Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises: How firm has become 10 TIMES bigger since owners took over 20 years ago

Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises has been sailing Nessie’s home since 1975, however it wasn’t until 23 years ago when its huge growth really began.

Executive chair Freda Newton bought the company in 2002 after being inspired by a boat trip in Egypt.

She explains that it already had a “strong and basic foundation” with around 35,000 passengers boarding every year.

That number has now swelled to over 300,000 people eager to marvel at Loch Ness’ beauty while on their own monster hunt.

Back then, they had just two vessels and the company’s offices were in a small shed by the Caledonian Canal, near the former Torvean Golf Course.

Now, they have four boats, restaurant An Taya and three holiday cottages.

The Press and Journal sat down with Freda to discuss the last 50 years of the business, Loch Ness and the reasons behind their huge growth, including;

Why Egypt provided an unlikely inspiration for her move to Loch Ness.

The first changes she made that kick-started the growth of the last 20 years.

How diversifying the business helped it survive Covid.

And why the cruise ship firm is no longer completely dependent on tourists.

How divorce started journey to Loch Ness

Speaking to The P&J at their Dochgarrock offices, Ms Newton said the achievement of reaching 50 years in business “shows that the company has a great history.”

She added: “We’ve come a long way, there are not many businesses that reach 50 years.

“I think it’s a testament to the resilience of tourism in Loch Ness, and the company itself.”

Ms Newton joked that the reason she started the company was a divorce.

She explained: “My husband and I divorced and he asked me to go back and work for him, which I did.

“Year one was fine, year two was okay, and year three I knew I needed to get out and started looking for a business of my own.”

She came up with the idea while on a boat tour in Egypt.

She said: “One day, my sister and I were in Hurghada, and we went on this boat, and it was, you know, just the last word.

“Back home, I was sitting at my desk one day and decided to phone up the guy who owned the boats on Loch Ness, because I knew he was about retirement age.

“So, I just picked up the phone, and I phoned him, and I said, are you interested in selling? He said: ‘Come and speak to me.’ And the rest is history.”

Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises now nearly 10 times bigger than 20 years ago

Last year, Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises welcomed around 300,000 people.

This year so far, they’ve welcomed 20% more visitors than in the first five months of 2024.

When Ms Newton bought the company, they only operated from Easter to October, while cruises now sail through the whole year.

“The first winter that I had the boats, we refurbished them. The second winter, we decided we would try and see if we could operate all year round, and it was so successful that we kept it going,” she explained.

He said that much of the company’s success is due to “staff and customer care”.

Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises now has more than 70 employees, most of them full-time.

She recalls that when she took over the company there were less than 20.

Ms Newton said they are “proud to be a living wage employer.”

“We pay more than the living wage. We think that you need to pay people well if you can afford to do so.”

Why new Jacobite Cruises cafe saved business

The company opened An Taya cafe, located by the dock, in July 2019 after spending £3 million.

They were then forced to shut it down in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“We were heavily in debt, and we were banking on a good summer and a good season that never came,” Ms Newton explained.

The businesswoman is thankful to their landlords, who offered them holiday payments, and allowed them to pay everything off over time.

She said that the main reason they bounced back was “staff pulling together,” adding that the new cafe was “a bit of a saviour.”

Ms Newton explained: “Operations director, Pauline Wilson, and the chef, Stuart, both said ‘We can’t stay at home, we’ve got to do something.’”

“And that’s when we opened during lockdown as a takeaway. People love to walk down or cycle down here on the canal.”

She continued: “Then we started making deliveries. I found places in Inverness I didn’t know existed by going out and delivering food to people on Fridays.

The chief executive explained how she “led from the front.”

“I was serving coffee, clearing tables, washing dishes, you know, whatever it took.

“You’ve just got to do it. We wanted to survive.”

The company won a Chamber of Commerce Resilience Award for how they overcame the pandemic struggles.

“It is about believing that you’re going to get through it,” she said.

Many Highland locals are also loyal Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises customers

Despite most visitors being international, Ms Newton explained they are “very lucky” to also have the support from locals.

She explained: “We have a lot of locals who take their friends and relatives on the cruises.

“And in the cafe, An Taya, we’re as busy in the winters, at the weekends, as we are in the summers, because the locals like to come here.”

The 60-year-old believes that the “best thing” about running the popular business is seeing people happy after the experience.

She concluded: “I take great pride when people come up to me and they say they had a great time.

“It’s really nice when people compliment you on your staff and on the facilities and the standards that we like to keep.”

