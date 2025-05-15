Aberdeen firm Wood extends takeover deadline again as talks continue

Aberdeen firm Wood has given another extension to Sidara over a potential takeover deal.

Discussions are continuing between the Wood board and the Dubai-based firm, which now has until 5pm on June 12 to announce any intentions to make an offer.

If the non-binding conditional proposal was to advance, the deal would be worth 35p per share – around £242 million in total.

Shares for the Aberdeen engineering firm are currently suspended after it failed to file its annual accounts in time.

Extension for ‘recommended’ offer

Wood is continuing to work with Sidara in relation to the pre-conditions of the possible offer.

The pair are in talks with Wood’s lenders and noteholders in relation to debt modifications as well as Sidara liquidity arrangements.

A spokesman for Wood said: “The board of Wood has requested, and the panel has consented to, an extension to the date by which Sidara is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood in accordance or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

“Should Sidara make a firm offer for Wood, the board would be minded to recommend such an offer to Wood’s shareholders.

“Such announcement must now be made by not later than 5pm on June 12 2025.

“There continues to be no certainty that an offer will be made by Sidara even if the pre-conditions to the possible offer are satisfied or waived.”

The deadline can be further extended with the agreement of the board and consent of the panel.

The group said shareholders are not required to take any action in relation to the possible offer.

New Wood takeover deadline comes as group works on accounts

Wood is also continuing to work with its auditor towards the publication of audited accounts for the financial year ended December 31 2024.

It confirmed it would fail to file its accounts on time, meaning its shares were suspended.

The oil services group had until the close of business on April 30 to file its accounts for the 2024 financial year.

The firm’s shares will stay suspended from the London Stock Exchange, meaning they are unable to be traded until accounts are filed.

In March, Wood warned its 2024 results would be delayed due to the independent financial review it had commissioned.

A number of adjustments are expected to be required on its income statements and balance sheets for the past three years.

The review, by Deloitte, also highlighted “inappropriate management pressure” as well as issues with project contracts.