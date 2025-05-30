Elgin housebuilder boss on 20 years growing firm from £20m to £330m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin housebuilder boss on 20 years growing firm from £20m to £330m sales

In his time at the firm, Innes Smith has seen Springfield build more than 12,000 homes.

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, is celebrating 20 years with the firm. Image: Springfield Properties
By Alex Banks

The boss of Elgin housebuilder Springfield Properties is celebrating 20 years at the firm.

Innes Smith, who is now chief executive of the firm, joined founder Sandy Adam in 2005 during a period of ambitious plans.

Hailing from Garmouth, the trained accountant had been working in Muir of Ord and Inverness before the opportunity to return to him home region arose as Springfield Properties financial director.

At the time, Innes felt Sandy was “a bit mad” with his ambitions which made it an exciting prospect.

However, he revealed the company has done “10 times” the amount which was planned 20 years ago.

Where it all began

When Innes joined Springfield at the age of 35, it had already seen glimpses of success, with turnover of around £20 million and around 130 employees.

The company was also building around 130 homes a year, so after hearing about the role he decided to do some research.

Innes said: “I did some research, spoke to friends at Moray Council, and some who were in the housebuilding industry.

“I quickly discovered I didn’t know half as much about housebuilding as I thought I did.

“Then I met Sandy and John (Main) for an interview and Sandy struck me as as a really ambitious guy.

“He told me his plans for the group and to be honest I thought he was a bit mad.

Innes Smith, now chief executive of Springfield Properties, in his first picture after joining the firm in 2005. Image: Springfield Properties

“What I really liked from meeting Sandy was his passion for customers and communities. Also, for doing things the right way.”

Innes said Sandy also had a mantra which he gave him which he will always remember.

He added: “Sandy told me, ‘what I want people to do is tell me how to build a better house, not a cheaper one’.

“And that’s always what we’ve been about, is building a better house so the customers are proud of their major purchase.

“A lot of the ethos really struck with me from the start.”

Springfield Properties chief executive

Innes has seen plenty of challenges in his time at the helm, but believes Springfield has always been able to overcome them.

He said: “I joined in 2005 and then, just around the corner, we had the credit crunch in 2008.

“Prior to that, Sandy and I had seen the economy was booming, saw house prices were going up 15% a year and were still being sold before you even put a sign in the garden.

“It was crazy times and we knew it wouldn’t last, so we actually put a plan in place around 2006, selling a large chunk of our land bank.

“We were able to navigate through those three years and afterwards continued to be profitable.

“While everyone else was licking their wounds, we were able to grow our business.

“Just in the last seven years, we’ve had Covid, we’ve had the Russia-Ukraine conflict and we’ve had the inflation cost-of-living crisis.

Founder Sandy Adam and chief executive Innes Smith amongst others at the London Stock Exchange in 2017

“We’ve also had the interest rate shocks and so many elections. We have had to navigate through a lot of turmoil.”

Innes came into his current position at Springfield, as chief executive, 13 years ago in 2012.

One of his proudest moments for Innes is when Springfield floated the business on the stock exchange on October 16, 2017.

He added: “I put myself forward and was very pleased Sandy thought I was capable of doing the job.

“We carried on growing the business and in 2017 we floated the business on the AIM Stock Exchange down in London.

“It still remains one of my proudest moments seeing Sandy press the buzzer.

“It was one of the one of the brightest days, as that was really to get raised finance so that we could continue growing the business.”

Looking back

Innes doesn’t have many regrets about his time at Springfield, and is proud to have helped the company build more than 12,000 homes.

He believes working with someone like Sandy offers a “freshness about what we do”.

Innes said: “There’s a new challenge every day – and it’s treated as challenges, not problems.

“We tend to look at everything as an opportunity. Somebody else’s problem, somebody else’s hurdles, it’s an opportunity for us.

“There is just a vibrancy and a can-do attitude in Springfield that I enjoy.

“The amount of influence that you have as a housebuilder on the communities and in areas that we’re from, it really is a pleasing.

Innes Smith and Sandy Adam of Springfield Properties. Image: Springfield Properties

“It’s something I can look back to the day I eventually retire and say, yeah, I’ve done good in the world.

“I like to look at the 20 years, which is a heck of a long time, with the mindset that you learn from things, not regret them.

“It might not be another 20 years here, as I definitely want to be playing more golf by the time I get to 70.

“But I am looking forward to whatever the future brings here, however long it might be.”

Springfield Properties has seen profits almost triple in the first half of the year due to “strategic action”.

It has also reduced its debt to £62.9m, down from £93.4m a year ago.

Looking forward

Between 2017 and 2022, Springfield was able to acquire businesses including Dawn Homes, Walker Group and Tulloch Homes.

The deals saw its land bank grow, as well as its turnover to a peak of around £330m and staff numbers rising to 900.

Now, the chief executive said Springfield is reshaping the business, seeing great opportunities in the north.

He said: “With the renewables and with the upgrade to the electric grid of the UK, we’re focusing our attention and investment to the north.

Innes Smith and Sandy Adam in 2017. Image: Springfield Properties

“We have a very good land holding very good supply chain and a very good employee base and we need to make sure that we take this opportunity.

“Not just as a housebuilder, but as an industry and as the Highland and Moray regions, we need to make sure we remove any barriers.

“Our communities need to benefit as much as possible from the investment in the north.

“And that can ensure that the infrastructure improvements leave a legacy behind.

“I’m very excited for the area and all of the opportunities that I think we’re going to see in the north in the next five to 10 years.”

Conversation