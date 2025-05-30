Inverness security firm with 14 staff acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Inverness security firm with 14 staff acquired

IRN Security's boss says the deal felt right, after turning down several other offers.

By Liza Hamilton
John Hunter, managing director of Secureshield, Malcolm MacDonald and Kenny Smith, directors at IRN Security and Ranger Fire and Security's group director Ian Teader with CEO Mark Bridges. Image: Ranger
A leading Inverness security firm has been acquired by Ranger Fire and Security in a move set to boost job growth and expand fire and safety services across the Highlands and north-east.

IRN Security, founded in 2011, officially joined the fast-growing Ranger Group this week.

The deal marks a major step in Ranger’s expansion across Scotland’s fire and security sector.

Headquartered in Inverness – with a footprint in Aberdeen and Glasgow – IRN has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality CCTV, alarm and integrated security solutions to NHS hospitals, schools, universities, and private clients.

As part of the deal, IRN’s co-founders Malcolm MacDonald and Kenny Smith will remain in leadership roles, and all 14 staff members will continue in their current positions.

This acquisition follows Ranger’s purchase of Motherwell-based Secureshield, further cementing its presence across Scotland.

Why IRN Security chose Ranger

Kenny Smith, director at IRN Security, said the team had turned down multiple offers over the years – but this one felt different.

“The opportunity arose to be part of something really special,” he said. “With Ranger, what they are building really excites us.

“We’ve had the door knocked on several occasions and it’s never been right – until now.”

Mr Smith explained that one of the key concerns was protecting IRN’s identity and values.

IRN Security director, Kenny Smith.

“You can get swallowed up by a big multinational and lose everything that makes your business unique. That wasn’t what we wanted.”

For Mr Smith and Mr MacDonald, the priority was keeping the business’s people and trusted service intact.

“The critical thing for us is that nothing changes,” added Mr Smith.  “The leadership stays in place, the team stays and the look and feel of how we serve clients stay exactly the same.

“We’re able to keep delivering the service we’re proud of and that was absolutely key for us and our staff.”

‘Roadmap looks excellent’

Looking ahead, Mr Smith said the IRN team is confident about the road ahead.

“As a group we are here to grow. The roadmap looks excellent. It’s really exciting.”

The IRN acquisition brings Ranger’s total headcount to 225, marking its ninth acquisition since early 2024.

The group’s expansion is backed by investment firm Hyperion Equity Partners and funding from ThinCats.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, called the IRN acquisition a key milestone in the group’s Scottish strategy.

He said: “With their strong regional presence, technical excellence, and a leadership team committed to delivering a first-rate customer experience, IRN Security is a natural fit for Ranger, complementing and improving the services offered by other Group businesses.”

Ranger says it remains focused on becoming the UK’s leading one-stop provider for fire and security services.

 

