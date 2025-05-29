Fourth generation of Walker’s Shortbread on ‘next chapter’ following father’s death

The daughter of the late Sir Jim Walker has stepped into a senior leadership role at Walker’s Shortbread, marking a new era for the iconic Highland firm.

Bryony Walker, a fourth-generation family member, has been appointed commercial director and joins the company’s board with immediate effect.

Her appointment follows the death of her father, Sir Jim, earlier this year at the age of 80.

He was a driving force behind the company’s growth, working in the business for over six decades and helping turn a small Speyside bakery into a globally recognised brand.

Family tradition at Walker’s Shortbread

“It feels very special to play a role in a chapter of the Walker’s story – it’s something I always wanted to do,” Bryony said.

“I love that in some way I am part of continuing something that was started over a century ago, along with my wider family.”

Bryony joined the family business in 2013. Over the past decade, she has worked her way up through commercial roles, most recently leading commercial strategy.

She now takes over from outgoing director, Steve McCarney, who will remain with the business part-time.

Her cousin, managing director Nicky Walker, welcomed the appointment. “Bryony’s fresh perspective, in conjunction with the strong foundations already in place, will ensure commercial continuity for the business,” he said.

Growing up, Bryony said she lived above the bakery.

“I enjoyed going into the bakery or the office with my Dad at weekends, or during holidays,” she recalls.

“I answered the phones on bank holidays and did the shredding which I enjoyed (!) and we spent any holiday doing store visits looking at biscuits in the shops.

“The business was my Dad’s passion and there was little division between work and life for him, so we learned about it very organically.”

Rising through the ranks

Bryony says she cherishes the time she got to work alongside her father.

“His approach to leadership taught me a lot – he led by example in his attitude and work ethic, and he was a genuine and authentic leader,” she said.

“He was very personable and saw everyone as valuable no matter who they were or what seniority they were.

“He was very determined and stoic in tough times, “just get on with it”. I can take a lot from the way he showed leadership, and I strive to demonstrate the values that he represented.”

Bryony believes being family-run gives Walker’s a lasting strength.

“We take a long-term view, thinking in decades or generations rather than reacting to every up and down,” she added.

“We are indebted to our local community – to many other families who have grown the business with us, and this continuity and passion is a strength in itself.”

Walker’s was founded in 1897 by Bryony’s great-grandfather, Joseph Walker. Today, it exports to over 100 countries, operates six bakeries in Speyside, and employs up to 1,500 people at peak times.

Earlier this year, the company was granted a Royal Warrant by King Charles.