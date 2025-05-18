Aberdeenshire massage therapist swaps jet-setting for healing at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire massage therapist swaps jet-setting for healing at home

Hazel Duguid worked as cabin crew for Virgin Atlantic and aboard a private yacht before retraining as a massage therapist.

By Liza Hamilton
Hazel Duguid says starting a family led her to follow a new path.
After years of travelling the world as Virgin Atlantic cabin crew and working aboard a private yacht, Hazel Duguid turned her passion for healing into Heilan Hands Therapies.

Her hands-on wellness business has treatment rooms near Turriff and Health Haven, Portessie, offering therapeutic massage and bespoke treatments that cater to mind, body, and soul.

Meanwhile, she’s building community through wellness with a series of day retreats held around Aberdeenshire.

Hazel answered all of our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start the business?

After the birth of my son, Fraser, I decided it was time for a career change. I’d worked all over the world, but I’d always had a passion for complementary therapies.

I retrained at Hereford College of Technology, which was quite daunting as most students were half my age.

After qualifying, I worked to improve my confidence and gain some much-needed experience, learning how to adapt treatments for all sorts of needs.

Hazel Duguid set up Heilan Hands Therapies in 2019.

When I had my daughter, Catriona, we moved back to Aberdeenshire and I felt ready to set up on my own.

I started Heilan Hands Therapies as it suits my family life and erratic ADHD brain.

How did you get where you are today?

Trusting my gut and not being afraid to change tack when things don’t always go the way they should.

I’ve learned to view challenges as signposts rather than roadblocks, and I’m always open to learning and adapting. The business has grown organically over time, mostly through word of mouth.

I think more people are seeing the value and importance of self-care, which is now more essential than ever.

Who helped you?

Family, friends, fellow therapists and my clients.

I recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and already, they have proved invaluable with legal and insurance advice.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When I feel overwhelmed, I hear my Mam say, “Keep a calm sooch”, which is Doric for keep a calm head. It reminds me to stay grounded and not let stress dictate my actions.

What is your biggest mistake?

I don’t really believe in “mistakes” – everything happens for a reason and mistakes act as lessons.

My biggest lesson was not to spread myself too thinly. I’m no good to anyone if I’m burnt out. I’ve also learned not to compare myself to others and to honour my own pace.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m proud of the day retreats I’ve run so far. I try to be original with the content and energy, whilst always keeping things fun.

Likewise, if I’ve helped a client feel better after a treatment, then that’s a great achievement, too.

One client once told me she hadn’t slept properly in years until after my treatment – that meant the world.

