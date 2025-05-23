The Chieftain owner ‘an emotional wreck’ ahead of last day in charge of Inverness hotel

The boss of popular Inverness hotel The Chieftain said she has had one of the hardest weeks of her life as she prepares for her last day in charge.

Liz Lawson took on the venue in 2012 as a short stay, however has been in charge ever since.

Now, she feels it’s the right time to move on, and has set her last day in charge tomorrow.

New owners will take over from Liz as she looks forward to some time off and a first “stress-free” holiday in two decades.

Hotel is full of memories

Liz’s transformation of the Chieftain Hotel has earned it a reputation as a must-visit sports bar as well as its status as the home of pool in Inverness.

Liz said: “It was never going to be an easy decision to step away from the Chieftain. I have put a lot of time and effort in here.

“I wanted it to be somewhere anyone would come. I’m very proud of what it has become, and it still has so much potential for more.

“But I’m 66 now and I’m pretty tired, things are getting harder and harder and I can’t keep doing 80-90 hours a week.

“My last day is going to be very emotional, but I needed to do this for me.

“The amount of messages and flowers I have received is really special to me – it hasn’t made saying goodbye any easier.”

Liz has picked up several honours in her time at the helm, including one for being at the heart of the community.

She added: “The new guy coming in told me he has big boots to fill. I’m looking forward to someone else taking the reins.”

Chieftain Hotel staff reaction

When Liz made the staff aware of her decision, she knew it wouldn’t be a popular decision.

However, she certainly didn’t expect anyone to follow her out of the door.

She said: “I like to treat everyone who walks in the door as if they’re family and so a big attachment has come with that.

“Some staff, and even customers, call me mum. I have two kids of my own, but I just like to be there for everyone.

“The staff didn’t take the news well, a lot of them are now leaving on the same day as me. Of course, it isn’t ideal for the new guys in charge – but some people don’t like change.

“I do wish the new owners all of the very best and I have told them that I’m at the other end of a phone if they need anything.”

What’s next for popular hotel boss?

Liz will take a couple of months off, with a holiday to Mallorca booked, before easing herself into something new.

She said: “What does Monday bring? Rest, lots of rest. I’m going to maybe look for something part-time, but not for a good few months.

“This will be the first time in about two decades where I’ve gone on holiday and not had to sort beer orders and wages before I go.

“As for the Chieftain Hotel, there is loads of potential here. Plenty of things which I wanted to do but I never had the time to.”