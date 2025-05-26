Why popular Lossiemouth fish and chip shop is expanding to meet growing demand from tourists and locals

Andrea Steel is living her dream by running The Galley fish and chip shop in Lossiemouth alongside husband Jamie.

As a youngster, she worked in a chipper in her hometown Hopeman.

Later in life, she worked for Elgin-based architectural practice CM Design for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s career path has seen he serve as an merchant navy engineer and then work as a heating engineer with Scottish Gas for 20 years.

Now he is balancing his own business Northern Energy Technical Services Ltd with working in the fish and chip shop.

Expansion plans at The Galley

Almost nine years ago, the couple took over The Galley in Lossiemouth.

The pair have lived next door to the shop though since the early 2000s and for years joked about buying the business.

So, when the opportunity came about they took the plunge.

Now they want to extend the shop to meet the demands of the large number of customers coming in for food every week.

Last January, plans were approved to build a shop extension which will create more room for storage.

Meanwhile, the customer area will be increased and changes to the frontage including the single door entrance being replaced by double doors.

It is hoped this will help with the build up of long lines of customers at the till during the peak season.

The renovation is expected to take place later this year or into the start of 2026.

Andrea said: “The shop is currently really tight for space so we need to increase the customer area and storage space at the back.

“The new double doors in the middle at the front will make it easier for customers to get in and out of the shop.

“Especially as it can get really congested with customers lining up for the till.

“Every summer we get busier and busier, which is great for us.”

What is the biggest challenge of running a chipper in Lossiemouth?

She says the biggest challenge the chipper faces is the rising costs of everything.

In 2016, when they took over the business, the price of a fish and chip supper was £6.79.

Today the same order will cost you £9.50.

Andrea said: “The biggest challenge is the rising costs on electric, gas, packaging and food.

“Therefore, the margins are tight.

She added: “Everybody used to say a chippy was an affordable takeaway and sometimes it doesn’t feel like that anymore.

“That’s why we try to keep the prices down as low as we can

“At the moment, I haven’t put my prices up yet in 2025 in line with everything else. I’m trying to hold off to give people a better deal.”

Why fresh fish is important to The Galley

The business gets their fish from Eat Mair Fish in Buckie.

Andrea says people want fresh fish straight off the boat and how they cook everything fresh to order.

She said: “People want fresh fish because it is the best.

“I’m lucky I can get fish from Eric Mair at Eat Mair Fish in Buckie which means I don’t have far to go if I run out, which has happened a few times.

“We take our annual holidays at Christmas time as that’s when the fishing boats are off which makes sense as we can’t get a delivery of fish until they start back up in the new year.”

‘Lossiemouth is thriving’

Andrea is happy about the location of The Galley on Clifton Road, where many people drive down to get to visit Lossiemouth’s beaches.

She said: “It is the perfect location as you can stop off to pick up your fish and chips and then head down to the river or one of the two beaches.

“Lossiemouth is a super place to come when the sun is shining and even when the sun is not shining it is too.

“The town is thriving and bustling with great beaches, restaurants, shops and people go out their way to help you.”

She thanked her regular customers for the support which ensures the shop continues to be a popular spot in the town.

They have a team of 12 youngsters who work in the dog-friendly shop.

Last year, the business was a finalist in the Scottish Fish and Chips Awards.

