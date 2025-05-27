North-east’s top restaurants and chefs unveiled

The cream of the crop among north-east restaurants and chefs were celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony in Aberdeen last night.

Winners in six categories of the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year competition were unveiled at The Marcliffe Hotel.

It followed an exciting cook-off, judged by some of Scotland’s top chefs, at North East Scotland College (Nescol).

The restaurant of the year title went to The Udny Arms Hotel, near Newburgh.

The hotel has recently been fully refurbished, offering guests a unique Scottish culinary experience in a picturesque coastal setting.

Chef of the year

This year’s chef of the year title went to Fraser Hobday of Westhill-based catering company Entier.

He wowed judges with a menu featuring a starter of poached duck egg, jersey royals in kombu stock, crowdie and lovage velouté with peas.

His main course of pork fillet, faggot, potato rosti, giant asparagus, caramelised apple, burnt apple puree jus also hit the right tastebuds.

Fraser topped it all off with a poached rhubarb and stem ginger mille-feuille, with toasted almond and vanilla ice cream.

Young chef of the year

Winner of the young chef of the year was Jay Dickson of The Kildrummy Inn.

His winning menu consisted of a starter of tortellini of spiced cod, crispy langoustine ‘scampi’, squash puree, pear, and a spicy langoustine bisque.

The main was fillet and cheek of Grampian pork, fondant potato, carrot, spring cabbage, asparagus with trotter jus.

For dessert, Kildrummy Inn’s young chef offered white chocolate mousse, poached rhubarb, lemon curd ice cream, with browned butter and lemon frangipane.

Seafood chef of the year

Oliver Redgewell Welch of Entier is the seafood chef of the year.

His starter comprised of langoustine tartar with a horseradish and butter milk sauce split with dill oil and garnished with picked cucumber and caviar and a side plate of yeast batter langoustine claw with a langoustine emulsion.

It was followed by barbecued John Dory with jersey royal fricassee, barbecued asparagus spear, chervil emulsion and dashi butter sauce.

Mara, on Thistle Street, Aberdeen, was named casual dining restaurant of the year for the second year running.

Italy-inspired Mara is owned by former north-east Scotland chef of the year Ross Cochrane and his wife, Carolina.

Winner of best drinks venue went to Elsa’s cocktail bar, Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar.

Impressive judging line-up

The competition, aimed art raising culinary standards across the north-east, is organised annually by Hospitality Training.

The coveted titles can open doors to future success and create industry opportunities.

The judges included Kevin MacGillivray and Willie Pike from the Federation of Scottish Chefs. They were joined by Michelin-starred cooks Stephen McLaughlin and Mark Donald along with Orry Shand of Entier and Craig Palmer of Wild Thyme.

Cash prizes

The winner of the coveted chef of the year title scooped a £1,500 cash prize, while the young and seafood chef champions went home richer by £1,000 and £800 respectively.

The restaurant of the year, casual dining restaurant, drinks venue of the year categories were judged through anonymous inspections by David Cochrane, chief executive of the HIT Scotland, Craig Palmer and Craig Rochester of Wild Thyme.

David said: “The friendliness, professionalism and customer care on offer in Aberdeenshire has been immense. I was very impressed with the finalists, and the food was amazing.

“It has certainly been noticeable across the board and a credit to the businesses in Aberdeenshire who still invest and train their colleagues”.