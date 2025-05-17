How Merchant Antiques in Inverness has become unlikely venue for countless wedding proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Merchant Antiques in Inverness has become unlikely venue for countless wedding proposals

Owner Moira Meldrum also told The P&J why she never haggles and why she believes online shopping has "ruined" the Highland capital.

Moira Meldrum welcomed us at the Merchant Antiques store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Entering the Merchant Antiques shop in Inverness is like stepping through a portal into the past.

Located on Greig Street, it opened 12 years ago and is now the only antique shop left in the Highland capital.

Owner Moira Meldrum told The P&J she and husband Colin “have always been interested in antiques.”

Mrs Meldrum was running a cafe and working “far too many hours” when she decided it was time to fulfil her dream.

She explained: “We were soon to have grandchildren and wanted a little bit more time with them.

The Merchant is packed with thousands of treasures. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We kept coming past here and seeing the building was still empty, so we just went ahead and decided to open the shop because that’s our passion.”

Now the couple’s lives consist of going to auctions, people’s homes and doing house clearances to find lost “treasures.”

She said the best thing about her job is “going and finding items every day.”

Both floors at the Inverness store are packed with thousands of antiques, while the couple also keeps three containers full of stock.

“You don’t know what you’re going to find. As my husband says, it’s like Christmas every day,” she said with a smile.

The Merchant: Around 5 people a year propose at Inverness antique shop

There is something rather magical about the Merchant that leaves you fascinated as soon as you enter the store.

The shop even seems to cast a particularly strong spell on some couples.

Mrs Meldrum told us she sees between four and five proposals a year.

“I just have some nice rings. I’m always buying, always, always buying lots of rings,” she said.

The owner explained that although it is not often possible to do so, she likes to find out about their history and who used to wear them.

Dozens have bought engagement rings at the Inverness shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The 59-year-old said she has already had three proposals this year.

She said: A few months ago, an American couple came in and he just got an engagement ring, went down on one knee and proposed straight away.

“Another Dutch couple came in, picked their ring, and then I said ‘congratulations’.

“He then said, ‘Oh, not yet, I have to go and ask for her father’s permission.’

“I had an English couple in last week. It was slightly different because she bought the engagement ring, she’s going to propose to him, but she’ll be wearing the ring herself.

“She didn’t buy him a ring. She bought herself a ring.”

No negotiation policy

Haggling is not an uncommon practice in antique shops.

However, Mrs Meldrum has a reputation for being quite tough.

She explained: “I’m quite firm, because I’ve been on the Antiques Road Trip three times and I find that ever since I was on that, people have been quite cheeky.

The Merchant owner does not negotiate the price of her antiques. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“They come in and take something up to the counter at £60 and say, I’ll give you 20 for it.

“So, I got really fed up with it. I just decided my prices are good anyway, I don’t overprice just to give a discount, which a lot of antique dealers do.

“I would rather just offer people a fair price.”

Most interesting item at the Merchant

Mrs Meldrum said she has had “so many” great items over the year.

However, she believes the “most interesting and valuable” was a ceramic ice bucket from the 19th Century.

She and her husband got it as part of a container they bought in Inverness.

This Victorian Drabware cooler circa 1840 by Wm Ridgway and Co Ltd was the most valuable item sold at the Merchant. Image: The Merchant Antiques

She said: “It was absolutely stunning. It was a huge, big ice bucket.

“It was all intricately carved and had a separate ceramic piece inside.

“I sold it for £2,000.”

What would Merchant Antiques owner improve about Inverness?

Mrs Meldrum explained she has “a mix” of clients, both older and younger as well as locals and tourists.

“It has to be mixed because if I just relied on tourists, I wouldn’t be here after 12 years,” she said.

Born and bred in Inverness, the businesswoman insists the Highland capital has been “a good city” to run a business.

The Merchant is located just a short distance from the city centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She describes the majority of people in the city as “nice and friendly.”

When asked what the worst thing about Inverness is, she replied: “The internet. It has ruined all the shops that are closing in the town.”

“I don’t go into town anymore because there’s nothing to go in for.”

The shop has a large selection of ceramics and furniture. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mrs Meldrum added she would like to “go back to traditional ways.”

She concluded: “Have lots more small shops. Get rid of the majority of the big supermarkets.

“Go back to the butcher, the baker, the fishmonger.

“We have a choice of one of each whereas when I was growing up, in the Victorian Market, there were three butchers and two or three fish shops.

“There’s just not enough choice anymore.”

Conversation