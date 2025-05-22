Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception

HR professionals from across the region came together ahead of the cHeRries Awards next month.

Donna Christie and Fiona Vass from Dana Petroleum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Kelly Wilson

The finalists in this years cHeRries Awards all gathered to enjoy a night of networking and celebration ahead of next month’s big event.

Around 80 guests gathered at The Marcliffe Hotel, for the drinks reception.

The night kicked off with a welcome speech from Press & Journal editor Craig Walker followed by Steven McKay from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods.

Guests then enjoyed some drinks and canapes while chatting to fellow professionals with P&J photographer Kami Thomson on hand to capture the images.

cHeRries Awards finalist reception pictures

Roslyn Chilton and Fiona Neilson from Ocean Installer.
Shona Cheyne, Lauren Lovell enjoying the drinks reception.
Marnie Westwood, Helen Meldrum, Fiona Macaulay, Louise Gordon were all smiles.
Finalists collected their certificates ahead of the awards ceremony on June 12.
Olivia Brown and Danielle Taylor from Brodies were at the cHeRries Awards finalists reception.
James McDonald, Steven McKay, Gursharn Benning from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods.
Yvonne MacPhee and Jean Montgomery from Insights.
Group of finalists and colleagues came together at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen.
It was a chance to meet fellow finalists.
The cHeRries Awards will take place on June 12 at P&J Live.
Everyone enjoyed drinks and canapes.
Fellow professionals all came together for the evening.
Finalists looking for their certificates.
Guests were able to find out all about their fellow finalists.
It was a busy room at the Marcliffe Hotel.
Our photographer captured all the moments.

