Local Business Best 17 pictures from Aberdeen cHeRries Awards finalist reception HR professionals from across the region came together ahead of the cHeRries Awards next month. Donna Christie and Fiona Vass from Dana Petroleum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Kelly Wilson May 22 2025, 3:52 pm The finalists in this years cHeRries Awards all gathered to enjoy a night of networking and celebration ahead of next month's big event. Around 80 guests gathered at The Marcliffe Hotel, for the drinks reception. The night kicked off with a welcome speech from Press & Journal editor Craig Walker followed by Steven McKay from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods. Guests then enjoyed some drinks and canapes while chatting to fellow professionals with P&J photographer Kami Thomson on hand to capture the images. cHeRries Awards finalist reception pictures Roslyn Chilton and Fiona Neilson from Ocean Installer. Shona Cheyne, Lauren Lovell enjoying the drinks reception. Marnie Westwood, Helen Meldrum, Fiona Macaulay, Louise Gordon were all smiles. Finalists collected their certificates ahead of the awards ceremony on June 12. Olivia Brown and Danielle Taylor from Brodies were at the cHeRries Awards finalists reception. James McDonald, Steven McKay, Gursharn Benning from cHeRries Awards title sponsor Mattioli Woods. Yvonne MacPhee and Jean Montgomery from Insights. The cHeRries Awards will take place on June 12 at P&J Live.
