Inside luxury £450 million cruise ship with 4,300 passengers docking at Invergordon port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inside luxury £450 million cruise ship with 4,300 passengers docking at Invergordon port

MSC Preziosa, which features Swarovski crystal staircases, carries more passengers than the population of the town.

By Alex Banks
The MSC Preziosa cruise ship arriving in Invergordon from Hamburg. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The MSC Preziosa cruise ship arriving in Invergordon from Hamburg. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Invergordon will welcome its largest cruise ship of the year today – carrying more passengers than the town’s population.

Sailing under the Panama flag, MSC Preziosa was built 12 years ago, costing around £450 million.

The vessel made its maiden visit to the Highlands in 2017 and is now returning for a fifth time.

Preziosa features 18 decks and accommodation for up to 4,345 passengers as well as 1,370 crew.

Inside one of the 1,596 rooms on board MSC Preziosa. Image: MSC Cruises

The population of Invergordon sat at around 3,890 in 2020.

The visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth is part of an 11-day round-trip from Hamburg, which will also stop in Reykjavik in Iceland and Kirkwall in Orkney.

Cruise ship boss on visiting Invergordon

MSC Cruises UK and Ireland managing director Antonio Paradiso said: “We’re delighted that MSC Preziosa is calling at Invergordon.

“Offering our guests the perfect gateway to experience the breath-taking beauty and rich heritage of the Scottish Highlands.

“It’s a standout destination, ideal for exploring Scotland’s dramatic landscapes and vibrant local culture.”

The cruise offers nine dining experiences. Image: MSC Cruises

The 1,094 ft cruise ship, built in France, boasts 1,094 balcony cabins, 405 interior cabins and 97 suites.

During their time on board, guests have the option of nine restaurants and 20 bars and lounges.

MSC Preziosa features four swimming pools, a luxury spa, a casino and its own 4D cinema – as well as an arcade and bowling alley.

MSC Preziosa has its own aqua park. Image: MSC Cruises
Preziosa has its own shopping promenade. Image: MSC Cruises

Mr Paradiso added: “As one of our most elegant ships, MSC Preziosa offers a wealth of exceptional onboard experiences.

“From refined dining and world-class entertainment to relaxing spa facilities and stylish lounges.”

Entertainment on board includes live music and theatre performances, with venues spread across multiple decks.

To go with story by Alex Banks. x Picture shows; MSC Preziosa, the largest cruise ship to visit Invergordon in 2025.. x. Supplied by MSC Cruises Date; Unknown

One of its most impressive features is a grand three-deck theatre. The ship also features sweeping Swarovski crystal staircases and an infinity pool.

Its central promenade features several luxury shops which sell goods including clothing and jewellery.

The vessel weighs in at 139,072 gross tonnes and has its own top-deck aqua park with one of the longest single-rider waterslides at sea.

The owner said the ship “combines modern amenities with a Mediterranean-inspired design”.

MSC Preziosa to return amid busy cruise season

More than 150,000 passengers will arrive at the Port of Cromarty Firth in 2025, with 97 cruise ship calls scheduled.

The season will draw to a close on October 29 with Preziosa, the largest cruise ship of the year, expected to return twice.

Six vessels will be making their maiden calls to the Port over the coming months.

The cruise ship has Swarovski crystal staircases. Image: MSC Cruises

Port of Cromarty Firth cruise manager Allison McGuire said: “It is always a very exciting time at the port.

“We look forward welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the rich variety of attractions this wonderful area offers.

“The sector creates jobs and business opportunities across the Highland region, with up to 100 people involved just on the port side in a typical visit, including security officers, mooring crew, tour guides and coach drivers.”

Conversation