed the opening date for its new £11 million flagship care home in Inverness.

By Alex Banks
Ron Taylor, who runs the Parklands Care Homes group, outside Eilean Dubh.
Ron Taylor, who runs the Parklands Care Homes group, outside Eilean Dubh.

Moray care home operator Parklands has unveiled new £500,000 plans to expand one of its Highland homes.

The group is looking to upgrade its Eilean Dubh care home in Fortrose, which opened in 2021.

If approved by Highland Council, Parklands will add four new bedrooms as well as four additional parking spaces.

Parklands said Eilean Dubh care home has an extensive waiting list, which is reflected by its recent Care Inspectorate grade 5 (very good).

Strong demand across the Highlands

Managing director Ron Taylor said there is an “urgent need” for action in Highland care homes.

Parklands also launched £4 million plans for its Tain and Grantown care homes earlier this year.

Mr Taylor said: “We are seeing strong demand for care services across the Highlands, and we’re doing what we can to meet that urgent need.

“By creating an additional 84 places in Inverness, Tain, Fortrose and Grantown.

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor explained why he wants to add more rooms to the Eilean Dubh care home. Image: Parkland Care Homes

“This investment will ensure that more older people can receive high quality care close to their families and communities.”

Mr Taylor believes the care sector is under “real strain” in the Highlands. He said it has lost more than 200 Highland care home beds in the past two years.

Speaking on the Tain and Grantown expansion plans, he added: “At a time when capacity is shrinking, Parklands is investing in its communities and expanding to meet demand.”

Parklands nears opening date for new Inverness care home

The Moray care home operator has also revealed its new Inverness care home is set to welcome its first residents on June 16.

Pittyvaich is an £11m project in Milton of Leys and will combine “modern comfort with stunning surroundings” with 58 bedrooms.

It is the first care home to be built in the Highland capital in five years and represents a “significant investment in the future of care in the Highlands”.

An artist’s impression of the new 58-bedroom care home in Inverness. Image: Parklands Group

Parklands said it will offer modern facilities and a warm, supportive environment for older people in and around the city.

The building will be handed over by contractors Capstone Construction at the end of May.

