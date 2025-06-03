How a former investment banker and commercial lawyer have swapped city life in London to run a boutique B&B in Glenlivet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a former investment banker and commercial lawyer have swapped city life in London to run a boutique B&B in Glenlivet

Last month, Piotr and Aleksandra Damer opened the Old Manse of Craggan for guests after carrying out a major makeover to the B-listed building.

Aleksandra and Piotr Damer outside Old Manse of Craggan
Old Manse of Craggan owners Aleksandra and Piotr Damer pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Aleksandra and Piotr Damer have been used to a high pace of life in London.

Piotr worked in investment banking, while Aleksandra had a career in commercial law.

Last month, the couple opened up a boutique bed and breakfast Old Manse of Craggan in Glenlivet after swapping the city for the rural Speyside countryside.

In 1854, the B-listed house was built originally as a manse for the minister of the Kirk O’ Craggan.

It was even once the home of the notorious self-proclaimed Laird of Tomintoul Anthony Williams, who was convicted of embezzling over £5 million while employed as a finance officer at the Metropolitan Police in London.

Why couple swapped London for Glenlivet

After Covid, the pair rethought about what they wanted to do with their lives.

So they decided to go on a hunt for a house in the countryside.

After discovering Old Manse of Craggan, they fell in love with the house’s stunning views and moved into the place in February 2023.

Then, they carried out a nine-month makeover to transform it into a two-bedroom bed and breakfast with ensuites.

The couple inside the house.
The couple inside the house. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aleksandra even achieved a qualification at the world leading cookery school
Le Cordon Bleu in London.

She said: “We have had completely different lives working in London in cooperate jobs.

“Then with Covid, a lot of people including ourselves started rethinking our careers.

“The first idea was to open a little bistro in London, but the commercial rental was unaffordable.

The Old Manse of Craggan.
The Old Manse of Craggan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I have always been really passionate about cooking and event went to classes at an cookery school.

“Then we thought about having our own house in the countryside rather than living in a big city.

“Then it went from there into having a bed and breakfast. ”

Preserving the history of Glenlivet at Old Manse of Craggan

Piotr said it was important to keep the house’s character when carrying out the renovation.

He added: ” We just fell in love with that view and we we could see the house would require work, but we thought it’s there is something special about this place.

Old picture of the Old Manse of Craggan.
Old picture of the Old Manse of Craggan.

“The character you cannot replicate anywhere else.

“We got all the windows restored professionally.”

He added: “We are happy that we managed to ensure the house retained its historic character and offer people the modern amenities.

“We are so proud to live in a place like this and have been welcomed by the community.

A cheesecake with berries on top and chocolate covered strawberries
Amazing cheesecake. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Thanks to everyone who has helped with the house it is much appreciated. ”

The couple has thanked Wiktor Lemanski for helping them in creating the business plan and marketing materials, and in designing the culinary offering ahead of the launch.

Future plans to bring more accommodation to Glenlivet

Meanwhile, an apartment above a detached garage on the site is being turned into holiday accommodation.

The couple hope to offer a wide range of accommodation options in the long run.

The house and the garage
The house and the garage which is currently being transformed into self apartments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “Work is currently ongoing on the apartment which we hope to open up in autumn to cater for up to four people for self catered accommodation.

“Then we could explore luxury pods or little chalets next year and make good use of the stunning views.

“In the meantime, we are focused on making the house a success.”

Who was the Laird of Tomintoul?

The Old Manse of Craggan in Glenlivet was once home to Anthony Williams, who was jailed for masterminding a multi-million pound fraud.

Williams moved to rural Speyside in the 1980s, styling himself as a lord with a title he had bought.

He bought local property, invested in businesses and became popular among the local community.

During the 1990s the Metropolitan Police in London attributed a huge amount of missing cash to a single person.

Tomintoul High Street
Williams was popular in Tomintoul and the surrounding area. Image: DC Thomson

Williams had been a senior civilian in the force and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 1994 after being found guilty of 19 counts of theft.

A further 535 offences had been considered as part of the investigation.

A Parliamentary report in 1996 concluded: “We felt it astonishing that a senior civil servant could have been living such a life in Scotland-buying hotels and becoming an important figure in his local town—”but coming to London to ensure that the sums of money were available.

“After his arrest, it was discovered that he had had unsupervised control over a bank account, and was the sole channel of communication between the operational and finance branches.”

Inside Old Manse of Craggan

The lounge in Old Manse of Craggan
The lounge.
Some of the food at the Old Manse of Craggan
Some of the food.
One of the bedrooms in the Old Manse of Craggan with a four poster bed and a table and armchairs
One of the stunning bedrooms.
The lounge
The lounge with stunning views.

 

The other bedroom in the house
The place has two bedrooms.
The hot tub and some outdoor furniture
The hot tub overlooking lovely scenery.
inside of Old Manse of Craggan.
The stunning inside of Old Manse of Craggan.

