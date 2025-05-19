Talks over sale of Aberdeen housing site Countesswells drag on for nearly a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Talks over sale of Aberdeen housing site Countesswells drag on for nearly a year

The former Stewart Milne site has been on the market for three years as "complex" negotiations continue.

By Kelly Wilson
Administrators are still in talks to complete a sale for the Countesswells site. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Administrators are still in talks to complete a sale for the Countesswells site. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson

Talks are still ongoing to finalise the sale of Aberdeen’s Countesswells development, nearly a year after it went under offer.

Administrators have admitted the process is “taking longer than originally hoped”.

A mystery buyer for the Stewart Milne site was revealed in June last year, but there’s still been no sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors was appointed to find new owners for the scheme in May 2022 after Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) foundered in the wake of the oil and gas downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic and plunged into administration.

‘Complex’ talks continue

The scheme includes plans for thousands of homes, as well as shops and schools.

CDL, set up to manage the £800 million development, was a subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group (SMG).

Stewart Milne Group went bust in January last year, with hundreds of jobs axed.

The Countesswells site is under offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A spokesman for the joint administrators today confirmed the site still has a sale pending with “complex” talks continuing.

The site is still showing as being under offer on the Shepherd’s website.

Business as usual at Countesswells

About 900 homes have been built in the community since construction began in 2015 by a mix of builders including Stewart Milne, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Kirkwood and Chap Homes.

But the plan is for more than 3,000, meaning two-thirds of the development is still up in the air.

Housebuilder Barratt is currently in the middle of building at the development.

It has already finished 131 homes with another 318 to be built, including its current Kings Gallop scheme.

Felipe Ferreira, Barratts Homes sales and marketing director for North Scotland, pictured at the Countesswells development. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Felipe Ferreira, north division sales and marketing director, previously confirmed Barratt will continue to build homes on site and “carry on as normal”.

In November 2023, councillors axed plans for a new secondary school and instead opted to go-ahead for plans for a 1,600 pupil replacement for Hazlehead Academy.

This came despite warnings that the facility had been something of a “selling point” for the hundreds who have already bought new homes.

A spokesman for the joint administrators said: “The joint administrators are continuing to work towards a sale notwithstanding that the process is complex and taking longer than was originally hoped.”

Conversation