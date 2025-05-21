Elgin whisky firm Gordon and MacPhail’s chief executive leaves after one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Elgin whisky firm Gordon and MacPhail’s chief executive leaves after one year

Phillip White said the decision to step away from the role comes with "mixed emotions".

By Alex Banks
Phillip White has left his role at the Moray whisky firm. Image: Spey
Phillip White has left his role at the Moray whisky firm. Image: Spey

Elgin whisky maker Gordon & MacPhail’s chief executive has left his role after one year.

Phillip White joined the firm in April last year and said the decision to step away from the role comes with “mixed emotions”.

A spokeswoman for Gordon & MacPhail confirmed chair of the board Neil Urquhart will become acting chief executive.

Mr White said he leaves with “immense pride” in what he and the whisky maker have achieved together.

The whisky firm saw profits plunge by more than £13 million in its latest accounts.

When joining, the firm said the appointment would see it focus on the international growth of its own brands, including Benromach and The Cairn.

New chapter ahead

Mr White told social media he is leaving the “incredibly rewarding” role due to a change in his family circumstances.

He was part of the team overseeing Gordon & MacPhail’s multi-million-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

The whisky firm also has a £3.5m Forres warehouse under way, with its South Street development set to be completed this year.

Scaffolding is still up on the iconic building three years after plans were first unveiled.

Mr White said: “This decision comes with mixed emotions — gratitude for a truly fulfilling experience, and excitement for what lies ahead.

“When I first joined G&M, our family’s plan was to relocate to Elgin permanently.

In his time as chief executive of Gordon & MacPhail, Phillip White worked on the firm’s transformation of its building on Elgin’s South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“As a deeply rooted, community-first business, G&M’s presence in Elgin is more than symbolic — it’s foundational to the company’s identity, ethos and values.

“However, due to a (positive) change in our family’s circumstances, remaining in Elgin is no longer practical for us.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to relocate back down to the south-east.

“That said, I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved together over the past year.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading a talented and passionate team through a period of transformation, intelligent innovation and profitability, while building on the company’s rich heritage and strengthening its future foundations.”

Gordon & MacPhail’s departing chief executive on highlights

Mr White also revealed some of the best highlights from his time at the helm of the Moray whisky firm.

He said: “Some of the highlights I’m particularly proud of include delivering strong profit growth despite a challenging market environment.

“Implementing a refreshed strategy that’s both commercially successful and culturally resonant.

“Building a stronger and more unified leadership team and empowering talent across the business.

Former Gordon & MacPhail chief executive Phillip White. Image: Spey

“Beyond the results, this experience has been a profound learning journey.

“About heritage and luxury brands, the power of community, and the strength of purpose-led leadership.

“I’ve grown as a leader, made lifelong connections, and leave with a deep appreciation for the values that define Gordon & MacPhail as a brand and as a family business.”

Mr White said he will remain a “huge supporter” of Gordon & MacPhail and the former chief executive said he is confident it will continue to thrive.

Conversation