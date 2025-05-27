From start-up to £1.2m turnover in first year for Aberdeen firm

Frustrated by the failure of technology projects, Aberdeen entrepreneur Colin Dawson was determined to do things differently.

The 36-year-old launched digital consultancy firm Dax Group with his goal of bringing what he describes as his “secret sauce” to the market.

Now, one year later, the business has achieved turnover of £1.2 million and secured a number of large contracts.

Colin has described his journey so far as “chaos and carnage” but one that brings him excitement for what the future holds.

Dax Group ‘intrapreneur’

The dad-of-one originally launched Dax Group as a “passion project” but, after securing a series of major contracts, left his position as chief technology officer at Elemental Energies to fully commit to the business.

He said: “It’s been quite a year.

“I got to a point in my life where I thought I’ve always been intrigued by running a business and the challenges that it entails.

“I’ve kind of seen myself as a bit of what you’d call an intrapreneur.

“You go into a business and you disrupt the way that they work, you put in new processes, new technology, and you’re aiming to make the company better by using technology.

“I’d describe the year as good chaos and carnage.”

Business growth

Colin, who started the company just two months before the birth of his first child, Tristan, was inspired to start up after being frustrated at the amount of failing projects he saw.

He said: “Ultimately I’ve seen so many technology projects run poorly.

“And looking from the outside, I’ve often wondered why do they always fail? I mean, 70 to 80% of these digital technology projects fail.

“I look back through my own career and I’ve seen so many exciting stuff that we’ve built.

“And I guess my aim really was to start bringing that success of digital solutions out to the market and show everyone the secret sauce that we’ve got to build these tools.

“We are looking at revenue of £1.2m for the first year which I’m very happy with.

“The more and more people I spoke to once the business was up and running, it just started to grow quite organically just from the network we already had.

“I’m quite excited by what the next few years have got in store.”

Dax Group acquisition

During its first year of business Dax Group, which carries out work across the globe, also acquired Aberdeen strategic marketing firm Breakwater.

Adele Slater now works alongside Colin as engagement director. They are joined by Kirsty Mearns who works as business strategist.

Colin, who is married to Caitlin, said: “Bringing Breakwater on board enabled us to support clients in aligning vision, engaging teams, and embedding change.

“Quite often if people are just thrown technology, they don’t accept it. They’ve got to change the way that they work and no one likes change

“What Kirsty and Adele do really well is take companies and solutions on that journey.

“We’re making sure that the tech has been built with the people in mind.

“There’s a whole human side of change that needs to be looked at for all digital initiatives. And that’s what they do really well.”

In the future Dax Group, based in Queen’s Road, is looking to launch new products which includes a rapid application development platform called Radax designed to accelerate scalable software delivery.