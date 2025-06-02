Why Threaplands Garden Centre is experimenting with service robot as part of owner’s focus on innovation

Ben Laing certainly enjoys thinking outside the box.

In 2023, he took over Threaplands Garden Centre near Lhanbryde after being a employee for almost 10 years.

The business on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road continues to be popular.

Since becoming the owner, Ben has been keen to put his own stamp on the centre.

The garden centre now buys in all their plants to ensure customers get the healthiest and best quality ones.

Meanwhile, their is also a focus is on enticing people to buy items after having some lunch in their restaurant.

Ben said: “The growing side of the business was becoming difficult with the costs.

“So we now buy all the plants in which means we can pick the best from different suppliers.

“After enjoying some lunch, you can go for a look around and it’s visually attractive.

“We are treating plants like impulse buys, that’s probably the biggest change.”

Why Threaplands service robot is more than a ‘gimmick’

Last month, he trialled a service robot, which was christened Dolly.

Ben says the move was inspired by wanting to do something different and stand out from the crowd.

The robot could show people to their table and help staff clear tables quickly by carrying trays to the kitchen, leaving them with more time for other tasks.

Watch the robot in action

Ben explained: “The daily cost of running the robot is reasonable—if it helps us sell a few extra cakes and coffees, then it’s worth having.

“Yes, it’s a bit of a gimmick, but it’s also something different and fun.

“Recently, we had the robot sing happy birthday and bring ice cream to a wee boy which he loved and we sold six cakes as a result.

“This was after his mum messaged us to ask about that.”

How service robot frees up garden centre staff to help customers

He said: “Nobody else in Moray has anything like it.

“Customers can choose whether they wanted to interact with her or not.

“Some don’t and that’s absolutely fine because our full team is still here and nothing changes in that regard.

“One of the main reasons, we got the robot was to clear the large tables and Dolly can carry up to 40kg of dishes.

“We just load the trays, tell her to return to the kitchen, and off she goes.”

He added: “I’ve had a sore foot recently, and she’s been a real help—cutting down on the back-and-forth to tables, allowing me to stay at the till and assist customers quicker.

“It’s actually helped reduce queues both when people arrive and when they’re ready to pay.

“And help our staff spend more time actually interacting with customers rather than just rushing about.”

Meanwhile, he has also trialled a cleaning robot which helps clean the floor which has been useful for the business.

He is still to make a decision on whether, he will keep either robot.

How Threaplands faces challenges

The cost of living crisis and business rates are seen as challenges for many.

However, Ben says he is only focused on getting more customers through the doors which is something he can control.

He said: “I’ve given up on some of the traditional challenges like the rates being too high, energy costs and labour costs.

“No matter what we say or do as a business group or as a community, nothing is going to change on that front.

“Therefore we don’t focus on factors that we can’t change and instead look at attracting enough customers through the doors which is something we can control.

“That’s something, we are always working on everyday and in turn it helps the business.”

Why A96 roadside location is key for Threaplands Garden Centre

Ben believes being on the A96 makes Threaplands the perfect location for people to meet and catch up.

He added: “It is a great meeting point because we have had people come from Fraserburgh, Aberdeen and even Dundee to meet other people here in our business.

“It is so good to be well seen on a busy road and easy parking helps draw people in too.”

Meanwhile, he has seen coaches coming in their droves.

Ben added: “The number of coaches visiting the garden centre is picking up which is great to see.

“We’re getting them in for takeaway coffees and they book in advance for meals as they often plan their stops.

“That’s why it was important to put up a sign welcoming coaches and tap into the market.”

