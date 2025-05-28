New boss for Inverness hotel The Chieftain on filling ‘big boots’ at the helm

The new boss of the Chieftain knows he has “big boots to fill” at the popular Inverness hotel.

With 25 years of experience in hospitality, Craig McLaughlin is hoping to hit the ground running this week in the Millburn Road venue.

The handover, which took place at the weekend, saw the well-loved Liz Lawson retire after 13 years at the helm.

Craig wants to make sure the 14-bedroom Chieftain Hotel can keep its popularity with locals after falling in love with Inverness himself.

Inverness ‘vibrancy’ attracted new Chieftain owner

Craig, like most people in the hospitality sector, started his career by doing an odd Saturday shift.

Now, he is at the helm of several venues across Scotland. Hailing from Balloch, near Glasgow, Craig thinks the Highland capital is one of a kind.

He said: “I love the city of Inverness, and the people too. There’s such a vibrancy here which has dwindled away in other cities.

“I stepped up here by accident. I had been asked to do a favour and take on a site for someone. At the time it was a bit of a stretch for me.

“I’d rather spend my time or go for a night out here because of the buzz and the atmosphere.”

Craig said when the opportunity came up to take on the Chieftain came up there was plenty of interest from several parties.

He added: “These kind of buildings exist long after we move on, and great operators like Liz are very hard to come by.

“When they do something, they do it right and build something fantastic, like the Chieftain.

“I know there were a few interested parties and so we put our case forward and we got the call.

“For us, it’s about taking on the Chieftain and making sure it is kept at its best, not a money squeezing exercise.”

The Chieftain owner on ‘huge’ Inverness reputation

Liz Lawson took on the Chieftain in 2012 and was there until Saturday.

Craig is well aware of what he is walking into, with Liz’s efforts earning her a popular reputation across the north.

He said: “When I first walked in and saw everything Liz was doing, I thought I’m going to need at least five people just to replace her.

“She was easily doing between 80 and 90 hours a week and her time has come to move on.

“We’ll give our everything to the Chieftain and Liz knows that. She had her way of running business and it clearly worked here.

“It’s still about making the guests feel welcome. And, importantly for me, making sure that the locals feel welcome.

“I don’t think anyone has the level of expertise and level of control Liz has for this place. Everybody loves her.”

Working hard to maintain Liz’s legacy at The Chieftain

Craig is also looking forward to what the future brings, with the handover complete.

He added: “Sometimes we go into businesses and they’re broken. This is not one of those.

“It’s thriving and has good stability. All I can do is do my best to make sure that we keep on doing what Liz’s doing that worked.

“If anyone has any bookings those will be fulfilled and it gives people a chance to see how things are going – but it’s business as usual as far as I’m concerned.

“At the end of the day, the locals will decide whether we’re getting it right, it’s not for me to decide.

“They’ll choose whether our tenure is better, good or the same or worse. They will vote with their feet in that respect.”