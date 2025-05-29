Is there a tourism boom in Aberdeen and north-east?

Aberdeen and the north-east experienced a tourism boom last year as the economic impact from visitors reached £1.27 billion.

The new report from Global Tourism Solutions shows the region attracted almost 3.7 million staying visitors in 2024, up 16.9% on 2023.

Last year marked the first full operational year of the new South Harbour cruise ship season at Port of Aberdeen, while Aberdeen Airport has reported a rise in tourists.

It was also a record-breaking season for the National Trust for Scotland with more than 661,000 visitors across its venues.

We investigated what’s behind the growing appeal of the area – and if it will continue into 2025?

Aberdeen cruise ships

Port of Aberdeen described 2024 as “exciting” as it marked the first full operational cruise season at the harbour.

It saw the arrival of the impressive 950ft Costa Favolosa, the largest ship ever to dock in the Granite City.

More than 24,000 passengers and crew arrived in Aberdeen this season, each greeted by VisitAberdeenshire’s “meet and greet” team.

It helped lead the UK’s oldest business reach a record turnover of £50.7 million for the first time in its 900 year history.

The number of ships expected to dock in South Harbour is also set to reach up to 70 – an increase from 49 recorded this year.

Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen chief executive, said: “The expansion of Port of Aberdeen, coupled with CruiseAberdeenshire’s incredible efforts to market the city and shire, is delivering outstanding results as we continue to deliver year on year growth in cruise calls.

“This landmark season demonstrates Aberdeen is growing as a premier destination for international cruise lines, which brings tremendous economic benefits to the region.

“We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of guests to the port this year.”

Aberdeen Airport visitor numbers taking off

Aberdeen International Airport saw passengers numbers hit 2.34 million last year an increase from 2.3m in 2023.

AGS Airports recently revealed plans to invest £350 million across the next five years with Aberdeen set to benefit from investment in its airfield infrastructure.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “Strong air connectivity and a successful tourism sector go hand-in-hand.

“Together with our wider city and regional partners we are working to secure routes that will help attract even more domestic and international visitors to the north east.”

P&J Live pulling in the crowds

P&J Live, part of the Teca campus in Aberdeen, has also proved to be a crowd puller.

The venue, which replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre, opened in 2019.

The £400m Teca development also includes two hotels – the adjoining Hilton with 200 bedrooms and Aloft Hotel with 150 bedrooms.

Rob Wicks, P&J Live managing director, said: “It’s great to see the continued growth of the region’s visitor economy again this year as we strive to attract more visitors to the north-east.

“In the entertainment sector, we saw growth in ticket sales of 31%, and we are on track for a similar scale increase in 2025.

“The Rogue Invitational attracted 15,000 visitors from 39 countries and a 700 strong contingent of operations staff, athletes, coaches, volunteers, vendors, and sponsors to the city and generated estimated visitor spend of £3.9 million to the local economy.

“Last October the venue delivered five sold-out performances of Les Misérables, totalling some 25,000 tickets. This was the venue’s first big theatre production and a great success.

“With SPE Offshore Europe and immersive exhibits such as Beyond Van Gogh still to come in 2025 – along with the much-anticipated Tall Ships event in the harbour and city centre – I expect the event sector will help to deliver a bumper year for the regional economy.”

Record breaking year for National Trust in north-east

The National Trust for Scotland confirmed visitor numbers for 2024 exceeded 2023

More than 661,000 people visited the 11 NTS locations throughout the north-east in 2024.

It is the second time in its 94-year history that the charity exceeded 500,000 visitors.

Figures are expected to be more than 700,000 in 2025.

Among the most popular destinations was Craigievar Castle and Fyvie Castle.

Iain Hawkins, National Trust for Scotland’s north-east regional director, said: “It was a record-breaking year for the National Trust for Scotland across the country and in our region, with an increase in 45,000 visitors in the north east.

“Since 2023, the Trust’s north east properties have increased by 181,000 visitors, levels of visitor growth that we have never experienced before.

“These amazing numbers were supported by the reopening of Craigievar Castle, a new natural playpark at Drum Castle, and events like 1644 – Travel back in Time at Fyvie Castle.

“This year, we’re looking forward to breaking more records and welcoming over 700,000 visitors to our places in the region.”

Conference wins

In the past year Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has won more than £59m worth of conference business.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 29 conferences were successfully bid for and won against tough UK and international competition thanks to Aberdeen Convention Bureau and P&J Live along with the University of Aberdeen.

As a result, 33,770 conference delegates are expected to travel to the area between now and 2030, equaling 96,550 room nights across the region.

Laura Wilson, Convention Bureau head, said: “Our region is a world-class events destination, offering an exceptional experience for event planners and attendees.

“The formidable combination of academic achievements, two universities, private sector infrastructure and continued investment, puts the region in a strong position with organisers when compared to competitor cities.”

Employment, accommodation and food and drink costs

The tourism sector employed 11,400 full-time people in 2024, a 1.5% increase on 2023.

Day visitors also increased with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire welcoming more than 2.59m visitors, up 2.8% on 2023.

Among the other encouraging figures was £232m was spent on accommodation within the region, down 1% on 2023, £193m on food and drink an increase of 3% on 2023 and £240m was spent on transport, up 4.1% on 2023.

North-east an ‘established destination’

The economic impact report’s findings are based on hotel occupancy levels and data from festivals, events and attractions.

Chris Foy, VisitAberdeenshire chief executive, said: “The growth in visits is a clear indication that the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is becoming an established destination for both leisure and conference visits.

“Our mission remains to attract more visitor who stay longer, spend more, and leave happier.”

Jennifer Craw, Opportunity North East (ONE) chief executive, said: “These figures reflect the positive momentum in the region’s vital tourism sector, driven by the ambition and dedication of the people who work in the industry.

“The long-term focus on the sector’s growth, backed with action and investment, is paying dividends with more people choosing to visit and stay to enjoy the outstanding experiences on offer across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”