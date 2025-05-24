How Aberdeenshire engineering boss went from tinkering teen to leading £5m firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Aberdeenshire engineering boss went from tinkering teen to leading £5m firm

Ray Milne is targeting £15 million turnover for his business by the end of the decade.

Ray Milne left school at 15 and now runs multi-million pound Aberdeenshire firm Legasea. Image: Ray Milne
By Kelly Wilson

Aberdeenshire engineering boss Ray Milne left school at just 15 with no grand plan, only a curious mind and a knack for taking things apart to see how they worked.

A natural problem-solver from a young age, Ray would spend hours dismantling gadgets and building computers in his teens.

Now, nearly three decades later, he runs Legasea, a subsea engineering firm turning over close to £5 million and operating in 25 countries.

The dad-of-two is targeting £15m turnover and having a team of 50 staff before the end of the decade.

Teen years ‘set foundation’ for future

Ray, 43, left Harlaw Academy at the end of fourth year and chose to go to Aberdeen’s Nescol to do his Highers.

A year later, after seeing a job advert in the Evening Express, Ray applied for an engineering apprenticeship at Wood and was successful.

He said: “It was fantastic, and a great introduction to the industry and exposing me to a lot of different areas.

“When I was a school there was things I was keen on, like building things, taking things apart, figuring out how they work, putting them back together.

Ray Milne at a Scotland match. Image: Ray Milne

“I used to build computers as a bit of a side hustle when I was in my late teens, early 20s.

“Back when you could buy up all the components and build a computer a lot cheaper than buying one in the shops.

“So I had an inkling I wanted to do something like engineering.”

He spent seven years at Wood and tried his hand at other skills including sales.

He said: “I worked in the quality department,  sales, and doing a little bit of customer support and helping with quotations.

“It helped me to be of multi-disciplined and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Ray, who is married to Natalie, 45, believes his time there “set a foundation” for the next steps in his career.

Travels around the world

He moved to Dril-Quip where he spent 14 years, with a brief six months hiatus in he middle where he travelled the world for six months with Natalie.

The couple visited Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, USA and Canada.

Ray, who has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity, said: “Whilst I was halfway around the world, my boss got in touch asking if I would like a promotion into more of a senior sales role

“I moved to Cairo and worked there throughout the second revolution that took place. It was a bit tricky and a challenging place to do business as there was a lot of protests and tanks in the streets.

“But I probably learned a lot more than I might have ever done if I hadn’t gone anywhere.”

Start of Legasea

It was during his time in Egypt that Ray started a masters degree in business administration with a speciality in oil and gas management through Robert Gordon University distance learning.

He said: “I’ve never actually had any formal education in business itself. It was all life experience.

“After I graduated, I spent quite a lot of time thinking about opportunities to potentially start a business.

“It’s something I’ve always had aspirations of.

Ray & Lewis Sim pictured in 2020. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I probably mulled over half a dozen different options. But then I ended up meeting up with a friend and former colleague, Lewis Sim, and we got chatting.

“He was of the same mindset, wanted to start a business. So we decided to go for it.”

‘It’s all about reuse’

In April 2019 the duo pulled together their own personal savings and investment from friends to raise £100,000 and launch Echt-based Legasea.

The subsea engineering business specialises in mechanical, hydraulic and electrical engineering.

Ray, dad to Ashlyn, 12 and nine-year-old Leoni, said: “The thing that kind of sets us apart from similar companies is, it’s all about reuse, taking parts that have been in service in the industry and turning them around, reusing the parts, re-certifying them to create new equipment.

Ray with wife Natalie and children Ashlyn and Leoni. Image: Ray Milne

“Initially the biggest hurdle was trying to convince the industry that reuse was a viable option.

“Very much industry tend to buy new and throw out old equipment. And there was a lot of wastage in terms of the whole fields of equipment.

“If they haven’t moved for a while, they potentially just be scrapped only for somebody to need that equipment a few months down the line.

“There was a bit of pessimism surrounding the potential for basically the appetite in the industry. But I think we crossed that hurdle fairly early on by getting our first projects over the line.

“Once we had case studies to demonstrate to people how it all worked, it was a lot easier to convince them.”

£15m turnover target for Legasea

Turnover in the first year of business was £74,000. Now Ray & Lewis, who also previously worked at Dril-Quip, are on track to reach £5m by the end of this year.

Legasea has carried out work in 25 different countries so far and there’s hopes of expansion around the globe, including West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Ray said: “There’s a lot of areas where there’s a big demand for our services. It makes sense for us to have a presence.

Ray Milne and Lewis Sim have seen their business nominated for several awards over the years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And in order to do that, we need to vastly increase our headcount and our geographical spread across the world.

“At the moment we’re looking to be on target for maybe a headcount of around 35 by the end of next year. And a target of perhaps 50 people three years from now.

“Our projections are hitting about £15m revenue by the end of this decade.

“There’s been challenges along the way, such as the oil and gas downturn and Covid.

“But if we keep on going at the same rate we have been, just organic growth and building slowly but surely, those are the kind of targets we’re expecting to be at.”

‘It’s not just all about me’

Ray, who went to Loirston Primary, is very proud of his achievements but is also keen to point out it’s been a team effort.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic. And I’m sure my 15-year-old self probably would have been astounded. But it’s not just all about me.

“It’s about the people within the business that have helped us along the way. We have a fairly open-door policy.

“Everybody works together. We’re all kind of mucking in together.

“We don’t tend to have any big egos and the success of the business isn’t just down to the people at the top.”

Conversation