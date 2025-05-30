Owner of Ironworks site won’t rule out sale of Inverness venue ‘for the right price’

The owner of the Ironworks site in Inverness has told the Press and Journal he may be open to the sale of the former concert venue “for the right price”.

The Academy Street venue shut its doors more than two years ago with planning permission secured for a £30 million hotel to stand in its place.

However, those plans have since been axed with developer Bricks Group confirming it never took on its option to buy the iconic building.

Owner David Cameron purchased the property through his development business, Upland, nine years ago for £1.

Now he has refused to rule out a sale of the site, which currently sits empty, “for the right price”.

The former Caley Thistle director was also behind the firm that operated the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin, which closed in January and is currently in liquidation.

Investigation revealed Ironworks site was never sold

Following the investigation in February, Bricks Group confirmed plans would not go ahead and revealed it had not purchased the property.

Earlier this month, Mr Cameron revealed he has plans for the Ironworks, but ones he is keeping to himself.

He has since turned down requests for comments from the P&J.

However, in our most recent attempt to speak to Mr Cameron, we requested access to the dormant site.

He said: “If you are so interested in the Ironworks, why don’t you just buy it?”

When asked whether this meant the property was for sale, he added: “I’m not saying it’s for sale. But everything is for sale for the right price.

“I have a price and I’m sure you have a price as well.

“I don’t know why people are so interested in what I do with my building. And I’m not interested in letting you or anyone else (from the P&J) inside.”

Could sale help rejuvenate Ironworks building and Inverness?

Inverness Central councillor Michael Gregson is a member of Highland Council’s south planning applications committee.

He believes a compulsory purchase order from the council for the Ironworks “shouldn’t be ruled out”.

Mr Gregson said: “In my humble opinion, if a developer were to act and sought to make a viable entertainment venue, then a medium-sized one would make more sense.

“And daytime activity and revenue would be essential. More hotel capacity, as originally envisaged, would not be as valuable in the Inverness hospitality market as a few years ago.

“The Ironworks site is pretty big overall and could contribute to a remodelled city centre.

“I have been proposing the use of compulsory purchase orders, and raised this in housing committee last week, where Highland Council officers expressed a willingness to explore possibilities.

“It’s even more of an active consideration as we see another city centre business looking set for closure (Holland & Barrett).”

The Labour councillor would like to see more community space in the Highland capital and feels Ironworks could be a perfect site.

Mr Gregson added: “My personal wishes, as have been extensively expressed, are for more civic, green or community space.

“Since the market is not filling up anything like all of our vacant and unused sites, community benefit has to be the priority.

“Affordable housing, community gardens, cafes, small meeting, entertainment, or fitness and health venues.

“Community asset transfer is looking like an increasingly popular move, in an age when people are becoming gradually more independent in their thinking, and community groups are setting up allotments etc.

“So, a new lease of life for 122 Academy Street may take a surprising form.”

