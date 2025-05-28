Unique Aberdeen boutique is celebration of skilled Vietnamese craftswomen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unique Aberdeen boutique is celebration of skilled Vietnamese craftswomen

Lan Pham's Rosemount shop brings craft, community and purpose to the Granite City.

By Liza Hamilton
Lan Pham opened The M Boutique in Rosemount in July. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT
When Lan Pham and her family swapped the sunshine of Rio for Aberdeen – her husband’s engineering job bringing them to the north-east – she wasn’t quite prepared for the 4pm sunsets.

“It was barely afternoon and already dark,” she says, laughing. “I told my friends I wasn’t living in Aberdeen, I was living in Aberdark.”

Eight years later, the city has grown on her. In fact, she now calls it Aberdream. And through her boutique on Rosemount Place, she’s helping to bring a little more colour and meaning to the high street.

Lan Pham’s M Boutique

Lan’s shop, M Boutique is calm, plant-filled and full of beautifully made things.

It offers linen clothing, handmade ceramics, quilted bedding, delicate paper mobiles, and embroidered gifts, all handmade in Vietnam.

Every item is created by skilled craftspeople in rural Vietnamese villages, many of whom are women with few other job opportunities.

Profits from Lan Pham’s boutique help support orphans in Vietnam. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT

Lan makes sure they’re paid fairly and treated with dignity. Then, she gives away every penny of profit.

“It’s a win-win,” she says. “The women back home have work and pride, and people here get something special – and meaningful – at a good price. And the money goes straight to help others.”

Supporting orphans in Vietnam

One of the main projects Lan supports is Mai Tam House, an orphanage in Vietnam that looks after children, many of whom are living with HIV.

The centre is run by priests and provides not only shelter and food, but also education, healthcare and care from people who treat the children like family.

“These kids have no one,” Lan says quietly. “Some were abandoned. Some lost their parents. The priests there are doing good work, and I’m proud the shop can help.”

She also volunteers at her local church in Aberdeen and quietly supports people here too.

For Lan, the boutique is about much more than running a business.

“I don’t pay myself from the shop. I don’t need to,” she says.

“I just want to do something meaningful with my life. I want my children to see that and to know it’s not just about what you have, but what you give.”

Handmade goods from Vietnam to Aberdeen

Her two children now attend school in Aberdeen, and she says they’ve adapted well.

Lan brings crafts from Vietnam to Aberdeen in her Rosemount shop. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT Media

Born in a small village in Vietnam without electricity or running water, Lan knows what it means to struggle. Her family lost everything after the war, and several relatives were imprisoned. But she also knows how far determination – and kindness – can go.

“I’ve been very lucky,” she says. “I’ve lived in different countries, met good people. Now I want to use that to help others.”

The shop’s calm atmosphere and Lan’s friendly nature have made it a local favourite.

Many customers come just for a chat, or a moment of peace.

“Sometimes someone walks in and says ‘I didn’t need anything, but your shop made me feel better’. That means a lot,” she says.

“Everyone can give something. Time, encouragement, a kind word. That’s what I want this shop to be – not just a place to buy things, but a place that makes people feel better.”

With plans to open a second boutique in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge and the dream of launching a UK-based M Foundation, Lan says Rosemount is just the start.

Conversation