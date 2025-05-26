Jobs lost as luxury Highland spa retreat enters liquidation

A luxury spa retreat near Fort William has gone into liquidation, forced to close due to mounting cost pressures.

The closure of Ardrhu House Ltd has resulted in the loss of four jobs.

The company cited the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, staffing shortages, and rising costs – including higher National Insurance contributions – as key factors behind the closure.

Despite efforts to save the business, directors had no choice but to call in the liquidators.

Ardrhu House Ltd, which operated the high-end spa and guesthouse at Ardrhu House in Inverness-shire, ceased trading in March.

Allan Cadman and Charles Brook of Xeinadin Corporate Recovery have been appointed to wind up the company.

Although the retreat attracted strong visitor demand and positive reviews, the business could not return to financial sustainability.

Ardrhu House Ltd liquidation

Mr Cadman said: “The impact of the pandemic and then staffing issues and Brexit meant that Ardrhu House Ltd was never able to fully recover and improve their financial position.

“We explored every option with the business, but there was no choice for it but to enter a liquidation.”

It is understood that the closure relates solely to the operating company, and not the property itself.

Ardrhu House, which remains separate from the business, is now on the market for £1.5 million.

Listed with Strutt & Parker, the striking lochside manor is a 165-year-old Scottish baronial manor set in 4.7 acres of landscaped grounds overlooking Loch Linnhe, just 10 miles from Fort William.

Arranged as a boutique hotel and wedding venue, it features five reception rooms, eight bedrooms, original period features including turrets, and modern spa facilities.

The spa area includes a sauna, steam room, hot tub, and treatment areas. These previously served both overnight guests and bridal parties.

The grounds include direct loch access, three glazed garden pods, and a detached garage with laundry building.

The property is being marketed as a rare opportunity for those seeking a residential retreat, hospitality venture, or wedding venue in a sought-after part of the west Highlands.

Customers should check refund options

Customers of Ardrhu House Ltd with outstanding bookings made via third-party platforms are advised to check refunds through those services or their credit card providers.

Other creditors may contact the liquidators directly, though returns are unlikely at this stage.

The closure adds to a growing list of hospitality businesses across the Highlands facing challenges due to rising costs and an ongoing shortage of staff.