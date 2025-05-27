Johnstons of Elgin posts £305k loss after tough year for luxury market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Johnstons of Elgin posts £305k loss after tough year for luxury market

It comes amid a year of job cuts at the textile firm's Elgin mill.

By Liza Hamilton
Johnstons of Elgin chief executive Chris Gaffney. Image: Weber Shandwick
Johnstons of Elgin chief executive Chris Gaffney. Image: Weber Shandwick

One of Moray’s most historic employers, Johnstons of Elgin, reported a pre-tax loss of £305,000 last year after what it called a “challenging year” for the global luxury sector.

The result marks a sharp decline from the £4.6 million profit the family-owned company posted in 2023.

Johnstons, a cornerstone of Elgin’s economy for over 225 years, saw annual sales fall by 6% to £94.2m, down from £100m the previous year.

The company had flagged the slowdown in September when it announced jobs were being cut at its Elgin mill.

Newly filed accounts show that demand fell more sharply than expected in 2024, forcing Johnstons to restructure parts of its business and absorb increased overheads, including wage inflation.

Johnstons of Elgin sales dip

Despite difficult trading conditions, there were bright spots. Its retail division performed strongly, growing its turnover by 4%.

The growth was fuelled by improved online sales and strong footfall at its flagship stores – including a new location at London’s prestigious Burlington Arcade.

Johnstons of Elgin has been making cashmere and fine woollen cloth, knitwear and accessories in Scotland since 1797.

Managing director Johanna Wallace said the business entered 2024 expecting further growth, but demand quickly fell away due to global economic uncertainty and changing consumer behaviour.

“It took time to react to the subsequent downturn shift in the market, resulting in inefficiencies in our mills and some restructuring costs,” she wrote in the company’s strategic report.

The firm said it expects the luxury market to stabilise over time, but that growth will likely be slower than in recent years.

“We continue to invest in additional capacity to meet future growth demands of our private label clients and the Johnstons of Elgin brand,” added Ms Wallace.

The Elgin-based manufacturer produces high-end cashmere and woollen garments, both under its own Johnstons of Elgin label and for major international luxury brands.

Products are made from start to finish in Scotland, with spinning, weaving, finishing and embroidery all carried out at its Elgin and Hawick sites.

Weaving inside the Elgin mill. Image: Sandy McCook

Despite the downturn, chief executive Chris Gaffney said the company remains focused on long-term strategy. This includes investing £4.7m in capital projects, including expanding capacity at both mills and upgrading machinery.

Made in Scotland

Mr Gaffney also highlighted a £5.4m improvement in the company’s cash position, driven by tight control over working capital.

“Following consistent growth averaging 25% per annum in the three years after the pandemic, the volumes that were forecasted for 2024 did not come to fruition due to the well-documented slowdown in the luxury market,” he said.

“Our cost structure is now aligned with our forecast for 2025 and we are budgeting for a return to profit this year.

“We expect the luxury market to return to more normal levels of growth in the coming years and are well positioned to benefit from our vertically integrated, made in Scotland, supply chain.

“Everything we sell is either woven, knitted or made into garments by our talented craftspeople in our own mills.”

Johnstons of Elgin currently employs 1,185 staff across its operations, with most roles based in Elgin.

Conversation