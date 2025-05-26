Why popular Lossiemouth fish and chip shop is expanding to meet growing demand from tourists and locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why popular Lossiemouth fish and chip shop is expanding to meet growing demand from tourists and locals

The Galley owner Andrea Steel talks about the biggest challenges, why Lossiemouth is the place to be, expansion plans and much more.

Andrea Steel behind the counter.
Andrea Steel speaks to the Press and Journal about how the Galley fish and chip shop in Lossiemouth is thriving. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Andrea Steel is living her dream by running The Galley fish and chip shop in Lossiemouth alongside husband Jamie.

As a youngster, she worked in a chipper in her hometown Hopeman.

Later in life, she worked for Elgin-based architectural practice CM Design for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s career path has seen he serve as an merchant navy engineer and then work as a heating engineer with Scottish Gas for 20 years.

Now he is balancing his own business Northern Energy Technical Services Ltd with working in the fish and chip shop.

Expansion plans at The Galley

Almost nine years ago, the couple took over The Galley in Lossiemouth.

The pair have lived next door to the shop though since the early 2000s and for years joked about buying the business.

So, when the opportunity came about they took the plunge.

Now they want to extend the shop to meet the demands of the large number of customers coming in for food every week.

Andrea Steel pictured inside the chippy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last January, plans were approved to build a shop extension which will create more room for storage.

Meanwhile, the customer area will be increased and changes to the frontage including the single door entrance being replaced by double doors.

It is hoped this will help with the build up of long lines of customers at the till during the peak season.

The renovation is expected to take place later this year or into the start of 2026.

The Galley exterior.
The chippy is next to Lossiemouth’s waterfront. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Andrea said: “The shop is currently really tight for space so we need to increase the customer area and storage space at the back.

“The new double doors in the middle at the front will make it easier for customers to get in and out of the shop.

“Especially as it can get really congested with customers lining up for the till.

“Every summer we get busier and busier, which is great for us.”

What is the biggest challenge of running a chipper in Lossiemouth?

She says the biggest challenge the chipper faces is the rising costs of everything.

In 2016, when they took over the business, the price of a fish and chip supper was £6.79.

Today the same order will cost you £9.50.

Andrea said: “The biggest challenge is the rising costs on electric, gas, packaging and food.

“Therefore, the margins are tight.

Andrea Steel speaks about the challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Everybody used to say a chippy was an affordable takeaway and sometimes it doesn’t feel like that anymore.

“That’s why we try to keep the prices down as low as we can

“At the moment, I haven’t put my prices up yet in 2025 in line with everything else. I’m trying to hold off to give people a better deal.”

Why fresh fish is important to The Galley

The business gets their fish from Eat Mair Fish in Buckie.

Andrea says people want fresh fish straight off the boat and how they cook everything fresh to order.

Andrea Steel inside The Galley.

She said: “People want fresh fish because it is the best.

“I’m lucky I can get fish from Eric Mair at Eat Mair Fish in Buckie which means I don’t have far to go if I run out, which has happened a few times.

“We take our annual holidays at Christmas time as that’s when the fishing boats are off which makes sense as we can’t get a delivery of fish until they start back up in the new year.”

‘Lossiemouth is thriving’

Andrea is happy about the location of The Galley on Clifton Road, where many people drive down to get to visit Lossiemouth’s beaches.

She said: “It is the perfect location as you can stop off to pick up your fish and chips and then head down to the river or one of the two beaches.

“Lossiemouth is a super place to come when the sun is shining and even when the sun is not shining it is too.

Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The town is thriving and bustling with great beaches, restaurants, shops and people go out their way to help you.”

She thanked her regular customers for the support which ensures the shop continues to be a popular spot in the town.

They have a team of 12 youngsters who work in the dog-friendly shop.

Last year, the business was a finalist in the Scottish Fish and Chips Awards.

