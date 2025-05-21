Construction firm to open first UK base in Aberdeenshire creating 20 new jobs

A well-known Aberdeenshire businessman will create up to 20 new jobs by opening a construction firm branch in the north-east.

Ian Skene will head up operations of Latvian company Rebarmat’s new UK distribution and sales.

The company manufactures glass fibre reinforced polymer rebar, a sustainable alternative to steel rebar.

Its products will be available to the UK construction and onshore and offshore wind markets for the first time.

The new base at Thainstone Business Centre will create the jobs by 2027 – starting with regional sales roles.

Once becoming fully operational, Rebarmat UK will also add local manufacturing to the north-east.

Growing opportunities in north-east

Managing director of Rebarmat UK Mr Skene feels the launch comes at a time “when the construction industry is seeking smarter, longer-lasting solutions”.

Mr Skene is known for “his expertise in sustainable developments and environmental compliance”.

He said: “The opportunities are growing, there is a mature industry for the use of this material now.

“I know people in the industry in the north and north-east and am fully aware of the potential here.

“With offshore wind, harbour and port upgrades and floating wind, the material is perfect.

“I will train people up in the north and get them used to the product. This is a pretty unique material and people I speak to are immediately seeing the benefits.”

Rebarmat can help UK firms ‘rethink the way they build’

Mr Skene founded sustainable technology firm, Recycl8, and waste to energy facility, Agile Energy Recovery Limited.

Mr Skene said: “Customers can achieve significant cost savings thanks to reduced material quantities, easier handling, and lower installation and shipping costs.

“The product’s durability means structures require far less maintenance over time.

“Making it a highly economical choice for both public and private sector projects. To now be able to offer this opportunity will be game-changing for the regions.

“The material ticks all of the boxes.”