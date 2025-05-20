Inside luxury £450 million cruise ship with 4,300 passengers docking at Invergordon port

Invergordon will welcome its largest cruise ship of the year today – carrying more passengers than the town’s population.

Sailing under the Panama flag, MSC Preziosa was built 12 years ago, costing around £450 million.

The vessel made its maiden visit to the Highlands in 2017 and is now returning for a fifth time.

Preziosa features 18 decks and accommodation for up to 4,345 passengers as well as 1,370 crew.

The population of Invergordon sat at around 3,890 in 2020.

The visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth is part of an 11-day round-trip from Hamburg, which will also stop in Reykjavik in Iceland and Kirkwall in Orkney.

Cruise ship boss on visiting Invergordon

MSC Cruises UK and Ireland managing director Antonio Paradiso said: “We’re delighted that MSC Preziosa is calling at Invergordon.

“Offering our guests the perfect gateway to experience the breath-taking beauty and rich heritage of the Scottish Highlands.

“It’s a standout destination, ideal for exploring Scotland’s dramatic landscapes and vibrant local culture.”

The 1,094 ft cruise ship, built in France, boasts 1,094 balcony cabins, 405 interior cabins and 97 suites.

During their time on board, guests have the option of nine restaurants and 20 bars and lounges.

MSC Preziosa features four swimming pools, a luxury spa, a casino and its own 4D cinema – as well as an arcade and bowling alley.

Mr Paradiso added: “As one of our most elegant ships, MSC Preziosa offers a wealth of exceptional onboard experiences.

“From refined dining and world-class entertainment to relaxing spa facilities and stylish lounges.”

Entertainment on board includes live music and theatre performances, with venues spread across multiple decks.

One of its most impressive features is a grand three-deck theatre. The ship also features sweeping Swarovski crystal staircases and an infinity pool.

Its central promenade features several luxury shops which sell goods including clothing and jewellery.

The vessel weighs in at 139,072 gross tonnes and has its own top-deck aqua park with one of the longest single-rider waterslides at sea.

The owner said the ship “combines modern amenities with a Mediterranean-inspired design”.

MSC Preziosa to return amid busy cruise season

More than 150,000 passengers will arrive at the Port of Cromarty Firth in 2025, with 97 cruise ship calls scheduled.

The season will draw to a close on October 29 with Preziosa, the largest cruise ship of the year, expected to return twice.

Six vessels will be making their maiden calls to the Port over the coming months.

Port of Cromarty Firth cruise manager Allison McGuire said: “It is always a very exciting time at the port.

“We look forward welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the rich variety of attractions this wonderful area offers.

“The sector creates jobs and business opportunities across the Highland region, with up to 100 people involved just on the port side in a typical visit, including security officers, mooring crew, tour guides and coach drivers.”