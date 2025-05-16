Aberdeen harbourmaster gives insider account after deadly Solong ship crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen harbourmaster gives insider account after deadly Solong ship crash

Teams of investigators were waiting to board the fire-ravaged container ship as soon as it was secured at Aberdeen's South Harbour.

The burnt out Solong container ship being tugged into Aberdeen's South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Liza Hamilton

Port of Aberdeen’s harbourmaster has detailed the complex operation to remove dangerous cargo from the Solong – the fire-ravaged container ship involved in a fatal North Sea collision that remains the focus of a major investigation.

Aberdeen’s South Harbour is now acting as caretaker for the vessel, which sustained severe structural damage in the crash and the fires that followed.

Harbourmaster Benji Morrison told the port’s annual general meeting that the Solong is now, “effectively just a hull”.

The Portuguese-flagged vessel arrived under tow on March 28, following a high-impact crash with the stationary Stena Immaculate – a tanker carrying aviation fuel for the United States Air force.

The incident claimed the life of one crew member and triggered a large-scale salvage operation.

Mr Morrison gave an in-depth account of how his team scrambled to prepare for the ship’s arrival with just three days’ notice.

Port of Aberdeen harbourmaster Benji Morrison. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“This wasn’t something I expected in my first year as harbourmaster,” he said. “But when the SOSREP calls on a Saturday afternoon, you know it is serious.”

The Solong collided with the US-flagged Stena Immaculate on March 10. The crash caused a series of explosions and fires that ravaged the Solong for more than a week.

Tragically, 38-year-old Filipino crew member Mark Angelo Pernia lost his life in the incident. The ship’s captain, Vladimir Motin of St Petersburg, Russia, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Aberdeen: a port of refuge

Despite the damage, 36 remaining crew members from both vessels were rescued in a tense operation.

Aberdeen was identified as the preferred port to manage the casualty drawing on recent experience handling the MV Lowlands Diamond just months earlier.

To prepare for the Solong’s arrival, a specialist shore tension system had to be shipped overnight from the Netherlands and rigged quayside in time for the vessel’s arrival on Friday morning.

“She was a dead ship with no mooring capability,” Mr Morrison explained. “We had to decide how we were going to moor this vessel and how we were going to safely keep it there.

“We had to look at everything: environmental risks, emergency procedures, offloading operations, and maintaining safety for the rest of the port.

“We knew there was dangerous cargo on board, that cargo was very fire-damaged and there was a lot of damage from the fire-fighting efforts to extinguish the fire.

“There was also a lot of broken glass on the deck and we had to put a pilot onto the vessel.”

Full investigation launched on arrival

The Marine Accident Investigation branch, along with Humberside Police and Police Scotland, boarded the ship as soon as it was secured in South Harbour.

Teams of investigators were waiting to board Solong upon her arrival at South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In the six weeks since, teams have removed its cargo, offloaded all fuel bunkers, and disposed of contaminated firefighting water in line with waste management regulations.

“The next stage for us now is really caretaking,” said Mr Morrison. “We are keeping daily watch on this vessel to make sure she maintains her structural integrity and remains safe in port.”

The Solong is expected to be towed for recycling, though the final destination has not yet been confirmed.

Mr Morrison said the back-to-back handling of two casualty vessels has helped cement the Port of Aberdeen’s growing reputation as a key port of refuge.

He added: “We are very well strategically placed as being a port that can offer the UK resilience in times of conflict or national and international emergencies.”

