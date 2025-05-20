Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker polishes up new career in car detailing

When Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker Jason Cruickshank was made redundant he knew it was time for a career change.

The 38-year-old decided to turn his back on the industry and follow his childhood passion.

10 years later he’s the successful owner of business JRC Detailing.

Since opening in 2015, Jason has seen his business grow from strength to strength.

The business specialises in ceramic coatings, leather care, machine polishing, multi-stage paint correction and advanced anti-corrosion treatments among other services.

‘I wanted to do something I enjoy’

Jason started JRC Detailing from his mum’s driveway in Inverurie.

From a young age he showed an interest in cars and was inspired by his late dad Iain.

The former Inverurie Academy pupil found himself out of work when he was made redundant from Averon Engineering.

He said: “My job became obsolete and during the same time I lost my dad through a short illness.

“My passion has always been detailing cars for my father as a child growing up.

“When I came out of oil and gas, I basically went, right, let’s try this.

“I wanted to basically fall back and do something I enjoy and love doing.”

JRC Detailing growing

To start with Jason, who is also a retained firefighter in Inverurie, relied on business from family and friends.

But he’s now got customers from Wick to Glasgow.

He said: “I started doing the valeting and detailing outside my mother’s house with gazebos.

“It was people who knew me and what I was capable of doing.

“It just grew from there through word of mouth.”

Award winning business

Looking towards the future Jason plan to continue growing the business at the Wardes Road workshop.

He said: “I just want to keep on going and hopefully come time, expand.

“I’m a firm believer in taking things steady, and building up the rapport and reputation and then take it from there.

“It’s taken some time to build up the premises the way I’ve wanted it.

I heavily reinvested in the business at the start of the year by making the studio better and increasing the reputation.”

Jason was recently named CarPro Installer of the Year 2025 with the award recognising outstanding skill, attention to detail, and a commitment to raising industry standards.