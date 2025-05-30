Owner of Ironworks site won’t rule out sale of Inverness venue ‘for the right price’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Owner of Ironworks site won’t rule out sale of Inverness venue ‘for the right price’

More than two years after the building closed there has been no movement with hotel transformation proposals withdrawn.

Ironworks exterior
The Ironworks site in Inverness was set to be demolished and transformed but two years on the original building still stands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The owner of the Ironworks site in Inverness has told the Press and Journal he may be open to the sale of the former concert venue “for the right price”.

The Academy Street venue shut its doors more than two years ago with planning permission secured for a £30 million hotel to stand in its place.

However, those plans have since been axed with developer Bricks Group confirming it never took on its option to buy the iconic building.

Owner David Cameron purchased the property through his development business, Upland, nine years ago for £1.

Now he has refused to rule out a sale of the site, which currently sits empty, “for the right price”.

The former Caley Thistle director was also behind the firm that operated the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin, which closed in January and is currently in liquidation.

Investigation revealed Ironworks site was never sold

Following the investigation in February, Bricks Group confirmed plans would not go ahead and revealed it had not purchased the property.

Earlier this month, Mr Cameron revealed he has plans for the Ironworks, but ones he is keeping to himself.

He has since turned down requests for comments from the P&J.

However, in our most recent attempt to speak to Mr Cameron, we requested access to the dormant site.

David Cameron in suit at table looking off camera.
Property developer David Cameron of Upland Developments in 2010. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “If you are so interested in the Ironworks, why don’t you just buy it?”

When asked whether this meant the property was for sale, he added: “I’m not saying it’s for sale. But everything is for sale for the right price.

“I have a price and I’m sure you have a price as well.

“I don’t know why people are so interested in what I do with my building. And I’m not interested in letting you or anyone else (from the P&J) inside.”

Could sale help rejuvenate Ironworks building and Inverness?

Inverness Central councillor Michael Gregson is a member of Highland Council’s south planning applications committee.

He believes a compulsory purchase order from the council for the Ironworks “shouldn’t be ruled out”.

Mr Gregson said: “In my humble opinion, if a developer were to act and sought to make a viable entertainment venue, then a medium-sized one would make more sense.

“And daytime activity and revenue would be essential. More hotel capacity, as originally envisaged, would not be as valuable in the Inverness hospitality market as a few years ago.

Councillor Michael Gregson. Image: Michael Gregson

“The Ironworks site is pretty big overall and could contribute to a remodelled city centre.

“I have been proposing the use of compulsory purchase orders, and raised this in housing committee last week, where Highland Council officers expressed a willingness to explore possibilities.

“It’s even more of an active consideration as we see another city centre business looking set for closure (Holland & Barrett).”

The Labour councillor would like to see more community space in the Highland capital and feels Ironworks could be a perfect site.

Mr Gregson added: “My personal wishes, as have been extensively expressed, are for more civic, green or community space.

Inverness city centre viewed across River Ness.
Michael Gregson wants more green spaces in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Since the market is not filling up anything like all of our vacant and unused sites, community benefit has to be the priority.

“Affordable housing, community gardens, cafes, small meeting, entertainment, or fitness and health venues.

“Community asset transfer is looking like an increasingly popular move, in an age when people are becoming gradually more independent in their thinking, and community groups are setting up allotments etc.

“So, a new lease of life for 122 Academy Street may take a surprising form.”

Read more on the Ironworks

Conversation