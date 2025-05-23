The Chieftain owner ‘an emotional wreck’ ahead of last day in charge of Inverness hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Chieftain owner ‘an emotional wreck’ ahead of last day in charge of Inverness hotel

Liz Lawson was only supposed to look after the venue until the parent company found someone to take over - 13 years later she's preparing to pour her last pint.

Liz Lawson outside of the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness
Liz Lawson outside of the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges
By Alex Banks

The boss of popular Inverness hotel The Chieftain said she has had one of the hardest weeks of her life as she prepares for her last day in charge.

Liz Lawson took on the venue in 2012 as a short stay, however has been in charge ever since.

Now, she feels it’s the right time to move on, and has set her last day in charge tomorrow.

New owners will take over from Liz as she looks forward to some time off and a first “stress-free” holiday in two decades.

Hotel is full of memories

Liz’s transformation of the Chieftain Hotel has earned it a reputation as a must-visit sports bar as well as its status as the home of pool in Inverness.

Liz said: “It was never going to be an easy decision to step away from the Chieftain. I have put a lot of time and effort in here.

“I wanted it to be somewhere anyone would come. I’m very proud of what it has become, and it still has so much potential for more.

Liz Lawson will serve her last day as owner of the Chieftain Hotel in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“But I’m 66 now and I’m pretty tired, things are getting harder and harder and I can’t keep doing 80-90 hours a week.

“My last day is going to be very emotional, but I needed to do this for me.

“The amount of messages and flowers I have received is really special to me – it hasn’t made saying goodbye any easier.”

Liz Lawson is looking forward to someone else “taking the reins” at the popular hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Liz has picked up several honours in her time at the helm, including one for being at the heart of the community.

She added: “The new guy coming in told me he has big boots to fill. I’m looking forward to someone else taking the reins.”

Chieftain Hotel staff reaction

When Liz made the staff aware of her decision, she knew it wouldn’t be a popular decision.

However, she certainly didn’t expect anyone to follow her out of the door.

She said: “I like to treat everyone who walks in the door as if they’re family and so a big attachment has come with that.

“Some staff, and even customers, call me mum. I have two kids of my own, but I just like to be there for everyone.

The hotel reception, which says a warm welcome from Liz and her team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The staff didn’t take the news well, a lot of them are now leaving on the same day as me. Of course, it isn’t ideal for the new guys in charge – but some people don’t like change.

“I do wish the new owners all of the very best and I have told them that I’m at the other end of a phone if they need anything.”

What’s next for popular hotel boss?

Liz will take a couple of months off, with a holiday to Mallorca booked, before easing herself into something new.

She said: “What does Monday bring? Rest, lots of rest. I’m going to maybe look for something part-time, but not for a good few months.

“This will be the first time in about two decades where I’ve gone on holiday and not had to sort beer orders and wages before I go.

“As for the Chieftain Hotel, there is loads of potential here. Plenty of things which I wanted to do but I never had the time to.”

