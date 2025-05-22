Bar with stunning view of Aberdeen’s seafront hits the market

A bar overlooking Aberdeen’s beachfront – with rooftop terrace and sweeping sea views – is up for grabs, as the city’s £50 million waterfront regeneration takes shape right next door.

The Beach Bar, located above Innoflate inflatable park at 1A Beach Esplanade, offers a rare chance to take over a fully fitted hospitality venue in one of the city’s busiest leisure spots.

The 14,700 sq ft space spans the first floor and underwent a major £500,000 refurbishment before opening in 2021.

It became Scotland’s first “competitive socialising” venue, offering axe-throwing, crazy pool, electronic darts, and Pong Connect. The layout also includes two bars and a VIP cocktail terrace overlooking the beach.

Opportunity knocks at Aberdeen Beach Bar

The venue closed when Moray Entertainment Group shifted focus back to its core business – Innoflate – which also operates from the building’s ground floor.

Agent Martin Sutherland, listing the site through Graham + Sibbald, says the bar is ideal for an ambitious operator.

“It’s an up-and-coming area with all the development that’s going on around it,” he said.

“The Beach Bar offers expansive open plan bar areas, multiple substantial gaming activity spaces, separate sports bar with TVs and a spectacular cocktail terrace overlooking the beach.

“It is supported by a well-equipped commercial kitchen, ample ancillary service areas and benefits from modern WCs.

“There is also a an external terrace with benched seating.”

The bar is being offered for lease at £80,000 a year, with the potential to buy.

The listing comes as confidence grows around the beachfront masterplan, which includes a seven-storey rope play structure, new events field, amphitheatre, and improved walking and cycling links.

Completion of the first phase is expected by late summer 2026.

Former cinema space available

Also up for lease within the same building- with a potential sale option – is Unit 1A Beach Esplanade, formerly used as a cinema.

The 6,470 sq ft property features a large glazed entrance directly facing the beachfront park currently under development.

Inside, a bright, open-plan area leads to a staircase connecting to the upper level, once used as a cinema.

The lower ground floor offers further flexibility. It includes several separate rooms suitable for a variety of uses, along with male and female toilets and a kitchen.

Agents Graham + Sibbald say the unit suits a range of purposes including a gym, health and fitness, competitive entertainment venue, or childcare – subject to planning permission. Ample on-street parking is available nearby.

Neighbouring businesses include Codona’s, Cineworld, TGI Fridays, Pizza Hut and Asda.