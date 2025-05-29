8 north and north-east firms ‘named and shamed’ for failing to pay minimum wage

The bosses of eight north and north-east businesses are among Scottish businesses named and shamed by the UK Government for breaking the minimum wage law.

The investigation, which was based on probes between 2015 and 2022, found failures across a wide range of firms from hotels to garages.

All the companies named in the government’s list have paid back what they owe to their staff, plus penalties of up to 200% of the amount they underpaid.

Ballaculish Hotel

Ballaculish Hotel, run by Freedom Hotels West Limited at the time, was one of the worst offenders in the region due £26,814 to 37 employees.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said HMRC’s ‘naming and shaming’ approach was disappointing.

She said: “In this instance, which dates back to 2014, there were technicalities connected to pay periods and contractually agreed deductions that HMRC does not take into account.

“When we were first made aware of these issues in 2017, we made it publicly known that we would make an allowance in our accounts to ensure we could quickly pay back anything owed to our colleagues while we resolved the matter with HMRC.

“We took immediate action to rectify any technical shortfalls as soon as these were confirmed.

“HMRC claims that its guidance on these issues is clear. However, the fact that it took over four years to present its findings in our case suggests otherwise.

“It’s well known that many other famous names in hospitality and other sectors have been affected and singled out in this same disappointing way.”

Baxters Food Group

Fochabers-based Baxters Food Group failed to pay £19,765 to 62 members of staff.

A spokeswoman for Baxters Food Group said: “Baxters Food Group has always met its obligations to pay its employees at least the minimum wage.

“The fine from HMRC relates to an oversight in the structure of an historical Christmas Savings Scheme we had set up in good faith to help our employees.

“As the money was paid into the scheme directly from their pay before it reached their bank accounts, HMRC determined that we had retained funds from our employees.

“All employees who contributed to the scheme received their savings in full and compensation following the decision by HMRC.

“The scheme has not been in operation since 2019.”

Robertson Facilities Management

Moray-based Robertson Facilities Management was due £5,864 to 51 employees.

A spokesperson said: “During an audit conducted by HMRC in 2021, it was brought to our attention that two of our contracts were requesting that some employees attend work five minutes before the start of shift.

“The request was made so that employees were able to attend a hand-over due to the nature of the contract, or to be dressed appropriately for catering duties.

“HMRC advised that those five minutes should have been time paid.

“This was immediately addressed and the 51 employees involved were compensated for their time over the period (approximately £114 per person).

“These were isolated incidents, and additional training was put in place at the locations around legislation in relation to working requirements and minimum wage.

“Robertson Facilities Management subsequently pays all employees above National Minimum Wage.”

John Clark

Aberdeen motor group John Clark failed to pay £1,785 to five workers.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are surprised to see this matter being listed by HM Revenue & Customs as it relates to an isolated matter which was first identified via a full group audit of 2019/2020.

“The issue was then promptly addressed and resolved to the satisfaction of both the five employees that were involved and HMRC.

“Our payroll processes were updated at that point to avoid any repetition.”

Other businesses ‘named and shamed’

John Codona’s Pleasure Fairs Limited, which runs Codona’s Amusement Park, in Aberdeen, failed to pay £505 to three workers.

It’s not the first time the company has been named and shamed by the UK Government for breaking the law.

It owed more than £1,318 to 90 workers between March and November 2017.

At the time a Codona’s spokesman described the underpayment to affected employees, which equated to about £14 each, as an “honest mistake” relating to staff T-shirts.

Aberdeen desert parlour Shakes n Cakes failed to pay one worker £1,597.

Owner Haroon Ahmed said: “We fully complied with HMRC as this was seven years ago and it was a minor oversight.

“The full balance was paid straight away. There has been no further instances of this nature after that date.”

David Alexander Forbes, which operates transport firm D F Distribution Services in Kintore, failed to pay two workers £531.

Electrical engineering firm McDonald & Munro, based in Elgin, failed to pay £6,436 to 10 workers.

All firms have been contacted for comment.