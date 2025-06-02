Aberdeenshire mum launched celebrant career after son’s death

After the death of her son Ben, Isabel Lockhart faced not just heartbreak but also a deeply disappointing funeral experience.

Names were misspelled and the celebrant even admitted to copy-pasting parts of the service.

Isabel was so shocked she made it her mission to retrain as a funeral celebrant so she could do a better job for other people.

In 2020, she launched Legacy, a business dedicated to meaningful ceremonies – and it’s grown to include weddings, vow renewals and more.

Isabel answered our questions on how her work has evolved, the challenges she’s faced, and what the future holds.

How and why did you start in business?

I was traumatised by the awful experience I had with the celebrant who was allocated to me for my son’s funeral.

From repeatedly misspelling names to admitting that he had copied and pasted text from an old ceremony, I set out on a mission to be the support that families needed when a loved one had died.

Six months after his funeral, I completed my training to be a funeral celebrant.

Later that year, after deciding to get married, I did more training to become a family celebrant.

How did you get to where you are today?

When I do a job, I do it well, and I was – and still am – looking for ways to improve.

There is a saying that “people buy from people,” so I unleashed myself and became unapologetically, uniquely, and authentically me.

One couple described me as a “loveable riot,” and I think that is the perfect description. Being myself has helped me create my brand and attract my ideal clients.

Who helped you?

So many people and organisations. The one person above all is my husband, Denis. He has witnessed the tears and tantrums and celebrated the wins with me. He also fully embraces my insanity.

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) early on in my career, after a friend recalled how they had helped her business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Other than being myself, it would be that you can’t fail if you try. The failure would be not to try.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not identifying as a businesswoman. I tried to do everything myself from building a website to marketing and made so many mistakes along the way.

What is your greatest achievement?

In 2024, I was nominated for the “Inspirational Woman of the Year” award in the BWC Athena Awards. I didn’t win, but it was an amazing experience.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I am passionate about end-of-life planning. We don’t talk about dying, and it is inevitable. I’d like to create the “Dead Good Conversations” project, allowing people to empower themselves and plan for a good ending.

You don’t have to be dying to have a plan in place. It is time to have these tender conversations.