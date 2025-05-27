North-east’s top restaurants and chefs unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east’s top restaurants and chefs unveiled

Double-delight for Entier which picked up two awards.

By Kelly Wilson
Chef of the year Fraser Hobday of Entier. Image: Ken Taylor
The cream of the crop among north-east restaurants and chefs were celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony in Aberdeen last night.

Winners in six categories of the North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year competition were unveiled at The Marcliffe Hotel.

It followed an exciting cook-off, judged by some of Scotland’s top chefs, at North East Scotland College (Nescol).

The restaurant of the year title went to The Udny Arms Hotel, near Newburgh.

The hotel has recently been fully refurbished, offering guests a unique Scottish culinary experience in a picturesque coastal setting.

Chef of the year

This year’s chef of the year title went to Fraser Hobday of Westhill-based catering company Entier.

He wowed judges with a menu featuring a starter of poached duck egg, jersey royals in kombu stock, crowdie and lovage velouté with peas.

His main course of pork fillet, faggot, potato rosti, giant asparagus, caramelised apple, burnt apple puree jus also hit the right tastebuds.

Fraser topped it all off with a poached rhubarb and stem ginger mille-feuille, with toasted almond and vanilla ice cream.

Young chef of the year

Winner of the young chef of the year was Jay Dickson of The Kildrummy Inn.

His winning menu consisted of a starter of tortellini of spiced cod, crispy langoustine ‘scampi’, squash puree, pear, and a spicy langoustine bisque.

Jay Dickson was crowned young chef of the year. Image: Ken Taylor

The main was fillet and cheek of Grampian pork, fondant potato, carrot, spring cabbage, asparagus with trotter jus.

For dessert, Kildrummy Inn’s young chef offered white chocolate mousse, poached rhubarb, lemon curd ice cream, with browned butter and lemon frangipane.

Seafood chef of the year

Oliver Redgewell Welch of Entier is the seafood chef of the year.

His starter comprised of langoustine tartar with a horseradish and butter milk sauce split with dill oil and garnished with picked cucumber and caviar and a side plate of yeast batter langoustine claw with a langoustine emulsion.

Oliver Redgewell Welch, Seafood chef of the year. Image: Ken Taylor.

It was followed by barbecued John Dory with jersey royal fricassee, barbecued asparagus spear, chervil emulsion and dashi butter sauce.

Mara, on Thistle Street, Aberdeen, was named casual dining restaurant of the year for the second year running.

Italy-inspired Mara is owned by former north-east Scotland chef of the year Ross Cochrane and his wife, Carolina.

Winner of best drinks venue went to Elsa’s cocktail bar, Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar.

Impressive judging line-up

The competition, aimed art raising culinary standards across the north-east, is organised annually by Hospitality Training.

The coveted titles can open doors to future success and create industry opportunities.

North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year winners. Image: Ken Taylor

The judges included Kevin MacGillivray and Willie Pike from the Federation of Scottish Chefs. They were joined by Michelin-starred cooks Stephen McLaughlin and Mark Donald along with Orry Shand of Entier and Craig Palmer of Wild Thyme.

Cash prizes

The winner of the coveted chef of the year title scooped a £1,500 cash prize, while the young and seafood chef champions went home richer by £1,000 and £800 respectively.

The restaurant of the year, casual dining restaurant, drinks venue of the year categories were judged through anonymous inspections by David Cochrane, chief executive of the HIT Scotland, Craig Palmer and Craig Rochester of Wild Thyme.

Chefs put forward a number of dishes. Image: Ken Taylor

David said: “The friendliness, professionalism and customer care on offer in Aberdeenshire has been immense. I was very impressed with the finalists, and the food was amazing.

“It has certainly been noticeable across the board and a credit to the businesses in Aberdeenshire who still invest and train their colleagues”.

Conversation