Peterhead trawlerman Jimmy Buchan on bringing hunter’s instinct to business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Peterhead trawlerman Jimmy Buchan on bringing hunter’s instinct to business

The skipper, who featured on hit BBC show Trawlermen, has reflected on his adventurous life at sea and running Amity Fish Company.

Jimmy Buchan founded Amity Fish Company in 2006. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jimmy Buchan founded Amity Fish Company in 2006. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Liza Hamilton

Jimmy Buchan became a household name in the mid-2000s as one of the stars of the BBC Trawlermen, the hard-hitting documentary that offered a rare glimpse into life aboard the North Sea’s fishing fleet.

As viewers watched him battle fierce storms in search of the perfect catch, Jimmy became, for many, the face of Scottish fishing – much loved for his grit and good humour.

But long before the cameras rolled, and long after they stopped, Jimmy was a mainstay of Peterhead: the skipper of his own trawler, a familiar figure in Europe’s largest whitefish port, and a lifelong advocate of the industry he entered at just 14 years old.

Today, at 64, he’s still immersed in the trade – though no longer at sea.

Jimmy now runs Amity Fish Company, a quayside business supplying premium Scottish seafood to customers across the UK and internationally.

Jimmy Buchan became the skipper of his own trawler aged 26. Image: Michael Traill

It’s a different kind of challenge, he admits, but for a man who spent his life chasing the next catch, the competitive instinct remains sharp.

“My body clock still wakes me up at 5.30am every day,” he says. “When you were fishing, you had to get your nets in the water, the hunt was on.

“But now it’s a slightly different time, the hunt is the customer – and persuading them your fish is better than everyone else’s.

“Every day is a new day. You just don’t know what’s going to happen, so you’ve got to be on your game and ready, poised.”

Casting creels in Buchanhaven

Born and raised in the tight-knit coastal village of Buchanhaven, some of Jimmy’s fondest early memories are of casting creels with his father.

“I always had that hunter instinct,” he recalls. “That you can throw a creel and get a crab or a lobster; that progressed to getting out with the inshore fleet and going to haul hundreds of creels.”

Jimmy Buchan when he skippered  Amity II, hauling the flip flap section of the Gamrie Bay net. Image: Findlay/Brown

By 16, he’d left school and stepped aboard full time, a young lad plunged into the harsh world of offshore fishing.

Walk the plank or join the crew

“It was a man’s world and by God was that a reality change,” he says. “Leaving mother’s apron strings to then being in a crew of eight burly men who didn’t do sympathy and who didn’t take kindly to you being seasick.

“That first big wave that hits the boat, you’d never seen anything like it in your life, the crew just laughing it off.

“You very quickly realised that the best way to get on the right side of this is work hard, put your head down, don’t speak back and integrate into that regime and become one of the crew.

“It was a bit like piracy: walk the plank or join the crew. You choose.”

Jimmy Buchan in 2018 welcoming then Prince of Wales during a visit to Peterhead fish market. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

By his twenties, Jimmy was skippering his own vessel, hauling langoustines, haddock and monkfish from deepwater grounds like Ooze Hole and Devil’s Hole, often in brutal conditions.

As skipper, he knows what it is to face judgement at sea, but nothing beat the thrill of hauling that perfect catch.

“Over the years you gain skills and knowledge and confidence, and you make good decisions,” he says.

“When you get that good catch, your crew think you’re a hero, but when you pull up in the morning and there’s very little there, they know they’re not going to get paid.

“You’re not so much a hero then, more of a villain. So you’ve got to win the hearts and minds of your crew back, when you do it’s very satisfying.”

Jimmy Buchan’s TV stardom

In 2005 Jimmy caught the attention of BBC producers.

They were scouting for a new show inspired by the success of The Deadliest Catch, an American series about crab fishermen, and were quickly drawn by Jimmy’s obvious passion for the industry.

Amity skipper Jimmy Buchan at Peterhead Harbour being filmed for Trawlermen. Image: Buchan/Brown

He soon became the face of Trawlermen, and what he thought would be a short documentary became blockbuster television.

“I did not think I would be headlining primetime television on a national television channel,” Jimmy admits. “It was a surreal time.

“We played our part, but the real skill was in turning mundane footage into a narrative that got people hooked.”

Future of the North Sea

While Trawlermen introduced the public to the personalities behind Scotland’s fishing industry, it also showed the challenges it faced.

But Jimmy is sanguine about talk of over-fishing in the North Sea.

“I was able to fish in it for 40 years and make each year profitable,” he says. “I think we’ve got to accept at some point the fish keep turning up year after year, so we must be fishing sustainably.”

Nevertheless, the catch has changed – less cod and haddock and more squid, langoustine and monkfish – and the industry has contracted.

“Efficiency drives down the size if industry, but that is not unusual across any sector. As much as we don’t like change as humans, we’ve got to accept there’s still as much fish being landed.”

Record fish landings at Peterhead

In fact, there have been record fish landings at Peterhead in the past year, with £257 million in catches traded across the quayside up to November.

If there’s one thing that gets Jimmy on his soapbox, it’s the nation’s diet.

Farmer and hotelier Noel Gall with Jimmy Buchan of Amity Fish at Saplinbrae Hotel, telling the stories behind the region’s farming and fishing heritage.

“It’s for the government of the day to wake up and realise that this is generational change we need,” he says. “We were a great fish-eating nation.

“We look at our European counterparts and they continue to be great seafood-eating nations whilst we in Scotland have got some serious health issues that we need to deal with.

“Our eating habit is not what it probably should be for an island nation surrounded by the richest fishing grounds in the world.”

Amity succession plan

Amity Fish Company has now grown to employ 10 people has very much become a family affair. His daughter Jenna has joined the business full-time.

“Although I didn’t have a son in succession at sea, it very much looks like there’s a daughter in succession onshore,” he says.

“It’s exciting. Now it’s about passing on the knowledge – everything I’ve learned about fishing and the fishing industry – and learning from her about the modern business world.”

In 2023, Jimmy Buchan unveiled Amity Seafood Larder at Peterhead Harbour – offering sustainable, locally sourced seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Reflecting on his journey, Jimmy offers advice to those starting out: “It’s tough, but stay focused and driven.

“I remember when people laughed at me because all I wanted to do was learn about fishing and dedicate my life to fishing.

“You can’t buy success, wisdom, or experience. They come from being focused, driven and enthusiastic.”

For Jimmy it’s all about finding joy in your work: “If you are not enjoying it, don’t do it.  It’s one of those things that’s got to reward you because you’ve got to get up the next day and go out and do it all over again.”

Conversation