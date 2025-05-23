Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon College stages financial recovery but warns of tax pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon College stages financial recovery but warns of tax pain

The fee-paying school expects a reduction in student numbers in August.     

By Liza Hamilton
Head of Robert Gordon College, Robin Macpherson. Image: Robert Gordon College
Aberdeen’s prestigious Robert Gordon College (RGC) has staged a notable financial recovery after a difficult year – but new government policies are threatening to undo its progress.

The independent school saw its income increase to £25.3 million in the year ending July 31, 2024, an increase of almost £2m from the previous year.

Newly published accounts show a deficit of £67,000 before accounting for gains and losses on its investments and pension plans. This compares to a loss of £1.7m in the previous year.

The financial turnaround comes ahead of the impact of the UK government’s decision to impose 20% VAT on private school fees, which took effect in January.

Staffing costs remain the school’s largest outlay, accounting for £15.3m, or 71% of its fee income.

‘Satisfactory’ financial performance

The accounts show RGC employs 401 staff members – up from 390 – with an average annual fee of £15,077 per pupil.

The gains in income were offset by rising expenses, including maintenance to the college campus. The school had 1,527 pupils during the financial year.

The entrance to Robert Gordon College at Schoolhill. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT Media

The school’s annual report said: “The overall financial performance in the year is considered satisfactory.

“Operational results were in line with the budget, recording a small deficit increased by planned non-recurring costs related to essential building façade and swimming pool maintenance in the summer holidays.

“Careful cash management enabled a much-improved positive cash generation from operating activities of £1,680,000 (2023: £668,000).

“Donations received in the year were £389,000, a significant increase despite there being no public fundraising campaign and the challenging economic environment.”

20% VAT on school fees

RGC has warned it faces added pressure as VAT on school fees begins to take its toll.

The tax, introduced in January, has already caused some families to withdraw their children from the school, and further disruptions to education are expected.

While fully-funded bursary spaces are exempt from VAT, families receiving partial bursary support have been hit hard.

Inspectors from Education Scotland praised the college for “outstanding and sustained levels of academic attainment across the school”. Image: Amanda Gordon.

Head of Robert Gordon College, Robin Macpherson said: “Some very talented and deserving pupils have been forced to leave RGC due to the introduction of VAT.

“Behind every policy is a family, and in these cases, children’s education has been disrupted.

“We are forecasting a slight decrease in pupil numbers in August, which we have planned for and factored into our budget.

“There is no doubt families have had to leave RGC due to the tax on education.

“However, we are in a better position as a large urban day school, as the impact has been harder on schools that are smaller, in rural areas, and that have boarding.”

The school said that despite the financial pressures it is increasing subject choices, creating an online educational platform and developing new learning spaces.

 

