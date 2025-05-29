Fourth generation of Walker’s Shortbread on ‘next chapter’ following father’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fourth generation of Walker’s Shortbread on ‘next chapter’ following father’s death

The iconic Highland biscuit maker is keeping it in the family with its new commercial director.

By Liza Hamilton
Bryony Walker has been appointed commercial director. Image: Walker's Shortbread
The daughter of the late Sir Jim Walker has stepped into a senior leadership role at Walker’s Shortbread, marking a new era for the iconic Highland firm.

Bryony Walker, a fourth-generation family member, has been appointed commercial director and joins the company’s board with immediate effect.

Her appointment follows the death of her father, Sir Jim, earlier this year at the age of 80.

He was a driving force behind the company’s growth, working in the business for over six decades and helping turn a small Speyside bakery into a globally recognised brand.

Family tradition at Walker’s Shortbread

“It feels very special to play a role in a chapter of the Walker’s story – it’s something I always wanted to do,” Bryony said.

“I love that in some way I am part of continuing something that was started over a century ago, along with my wider family.”

Bryony joined the family business in 2013. Over the past decade, she has worked her way up through commercial roles, most recently leading commercial strategy.

Walker's Shortbread at Aberlour in Moray.
Walker’s Shortbread is the UK’s largest family-owned biscuit maker. Image: Jason hedges/DC Thomson

She now takes over from outgoing director, Steve McCarney, who will remain with the business part-time.

Her cousin, managing director Nicky Walker, welcomed the appointment. “Bryony’s fresh perspective, in conjunction with the strong foundations already in place, will ensure commercial continuity for the business,” he said.

Growing up, Bryony said she lived above the bakery.

“I enjoyed going into the bakery or the office with my Dad at weekends, or during holidays,” she recalls.

“I answered the phones on bank holidays and did the shredding which I enjoyed (!) and we spent any holiday doing store visits looking at biscuits in the shops.

“The business was my Dad’s passion and there was little division between work and life for him, so we learned about it very organically.”

Rising through the ranks

Bryony says she cherishes the time she got to work alongside her father.

“His approach to leadership taught me a lot – he led by example in his attitude and work ethic, and he was a genuine and authentic leader,” she said.

“He was very personable and saw everyone as valuable no matter who they were or what seniority they were.

“He was very determined and stoic in tough times, “just get on with it”.  I can take a lot from the way he showed leadership, and I strive to demonstrate the values that he represented.”

The late Sir Jim Walker receiving his knighthood.

Bryony believes being family-run gives Walker’s a lasting strength.

“We take a long-term view, thinking in decades or generations rather than reacting to every up and down,” she added.

“We are indebted to our local community – to many other families who have grown the business with us, and this continuity and passion is a strength in itself.”

Walker’s was founded in 1897 by Bryony’s great-grandfather, Joseph Walker. Today, it exports to over 100 countries, operates six bakeries in Speyside, and employs up to 1,500 people at peak times.

Earlier this year, the company was granted a Royal Warrant by King Charles.

