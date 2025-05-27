Aberdeen firm invests in new base for 200 engineers

Energy consultancy Penspen has marked a major milestone in its north-east growth story by opening a new, larger office in Aberdeen.

The hub brings together 200 specialist engineers under one roof as the company ramps up delivery of energy transition and infrastructure projects across the UK and Europe.

Penspen says the move to Balmoral Business Park in Altens shows its long-term commitment to Aberdeen, where it has had a presence since the late 1980s.

The purpose-built office replaces the company’s former base at Queens Gardens and brings in staff from C&I Engineering Solutions, the local firm it acquired in 2024.

Penspen’s new Aberdeen hub

“Aberdeen is a critical hub for us – a region where we have deep roots and long-standing relationships with key clients,” said Darren Bartlett, Penspen’s director of engineering and energy transition.

“This move reflects both our history in the north-east and our ongoing commitment to its future.”

From its new base, Penspen will lead on serval major low-carbon infrastructure projects.

These include engineering work on the HyNet CO₂ pipeline in Liverpool Bay and a hydrogen infrastructure gap analysis for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, part of the EU’s Southern Gas Corridor.

The company is focused on two key areas: energy security and the repurposing assets for hydrogen and carbon transport – sectors seeing fast-growing demand.

The Balmoral office will also serve as a training hub, for skills in hydrogen systems, CO₂ transmission, and infrastructure reuse.

These skills are considered vital to the UK’s future energy system and local workforce development.

Long-term commitment to Granite City

Penspen has operated globally for over 70 years. Its workforce has grown from 750 in 2019 to 1,200 today, including more than 200 staff in Aberdeen.

“Bringing the Penspen and C&I Engineering Solutions teams together under one purpose-built roof will strengthen collaboration and further enhance the service we deliver to our clients,” said Mr Bartlett.

“Investing in our Aberdeen presence enables us to grow our team and our capabilities

to deliver technically challenging projects that support global clients at every stage of

the energy project lifecycle.

“We’re proud to make a commitment to the city as it positions itself at the heart of the

energy transition.”

Although headquartered in London, Penspen is part of Sidara, which is currently in talks to acquire Aberdeen-based engineering giant Wood.