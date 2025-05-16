Aberdeen harbourmaster gives insider account after deadly Solong ship crash

Port of Aberdeen’s harbourmaster has detailed the complex operation to remove dangerous cargo from the Solong – the fire-ravaged container ship involved in a fatal North Sea collision that remains the focus of a major investigation.

Aberdeen’s South Harbour is now acting as caretaker for the vessel, which sustained severe structural damage in the crash and the fires that followed.

Harbourmaster Benji Morrison told the port’s annual general meeting that the Solong is now, “effectively just a hull”.

The Portuguese-flagged vessel arrived under tow on March 28, following a high-impact crash with the stationary Stena Immaculate – a tanker carrying aviation fuel for the United States Air force.

The incident claimed the life of one crew member and triggered a large-scale salvage operation.

Mr Morrison gave an in-depth account of how his team scrambled to prepare for the ship’s arrival with just three days’ notice.

“This wasn’t something I expected in my first year as harbourmaster,” he said. “But when the SOSREP calls on a Saturday afternoon, you know it is serious.”

The Solong collided with the US-flagged Stena Immaculate on March 10. The crash caused a series of explosions and fires that ravaged the Solong for more than a week.

Tragically, 38-year-old Filipino crew member Mark Angelo Pernia lost his life in the incident. The ship’s captain, Vladimir Motin of St Petersburg, Russia, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Aberdeen: a port of refuge

Despite the damage, 36 remaining crew members from both vessels were rescued in a tense operation.

Aberdeen was identified as the preferred port to manage the casualty drawing on recent experience handling the MV Lowlands Diamond just months earlier.

To prepare for the Solong’s arrival, a specialist shore tension system had to be shipped overnight from the Netherlands and rigged quayside in time for the vessel’s arrival on Friday morning.

“She was a dead ship with no mooring capability,” Mr Morrison explained. “We had to decide how we were going to moor this vessel and how we were going to safely keep it there.

“We had to look at everything: environmental risks, emergency procedures, offloading operations, and maintaining safety for the rest of the port.

“We knew there was dangerous cargo on board, that cargo was very fire-damaged and there was a lot of damage from the fire-fighting efforts to extinguish the fire.

“There was also a lot of broken glass on the deck and we had to put a pilot onto the vessel.”

Full investigation launched on arrival

The Marine Accident Investigation branch, along with Humberside Police and Police Scotland, boarded the ship as soon as it was secured in South Harbour.

In the six weeks since, teams have removed its cargo, offloaded all fuel bunkers, and disposed of contaminated firefighting water in line with waste management regulations.

“The next stage for us now is really caretaking,” said Mr Morrison. “We are keeping daily watch on this vessel to make sure she maintains her structural integrity and remains safe in port.”

The Solong is expected to be towed for recycling, though the final destination has not yet been confirmed.

Mr Morrison said the back-to-back handling of two casualty vessels has helped cement the Port of Aberdeen’s growing reputation as a key port of refuge.

He added: “We are very well strategically placed as being a port that can offer the UK resilience in times of conflict or national and international emergencies.”