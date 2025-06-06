Wedding inspo: How we planned our perfect Aberdeenshire wedding

The Leslies tied the knot on April 30th at Logie Country House.

Laura and Shaun were first introduced to each other through mutual friends at high school and have been together for 10 years.

The pair from Mintlaw got engaged on January 10, 2023, but Laura had no idea her then-boyfriend was about to pop the big question until she walked through their front door…

From cats to cakes and Back to the Future, here’s how the Leslies planned their wedding…

‘It felt like the right time to get engaged’

Shaun, 28, had always said he didn’t see the point of getting engaged if they didn’t live together. So once they moved into their new house, he said it “just felt like the right time”.

“On my way home from work, I went into the shop and bought some flowers and a box of chocolates,” he said. “Then laid rose petals down the hallway from the front door to our bedroom and just waited for Laura to come home.

“But then when she came in the door and saw the rose petals down the hall, she just started laughing and shouted ‘I know what you’re doing’ as she was walking towards the bedroom, which was quite funny.”

Giggling, Laura admitted that she didn’t know what to do, but her initial reaction was to laugh or she’d “just end up crying”.

It took 10 minutes for her to get herself together and go into the bedroom, only to find Shaun had been patiently waiting down on one knee the whole time.

For Laura, it was an easy answer.

‘We didn’t want any glitz and glam, so we opted for something more traditional’

When it was time to start planning their big day, the pair were both on the same page about their ideas and what they wanted their wedding to be like.

For the venue, they knew instantly that they didn’t want to be married in a modern hotel or anywhere that was all “glitz and glam”, but instead wanted somewhere a bit more rustic and traditional.

After looking around a few different venues, they visited Logie Country House in Inverurie.

It was their first time seeing the venue, and they realised it was exactly what they were looking for.

And once they booked the country house, they were assigned a wedding coordinator, who kept in touch with them and helped with booking different suppliers and setting up on the big day.

Their coordinator “took a lot of the stress out of everything,” they both agreed.

But the high school sweethearts wanted to really make their day as personal and as special as possible.

‘It only took four hours to find my dream dress’

Laura and two of her bridesmaids went to Perfect Bridal Rooms on George Street in Aberdeen to look for her dream gown.

She knew she wanted something with sleeves, and followed everyone’s advice to try different styles

The bride-to-be tried on about 10 different dresses at the store, before her eye was drawn to one on the rack.

Laura fell in love with the unique pattern and beading, and knew it was what she was looking for.

“In my head, I thought ‘that’s my dress’,” she said. “When I put it on, I was sitting by myself in the changing room going ‘this is it, this is it’.”

After the trio went for lunch to give her a chance to think through her options, they looked through the dresses again.

But they all agreed it was just her dress, and after going back to try it on again, she knew that was it.

“It only took me about four hours to pick it,” she laughed, “so that’s not too bad.”

Mintlaw newlyweds say their wedding was a dream come true

Shaun proudly donned the Leslie family tartan for the special day, and his groomsmen all wore kilts to match from Gavin Kilt Hire.

Because the pair always wanted to go down the more natural route, they wanted a green colour scheme, which would also suit the tartan.

The bridesmaids’ dresses came from Carrington’s Bridal on Holburn Street, and they managed to find green dresses that perfectly matched the tartan and colour scheme.

Laura also surprised her husband-to-be with a little gift on their wedding day – a pair of sentimental cufflinks to complete his outfit.

Shaun’s favourite film is Back to the Future, and these cufflinks are the number plate from the car.

“In our house, I’ve got movie posters on canvases through in one of the rooms,” he explained.

“And I’ve actually got a tattoo of some of the things from Back to the Future as well. So it was a very thoughtful gift for the wedding day.”

Classic cars and an Orcadian tradition…

The couple always go to classic car shows together, and so they agreed their passion had to feature in some way.

Shaun always drove his dad’s classic motor to the shows, and he was given it as a wedding gift.

“We knew we wanted to include that as a wedding car, we wanted it as part of our photos,” he explained. “Because it’s something that we’ve enjoyed doing together.”

His dad is also from Orkney, so the couple decided it was only right to carry on the tradition of the bridal cog.

Determined to secure one, Shaun started calling up people who make and sell the wooden crafts in Orkney – but had no luck.

Luckily, a family member asked around and discovered one for sale in the museum in Orkney.

Wedding exhibitions helped couple find what they were looking for

While they had quite clear ideas about what they wanted, they went to different wedding exhibitions for some inspiration.

They knew they always wanted a live band, especially because Shaun and his family are “quite musical”.

Although they started researching bands online, it wasn’t until Laura and her mum went to an exhibition at the Beach Ballroom that they heard the band Mustang playing.

Excitedly, she sent a video to Shaun, and they thought the band was the right fit.

When they went to the P&J Live Your Wedding Exhibition, they spoke to Mike and booked them “there and then”.

They also met Emma, who owns Paper and Petals, at the same expo. She took time to explain the different flowers for different seasons, and “wasn’t pushy” with the couple at all.

So they ended up following her on socials and kept admiring all the beautiful flowers she was arranging.

They decided to book the Oldmeldrum florist, and went out to meet her and discuss all their plans. She helped steer them in the right direction and brought their vision to life.

Picking the right photographers made Mintlaw couple feel at ease

Laura and Shaun wanted the right photographers to capture the day, including all the special little moments.

They spent a lot of time scoping out wedding photographers online before heading to the Your Wedding Exhibition.

That was when they met Hayley and Craig.

They found it “really easy” to talk to the husband-and-wife team, and quickly realised their photos were just what they wanted.

Both Laura and Shaun felt it was important to find a photographer who could make them feel comfortable and someone they would get along well with.

And on the day, the photographers were “invisible”, capturing so many natural moments, but also helping the couple feel at ease and get used to the camera.

“Their photos just speak for themselves,” Laura said. “They’re just incredible and so natural. We always wanted more candid photos, and a few posed ones.

“But a lot of their work is very candid and just relaxed. When we were at the wedding, you hardly knew they were there.”

They agreed the day “flew by”, from the moment Laura’s dad walked her down the stairs to the ballroom to the reception.

But, they are grateful to have beautiful photos that bring memories of their big day flooding right back.

A delicious wedding cake, complete with a sweet twist

When it came to cakes, they spoke to a few bakers at exhibitions, including Cakes by Leanne.

While they didn’t book her straight away, the couple kept going back to her.

They spotted her at another exhibition and they just knew she was the right fit.

Leanne helped the couple with their design, sketching out different plans so they could see it down on paper rather than trying to envision it.

And it tied in perfectly with their colour scheme.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better cake decorater,” Laura said. “She was just amazing and so helpful. Any ideas you had, she would take in mind.”

“And her cakes are delicious,” Shaun chimed in.

The childhood sweethearts wanted to include their cat Lottie in their big day in some way. They spotted little figurines and cake toppers of animals, and thought that would be the perfect way to honour their furry friend.

But when they spoke to Leanne, she said she could make a little black cat for them instead.

So they sent her a couple of photos, and she managed to craft the cute cat, hiding it around the back of the three-tier cake, so Lottie was still there, but not too obvious.

“It was just a nice way to include Lottie in our cake,” Shaun said.

“And it kind of felt like she was there in a way,” Laura added, “it was quite funny. We just love her so much.”

‘Just don’t stress about the planning, and enjoy it’

As well as heading to different wedding exhibitions, Laura also followed a few different wedding suppliers on social media.

While this might have helped with some inspiration, she later found herself doubting herself and overthinking some of the choices they made.

But she stuck to the plan and added, “I didn’t intentionally look at things, it was just when they popped up, but you know what you want, you picked that person for a reason, don’t overthink it.”

They both agreed that it’s important to actually enjoy planning your special day, and to not try take it all on yourself.

“Don’t stress about the planning,” Shaun advised. “It’s meant to be fun planning your wedding day, so you don’t want to be stressing.

“And even if there is a hiccup that comes up in your planning stage, it’s not the end of the world.”

The couple experienced their own “hiccup” when the celebrant they originally booked had to pull out two months before the wedding day.

While it was stressful at the time, they managed to get someone else that they liked, and “everything just seemed to line up”.

And, Shaun says the best advice he was given was to take a moment to sit and take in the day alone with his new wife.

“We managed to find a moment where we could just disappear,” he said. “It was just us sitting outside the house on a bench, just getting to take everything that’s happened so far during the day.”

