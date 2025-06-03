How a former investment banker and commercial lawyer have swapped city life in London to run a boutique B&B in Glenlivet

Aleksandra and Piotr Damer have been used to a high pace of life in London.

Piotr worked in investment banking, while Aleksandra had a career in commercial law.

Last month, the couple opened up a boutique bed and breakfast Old Manse of Craggan in Glenlivet after swapping the city for the rural Speyside countryside.

In 1854, the B-listed house was built originally as a manse for the minister of the Kirk O’ Craggan.

It was even once the home of the notorious self-proclaimed Laird of Tomintoul Anthony Williams, who was convicted of embezzling over £5 million while employed as a finance officer at the Metropolitan Police in London.

Why couple swapped London for Glenlivet

After Covid, the pair rethought about what they wanted to do with their lives.

So they decided to go on a hunt for a house in the countryside.

After discovering Old Manse of Craggan, they fell in love with the house’s stunning views and moved into the place in February 2023.

Then, they carried out a nine-month makeover to transform it into a two-bedroom bed and breakfast with ensuites.

Aleksandra even achieved a qualification at the world leading cookery school

Le Cordon Bleu in London.

She said: “We have had completely different lives working in London in cooperate jobs.

“Then with Covid, a lot of people including ourselves started rethinking our careers.

“The first idea was to open a little bistro in London, but the commercial rental was unaffordable.

“I have always been really passionate about cooking and event went to classes at an cookery school.

“Then we thought about having our own house in the countryside rather than living in a big city.

“Then it went from there into having a bed and breakfast. ”

Preserving the history of Glenlivet at Old Manse of Craggan

Piotr said it was important to keep the house’s character when carrying out the renovation.

He added: ” We just fell in love with that view and we we could see the house would require work, but we thought it’s there is something special about this place.

“The character you cannot replicate anywhere else.

“We got all the windows restored professionally.”

He added: “We are happy that we managed to ensure the house retained its historic character and offer people the modern amenities.

“We are so proud to live in a place like this and have been welcomed by the community.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped with the house it is much appreciated. ”

The couple has thanked Wiktor Lemanski for helping them in creating the business plan and marketing materials, and in designing the culinary offering ahead of the launch.

Future plans to bring more accommodation to Glenlivet

Meanwhile, an apartment above a detached garage on the site is being turned into holiday accommodation.

The couple hope to offer a wide range of accommodation options in the long run.

He added: “Work is currently ongoing on the apartment which we hope to open up in autumn to cater for up to four people for self catered accommodation.

“Then we could explore luxury pods or little chalets next year and make good use of the stunning views.

“In the meantime, we are focused on making the house a success.”

Who was the Laird of Tomintoul?

The Old Manse of Craggan in Glenlivet was once home to Anthony Williams, who was jailed for masterminding a multi-million pound fraud.

Williams moved to rural Speyside in the 1980s, styling himself as a lord with a title he had bought.

He bought local property, invested in businesses and became popular among the local community.

During the 1990s the Metropolitan Police in London attributed a huge amount of missing cash to a single person.

Williams had been a senior civilian in the force and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 1994 after being found guilty of 19 counts of theft.

A further 535 offences had been considered as part of the investigation.

A Parliamentary report in 1996 concluded: “We felt it astonishing that a senior civil servant could have been living such a life in Scotland-buying hotels and becoming an important figure in his local town—”but coming to London to ensure that the sums of money were available.

“After his arrest, it was discovered that he had had unsupervised control over a bank account, and was the sole channel of communication between the operational and finance branches.”

Inside Old Manse of Craggan