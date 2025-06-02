Aberdeenshire mum launched celebrant career after son’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire mum launched celebrant career after son’s death

Isabel Lockhart became a full-time professional 'unboring' celebrant in 2020 after bungles at her son's funeral.

By Liza Hamilton
Meet celebrant Isabel Lockhart. Image: Legacy
After the death of her son Ben, Isabel Lockhart faced not just heartbreak but also a deeply disappointing funeral experience.

Names were misspelled and the celebrant even admitted to copy-pasting parts of the service.

Isabel was so shocked she made it her mission to retrain as a funeral celebrant so she could do a better job for other people.

In 2020, she launched Legacy, a business dedicated to meaningful ceremonies – and it’s grown to include weddings, vow renewals and more.

Isabel answered our questions on how her work has evolved, the challenges she’s faced, and what the future holds.

How and why did you start in business?

I was traumatised by the awful experience I had with the celebrant who was allocated to me for my son’s funeral.

From repeatedly misspelling names to admitting that he had copied and pasted text from an old ceremony, I set out on a mission to be the support that families needed when a loved one had died.

Isabel looking at a book.
Aberdeenshire celebrant Isabel Lockhart.

Six months after his funeral, I completed my training to be a funeral celebrant.

Later that year, after deciding to get married, I did more training to become a family celebrant.

How did you get to where you are today?

When I do a job, I do it well, and I was – and still am – looking for ways to improve.

There is a saying that “people buy from people,” so I unleashed myself and became unapologetically, uniquely, and authentically me.

One couple described me as a “loveable riot,” and I think that is the perfect description. Being myself has helped me create my brand and attract my ideal clients.

Who helped you?

So many people and organisations. The one person above all is my husband, Denis. He has witnessed the tears and tantrums and celebrated the wins with me. He also fully embraces my insanity.

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) early on in my career, after a friend recalled how they had helped her business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Other than being myself, it would be that you can’t fail if you try. The failure would be not to try.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not identifying as a businesswoman. I tried to do everything myself from building a website to marketing and made so many mistakes along the way.

What is your greatest achievement?

In 2024, I was nominated for the “Inspirational Woman of the Year” award in the BWC Athena Awards. I didn’t win, but it was an amazing experience.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I am passionate about end-of-life planning. We don’t talk about dying, and it is inevitable. I’d like to create the “Dead Good Conversations” project, allowing people to empower themselves and plan for a good ending.

You don’t have to be dying to have a plan in place. It is time to have these tender conversations.

