Aberdeen firm invests in new base for 200 engineers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm invests in new base for 200 engineers

The firm said the move reflects its "ongoing commitment" to the north-east.

By Liza Hamilton
Penspen director Darren Bartlett with C&I Engineering Solutions chief executive, Grant Lunn. Image: Penspen
Penspen director Darren Bartlett with C&I Engineering Solutions chief executive, Grant Lunn. Image: Penspen

Energy consultancy Penspen has marked a major milestone in its north-east growth story by opening a new, larger office in Aberdeen.

The hub brings together 200 specialist engineers under one roof as the company ramps up delivery of energy transition and infrastructure projects across the UK and Europe.

Penspen says the move to Balmoral Business Park in Altens shows its long-term commitment to Aberdeen, where it has had a presence since the late 1980s.

The purpose-built office replaces the company’s former base at Queens Gardens and brings in staff from C&I Engineering Solutions, the local firm it acquired in 2024.

Penspen’s new Aberdeen hub

“Aberdeen is a critical hub for us – a region where we have deep roots and long-standing relationships with key clients,” said Darren Bartlett, Penspen’s director of engineering and energy transition.

“This move reflects both our history in the north-east and our ongoing commitment to its future.”

Penspen has a new purpose-built base at Building One in Balmoral business Park. Image: Penspen

From its new base, Penspen will lead on serval major low-carbon infrastructure projects.

These include engineering work on the HyNet CO₂ pipeline in Liverpool Bay and a hydrogen infrastructure gap analysis for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, part of the EU’s Southern Gas Corridor.

The company is focused on two key areas: energy security and the repurposing assets for hydrogen and carbon transport – sectors seeing fast-growing demand.

The Balmoral office will also serve as a training hub, for skills in hydrogen systems, CO₂ transmission, and infrastructure reuse.

These skills are considered vital to the UK’s future energy system and local workforce development.

Long-term commitment to Granite City

Penspen has operated globally for over 70 years. Its workforce has grown from 750 in 2019 to 1,200 today, including more than 200 staff in Aberdeen.

Over 200 specialist engineers will work out of the new Penspen hub, with space for future expansion. Image: Penspen

“Bringing the Penspen and C&I Engineering Solutions teams together under one purpose-built roof will strengthen collaboration and further enhance the service we deliver to our clients,” said Mr Bartlett.

“Investing in our Aberdeen presence enables us to grow our team and our capabilities
to deliver technically challenging projects that support global clients at every stage of
the energy project lifecycle.

“We’re proud to make a commitment to the city as it positions itself at the heart of the
energy transition.”

Although headquartered in London, Penspen is part of Sidara, which is currently in talks to acquire Aberdeen-based engineering giant Wood.

Conversation