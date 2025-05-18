Aberdeenshire massage therapist swaps jet-setting for healing at home

After years of travelling the world as Virgin Atlantic cabin crew and working aboard a private yacht, Hazel Duguid turned her passion for healing into Heilan Hands Therapies.

Her hands-on wellness business has treatment rooms near Turriff and Health Haven, Portessie, offering therapeutic massage and bespoke treatments that cater to mind, body, and soul.

Meanwhile, she’s building community through wellness with a series of day retreats held around Aberdeenshire.

Hazel answered all of our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start the business?

After the birth of my son, Fraser, I decided it was time for a career change. I’d worked all over the world, but I’d always had a passion for complementary therapies.

I retrained at Hereford College of Technology, which was quite daunting as most students were half my age.

After qualifying, I worked to improve my confidence and gain some much-needed experience, learning how to adapt treatments for all sorts of needs.

When I had my daughter, Catriona, we moved back to Aberdeenshire and I felt ready to set up on my own.

I started Heilan Hands Therapies as it suits my family life and erratic ADHD brain.

How did you get where you are today?

Trusting my gut and not being afraid to change tack when things don’t always go the way they should.

I’ve learned to view challenges as signposts rather than roadblocks, and I’m always open to learning and adapting. The business has grown organically over time, mostly through word of mouth.

I think more people are seeing the value and importance of self-care, which is now more essential than ever.

Who helped you?

Family, friends, fellow therapists and my clients.

I recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and already, they have proved invaluable with legal and insurance advice.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

When I feel overwhelmed, I hear my Mam say, “Keep a calm sooch”, which is Doric for keep a calm head. It reminds me to stay grounded and not let stress dictate my actions.

What is your biggest mistake?

I don’t really believe in “mistakes” – everything happens for a reason and mistakes act as lessons.

My biggest lesson was not to spread myself too thinly. I’m no good to anyone if I’m burnt out. I’ve also learned not to compare myself to others and to honour my own pace.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m proud of the day retreats I’ve run so far. I try to be original with the content and energy, whilst always keeping things fun.

Likewise, if I’ve helped a client feel better after a treatment, then that’s a great achievement, too.

One client once told me she hadn’t slept properly in years until after my treatment – that meant the world.