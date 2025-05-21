Construction firm to open first UK base in Aberdeenshire creating 20 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Construction firm to open first UK base in Aberdeenshire creating 20 new jobs

Mr Skene has made a deal with Latvian company Rebarmat to sell its products in the UK for the first time.

By Alex Banks
Ian Skene will bring the construction firm to the north-east. Image: Bold St Media
A well-known Aberdeenshire businessman will create up to 20 new jobs by opening a construction firm branch in the north-east.

Ian Skene will head up operations of Latvian company Rebarmat’s new UK distribution and sales.

The company manufactures glass fibre reinforced polymer rebar, a sustainable alternative to steel rebar.

Its products will be available to the UK construction and onshore and offshore wind markets for the first time.

The new base at Thainstone Business Centre will create the jobs by 2027 – starting with regional sales roles.

Once becoming fully operational, Rebarmat UK will also add local manufacturing to the north-east.

Growing opportunities in north-east

Managing director of Rebarmat UK Mr Skene feels the launch comes at a time “when the construction industry is seeking smarter, longer-lasting solutions”.

Mr Skene is known for “his expertise in sustainable developments and environmental compliance”.

He said: “The opportunities are growing, there is a mature industry for the use of this material now.

Ian Skene, UK managing director of Rebarmat UK. Image: Bold St Media

“I know people in the industry in the north and north-east and am fully aware of the potential here.

“With offshore wind, harbour and port upgrades and floating wind, the material is perfect.

“I will train people up in the north and get them used to the product. This is a pretty unique material and people I speak to are immediately seeing the benefits.”

Rebarmat can help UK firms ‘rethink the way they build’

Mr Skene founded sustainable technology firm, Recycl8, and waste to energy facility, Agile Energy Recovery Limited.

Mr Skene said: “Customers can achieve significant cost savings thanks to reduced material quantities, easier handling, and lower installation and shipping costs.

“The product’s durability means structures require far less maintenance over time.

Ian Skene, founder of Recycl8. Image: Bold St Media

“Making it a highly economical choice for both public and private sector projects. To now be able to offer this opportunity will be game-changing for the regions.

“The material ticks all of the boxes.”

