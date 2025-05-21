Elgin whisky firm Gordon and MacPhail’s chief executive leaves after one year

Elgin whisky maker Gordon & MacPhail’s chief executive has left his role after one year.

Phillip White joined the firm in April last year and said the decision to step away from the role comes with “mixed emotions”.

A spokeswoman for Gordon & MacPhail confirmed chair of the board Neil Urquhart will become acting chief executive.

Mr White said he leaves with “immense pride” in what he and the whisky maker have achieved together.

The whisky firm saw profits plunge by more than £13 million in its latest accounts.

When joining, the firm said the appointment would see it focus on the international growth of its own brands, including Benromach and The Cairn.

New chapter ahead

Mr White told social media he is leaving the “incredibly rewarding” role due to a change in his family circumstances.

He was part of the team overseeing Gordon & MacPhail’s multi-million-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

The whisky firm also has a £3.5m Forres warehouse under way, with its South Street development set to be completed this year.

Scaffolding is still up on the iconic building three years after plans were first unveiled.

Mr White said: “This decision comes with mixed emotions — gratitude for a truly fulfilling experience, and excitement for what lies ahead.

“When I first joined G&M, our family’s plan was to relocate to Elgin permanently.

“As a deeply rooted, community-first business, G&M’s presence in Elgin is more than symbolic — it’s foundational to the company’s identity, ethos and values.

“However, due to a (positive) change in our family’s circumstances, remaining in Elgin is no longer practical for us.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to relocate back down to the south-east.

“That said, I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved together over the past year.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading a talented and passionate team through a period of transformation, intelligent innovation and profitability, while building on the company’s rich heritage and strengthening its future foundations.”

Gordon & MacPhail’s departing chief executive on highlights

Mr White also revealed some of the best highlights from his time at the helm of the Moray whisky firm.

He said: “Some of the highlights I’m particularly proud of include delivering strong profit growth despite a challenging market environment.

“Implementing a refreshed strategy that’s both commercially successful and culturally resonant.

“Building a stronger and more unified leadership team and empowering talent across the business.

“Beyond the results, this experience has been a profound learning journey.

“About heritage and luxury brands, the power of community, and the strength of purpose-led leadership.

“I’ve grown as a leader, made lifelong connections, and leave with a deep appreciation for the values that define Gordon & MacPhail as a brand and as a family business.”

Mr White said he will remain a “huge supporter” of Gordon & MacPhail and the former chief executive said he is confident it will continue to thrive.