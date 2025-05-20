Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker polishes up new career in car detailing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker polishes up new career in car detailing

The Inverurie man started the business from his mum's driveway.

By Kelly Wilson
Jason Cruickshank, owner of JRC Detailing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
When Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker Jason Cruickshank was made redundant he knew it was time for a career change.

The 38-year-old decided to turn his back on the industry and follow his childhood passion.

10 years later he’s the successful owner of business JRC Detailing.

Since opening in 2015, Jason has seen his business grow from strength to strength.

The business specialises in ceramic coatings, leather care, machine polishing, multi-stage paint correction and advanced anti-corrosion treatments among other services.

‘I wanted to do something I enjoy’

Jason started JRC Detailing from his mum’s driveway in Inverurie.

From a young age he showed an interest in cars and was inspired by his late dad Iain.

The former Inverurie Academy pupil found himself out of work when he was made redundant from Averon Engineering.

Jason started his new business after being made redundant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He said: “My job became obsolete and during the same time I lost my dad through a short illness.

“My passion has always been detailing cars for my father as a child growing up.

“When I came out of oil and gas, I basically went, right, let’s try this.

“I wanted to basically fall back and do something I enjoy and love doing.”

JRC Detailing growing

To start with Jason, who is also a retained firefighter in Inverurie, relied on business from family and friends.

But he’s now got customers from Wick to Glasgow.

He said: “I started doing the valeting and detailing outside my mother’s house with gazebos.

“It was people who knew me and what I was capable of doing.

“It just grew from there through word of mouth.”

Award winning business

Looking towards the future Jason plan to continue growing the business at the Wardes Road workshop.

He said: “I just want to keep on going and hopefully come time, expand.

“I’m a firm believer in taking things steady, and building up the rapport and reputation and then take it from there.

Jason at his workshop in Inverurie’s Wardes Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s taken some time to build up the premises the way I’ve wanted it.

I heavily reinvested in the business at the start of the year by making the studio better and increasing the reputation.”

Jason was recently named CarPro Installer of the Year 2025 with the award recognising outstanding skill, attention to detail, and a commitment to raising industry standards.

