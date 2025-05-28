Historic riverside inn in heart of Royal Deeside hits market for £2.3m

One of Royal Deeside’s best-known inns has gone up for sale, with its owners looking to pass it on after more than a decade at the helm.

The Boat Inn in Aboyne is being marketed for £2.3 million. Built in 1720, it occupies a prominent position by the River Dee, just off the A93 and within easy reach of Balmoral Castle.

Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the sale. Agent Barry McNeil described it as “arguably one of the best licensed businesses in north-east Scotland”.

He added: “I have been selling businesses like these for the last 30 years and quite comfortably the Boat Inn is one of the best licensed businesses I have ever dealt with.

“It is consistently profitable and in immaculate walk-in condition for new owners.”

Boat Inn popular year-round

Owned since 2013 by Dave and Eileen Haywood, the Boat Inn has become a mainstay of the local community and a firm favourite with tourists.

The couple, who relocated from England with their family, brought fresh energy to the business and a clear focus on quality local produce.

Today, the inn combines a bar, restaurant and 16 individually styled letting rooms.

Accommodation is split between the original inn and a converted house at the rear.

Each room has high-end touches, such as free-standing baths and luxury linen.

Its ethos is proudly informal: dogs, children, and muddy boots are all welcome.

£2m+ turnover

A busy food trade forms just over half of the business’s £2m+ annual turnover, with the rest split between drinks and accommodation.

Staff numbers at the Boat Inn fluctuate seasonally, though the business employs about 20 on a permanent basis.

Beyond the main dining room, guests can relax in the public bar, known as The Shed, or enjoy the upstairs Pine Loft, a flexible space used for private dining, events and functions.

It also has outdoor seating and landscaped grounds. Practical features include EV charging points and ample parking.

Cornerstone say the Boat Inn’s strong local following is complemented by visiting tourists and wedding guests attending nearby estates.