Moray care home operator Parklands reveals £500k plans to expand Highland facility

Moray care home operator Parklands has unveiled new £500,000 plans to expand one of its Highland homes.

The group is looking to upgrade its Eilean Dubh care home in Fortrose, which opened in 2021.

If approved by Highland Council, Parklands will add four new bedrooms as well as four additional parking spaces.

Parklands said Eilean Dubh care home has an extensive waiting list, which is reflected by its recent Care Inspectorate grade 5 (very good).

Strong demand across the Highlands

Managing director Ron Taylor said there is an “urgent need” for action in Highland care homes.

Parklands also launched £4 million plans for its Tain and Grantown care homes earlier this year.

Mr Taylor said: “We are seeing strong demand for care services across the Highlands, and we’re doing what we can to meet that urgent need.

“By creating an additional 84 places in Inverness, Tain, Fortrose and Grantown.

“This investment will ensure that more older people can receive high quality care close to their families and communities.”

Mr Taylor believes the care sector is under “real strain” in the Highlands. He said it has lost more than 200 Highland care home beds in the past two years.

Speaking on the Tain and Grantown expansion plans, he added: “At a time when capacity is shrinking, Parklands is investing in its communities and expanding to meet demand.”

Parklands nears opening date for new Inverness care home

The Moray care home operator has also revealed its new Inverness care home is set to welcome its first residents on June 16.

Pittyvaich is an £11m project in Milton of Leys and will combine “modern comfort with stunning surroundings” with 58 bedrooms.

It is the first care home to be built in the Highland capital in five years and represents a “significant investment in the future of care in the Highlands”.

Parklands said it will offer modern facilities and a warm, supportive environment for older people in and around the city.

The building will be handed over by contractors Capstone Construction at the end of May.