Inside hectic first weekend at Dufftown pub which has reopened after five years

The Stillman Bar and Restaurant owner Fiona Brown lifts the lid on an incredibly busy opening weekend and ongoing work on the restaurant side of the business.

Fiona Brown pouring drink behind bar.
Owner Fiona Brown behind the bar at The Stillman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Before last Saturday, Fiona Brown hadn’t really poured a pint before.

However now, the new pub owner is joking she is an expert after the opening weekend of the new Dufftown pub The Stillman Bar and Restaurant.

It was overwhelming for Fiona with the bar at full capacity and buzzing by 2pm.

Last December, she snapped up the former Stuart Arms at auction for around £166,000 to breathe new life into it after it had been vacant for five years.

It has been something different for the former nanny who had never owned or run a hospitality business before now.

Nerves ahead of opening weekend for The Stillman Bar

The Dufftown native returned to her hometown in 2017 shortly after the birth of her son Magnus.

Fiona was delighted by the strong support shown by the locals when she opened the business.

She said: “The opening weekend was mental, we had three of us behind the bar.

“We opened at midday on Saturday and by 2pm it was completely full.”

Owner Fiona Brown pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “It was overwhelming and fantastic to see the large turnout and Dufftown was buzzing.

“We had people coming up at 5pm, but couldn’t get into the door.

“I hadn’t really poured a pint at 12 o’clock and by 5pm I was an expert.

“The support has been brilliant and whenever I’m outside people are congratulating me and handing in cards with best wishes.”

Fiona was bit nervous about opening, however the business has been a hit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She admitted she was a bit nervous ahead of opening the business.

However, it has went down a treat with locals.

Fiona said: “We were all nervous about opening the business and learning to use all the equipment.

“However it went really smoothly and the community spirit and love was felt.

“To be honest, I haven’t had much time to think about how I only bought the pub in December and now it is open.

What is happening to the restaurant at Stillman Bar?

Fiona is aiming to open the restaurant side of the Stillman Bar business in Dufftown in July.

Work is ongoing on the lounge which will be able to seat 50 people. It will serve fresh and good pub grub.

Work ongoing in the lounge area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “The lounge is coming along nicely and then the kitchen needs a lot of equipment as there was nothing in it when we took over.

“Meanwhile, the beer garden needs freshening up too.

“We will focus on simple, family-friendly dining with fresh, locally sourced food.

“We will open that part of the business in July.”

Meanwhile, the bar itself has an untreated copper worktop where people can leave their imprint to leave their own permanent stamp on the pub.

‘Fresh start for Dufftown pub’

The Stillman Bar has been transformed from a vacant site in Dufftown’s town centre.

In the past, previous efforts to breathe new life into the building have been unsuccessful.

Her partner Gareth who is a joiner has carried out much of the makeover and helped by local tradesmen and friends.

Outside of the pub which has reopened with a makeover and a new owner. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “In mid-December last year, I bought it. Seven years ago, I moved back to Dufftown after working as a nanny in London for over 20 years.

“The bar has been fully renovated.

“When I purchased it, it was nearly an empty shell, requiring significant repairs due to water damage and a complete restart.

“My partner Gareth who runs a joinery business has done a lot of the work himself and if he doesn’t, he finds out how.

The business is in Dufftown’s town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We have employed a lot of local tradesmen and his friends to help with the work.”

She also thanked Craigellachie’s Highlander Inn owner Tatsunya Mingaha for helping her every step of the way.

The Stillman is open from 4pm to 12:30am on Thursdays, from noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 11:30pm on Sundays.

