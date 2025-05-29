8 north and north-east firms ‘named and shamed’ for failing to pay minimum wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

8 north and north-east firms ‘named and shamed’ for failing to pay minimum wage

HMRC has named and fined businesses that underpaid staff.

By Kelly Wilson & Liza Hamilton
Ballachulish Hotel, near Fort William.
Ballachulish Hotel, near Fort William.

The bosses of eight north and north-east businesses are among Scottish businesses named and shamed by the UK Government for breaking the minimum wage law.

The investigation, which was based on probes between 2015 and 2022, found failures across a wide range of firms from hotels to garages.

All the companies named in the government’s list have paid back what they owe to their staff, plus penalties of up to 200% of the amount they underpaid.

Ballaculish Hotel

Ballaculish Hotel, run by Freedom Hotels West Limited at the time, was one of the worst offenders in the region due £26,814 to 37 employees.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said HMRC’s ‘naming and shaming’ approach was disappointing.

She said: “In this instance, which dates back to 2014, there were technicalities connected to pay periods and contractually agreed deductions that HMRC does not take into account.

“When we were first made aware of these issues in 2017, we made it publicly known that we would make an allowance in our accounts to ensure we could quickly pay back anything owed to our colleagues while we resolved the matter with HMRC.

“We took immediate action to rectify any technical shortfalls as soon as these were confirmed.

“HMRC claims that its guidance on these issues is clear. However, the fact that it took over four years to present its findings in our case suggests otherwise.

“It’s well known that many other famous names in hospitality and other sectors have been affected and singled out in this same disappointing way.”

Baxters Food Group

Fochabers-based Baxters Food Group failed to pay £19,765 to 62 members of staff.

A spokeswoman for Baxters Food Group said: “Baxters Food Group has always met its obligations to pay its employees at least the minimum wage.

“The fine from HMRC relates to an oversight in the structure of an historical Christmas Savings Scheme we had set up in good faith to help our employees.

Baxters Food Group was fined for national minimum wage failures.

“As the money was paid into the scheme directly from their pay before it reached their bank accounts, HMRC determined that we had retained funds from our employees.

“All employees who contributed to the scheme received their savings in full and compensation following the decision by HMRC.

“The scheme has not been in operation since 2019.”

Robertson Facilities Management

Moray-based Robertson Facilities Management was due £5,864 to 51 employees.

A spokesperson said: “During an audit conducted by HMRC in 2021, it was brought to our attention that two of our contracts were requesting that some employees attend work five minutes before the start of shift.

“The request was made so that employees were able to attend a hand-over due to the nature of the contract, or to be dressed appropriately for catering duties.

“HMRC advised that those five minutes should have been time paid.

“This was immediately addressed and the 51 employees involved were compensated for their time over the period (approximately £114 per person).

“These were isolated incidents, and additional training was put in place at the locations around legislation in relation to working requirements and minimum wage.

“Robertson Facilities Management subsequently pays all employees above National Minimum Wage.”

John Clark

Aberdeen motor group John Clark failed to pay £1,785 to five workers.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are surprised to see this matter being listed by HM Revenue & Customs as it relates to an isolated matter which was first identified via a full group audit of 2019/2020.

“The issue was then promptly addressed and resolved to the satisfaction of both the five employees that were involved and HMRC.

“Our payroll processes were updated at that point to avoid any repetition.”

Other businesses ‘named and shamed’

John Codona’s Pleasure Fairs Limited, which runs Codona’s Amusement Park, in Aberdeen, failed to pay £505 to three workers.

It’s not the first time the company has been named and shamed by the UK Government for breaking the law.

It owed more than £1,318 to 90 workers between March and November 2017.

At the time a Codona’s spokesman described the underpayment to affected employees, which equated to about £14 each, as an “honest mistake” relating to staff T-shirts.

Aberdeen desert parlour Shakes n Cakes failed to pay one worker £1,597.

Owner Haroon Ahmed said: “We fully complied with HMRC as this was seven years ago and it was a minor oversight.

Shakes n Cakes. Great Northern Road, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“The full balance was paid straight away. There has been no further instances of this nature after that date.”

David Alexander Forbes, which operates transport firm D F Distribution Services in Kintore, failed to pay two workers £531.

Electrical engineering firm McDonald & Munro, based in Elgin, failed to pay £6,436 to 10 workers.

All firms have been contacted for comment.

Conversation