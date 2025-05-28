Historic riverside inn in heart of Royal Deeside hits market for £2.3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Historic riverside inn in heart of Royal Deeside hits market for £2.3m

The profitable village pub and hotel in Aboyne has an annual turnover of more than £2 million.

By Liza Hamilton
The Boat Inn, Aboyne.
The Boat Inn, Aboyne.

One of Royal Deeside’s best-known inns has gone up for sale, with its owners looking to pass it on after more than a decade at the helm.

The Boat Inn in Aboyne is being marketed for £2.3 million. Built in 1720, it occupies a prominent position by the River Dee, just off the A93 and within easy reach of Balmoral Castle.

Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the sale. Agent Barry McNeil described it as “arguably one of the best licensed businesses in north-east Scotland”.

He added: “I have been selling businesses like these for the last 30 years and quite comfortably the Boat Inn is one of the best licensed businesses I have ever dealt with.

“It is consistently profitable and in immaculate walk-in condition for new owners.”

Boat Inn popular year-round

Owned since 2013 by Dave and Eileen Haywood, the Boat Inn has become a mainstay of the local community and a firm favourite with tourists.

The couple, who relocated from England with their family, brought fresh energy to the business and a clear focus on quality local produce.

The bar and restaurant area in the Boat Inn.

Today, the inn combines a bar, restaurant and 16 individually styled letting rooms.

Accommodation is split between the original inn and a converted house at the rear.

Each room has high-end touches, such as free-standing baths and luxury linen.

Its ethos is proudly informal: dogs, children, and muddy boots are all welcome.

£2m+ turnover

A busy food trade forms just over half of the business’s £2m+ annual turnover, with the rest split between drinks and accommodation.

Staff numbers at the Boat Inn fluctuate seasonally, though the business employs about 20 on a permanent basis.

Beyond the main dining room, guests can relax in the public bar, known as The Shed, or enjoy the upstairs Pine Loft, a flexible space used for private dining, events and functions.

It also has outdoor seating and landscaped grounds. Practical features include EV charging points and ample parking.

Cornerstone say the Boat Inn’s strong local following is complemented by visiting tourists and wedding guests attending nearby estates.

Conversation