Inverness security firm with 14 staff acquired

A leading Inverness security firm has been acquired by Ranger Fire and Security in a move set to boost job growth and expand fire and safety services across the Highlands and north-east.

IRN Security, founded in 2011, officially joined the fast-growing Ranger Group this week.

The deal marks a major step in Ranger’s expansion across Scotland’s fire and security sector.

Headquartered in Inverness – with a footprint in Aberdeen and Glasgow – IRN has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality CCTV, alarm and integrated security solutions to NHS hospitals, schools, universities, and private clients.

As part of the deal, IRN’s co-founders Malcolm MacDonald and Kenny Smith will remain in leadership roles, and all 14 staff members will continue in their current positions.

This acquisition follows Ranger’s purchase of Motherwell-based Secureshield, further cementing its presence across Scotland.

Why IRN Security chose Ranger

Kenny Smith, director at IRN Security, said the team had turned down multiple offers over the years – but this one felt different.

“The opportunity arose to be part of something really special,” he said. “With Ranger, what they are building really excites us.

“We’ve had the door knocked on several occasions and it’s never been right – until now.”

Mr Smith explained that one of the key concerns was protecting IRN’s identity and values.

“You can get swallowed up by a big multinational and lose everything that makes your business unique. That wasn’t what we wanted.”

For Mr Smith and Mr MacDonald, the priority was keeping the business’s people and trusted service intact.

“The critical thing for us is that nothing changes,” added Mr Smith. “The leadership stays in place, the team stays and the look and feel of how we serve clients stay exactly the same.

“We’re able to keep delivering the service we’re proud of and that was absolutely key for us and our staff.”

‘Roadmap looks excellent’

Looking ahead, Mr Smith said the IRN team is confident about the road ahead.

“As a group we are here to grow. The roadmap looks excellent. It’s really exciting.”

The IRN acquisition brings Ranger’s total headcount to 225, marking its ninth acquisition since early 2024.

The group’s expansion is backed by investment firm Hyperion Equity Partners and funding from ThinCats.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, called the IRN acquisition a key milestone in the group’s Scottish strategy.

He said: “With their strong regional presence, technical excellence, and a leadership team committed to delivering a first-rate customer experience, IRN Security is a natural fit for Ranger, complementing and improving the services offered by other Group businesses.”

Ranger says it remains focused on becoming the UK’s leading one-stop provider for fire and security services.