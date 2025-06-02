Aberdeen IT firm sets sights on £2m turnover and 60 staff as growth accelerates

Aberdeen-based IT and cybersecurity specialist Alto is setting its sights on significant expansion, with plans to increase its workforce and double turnover.

The firm, based in Tullos, has already more than doubled revenue since Bruce Skinner took the helm – breaking the £1 million mark for the first time.

It currently employs 11 people and is looking to expand its headcount to 60 staff within the next five years.

Bruce revealed the ambition is also to double turnover within the next two years.

‘Awesome’ growth goal

Alto provides managed IT and security products and services to a range of businesses with its specialist consultants’ combined experience totalling more than 100 years.

It has a growing base of clients in the UK and overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and the Philippines.

Alto, based at Citrus House on Greenbank Road, was founded in 2009 – under the Pisys brand – through a franchise arrangement.

When Bruce first took over the business in 2020 it generated a revenue of £500,000.

The 50-year-old said: “It’s a case of now looking to double turnover over the next two years.

“I believe once we go over that £2m that’ll be quite a significant landmark.

“The plan is to keep growing the business by the number of employees and clients.

“In five years’ time, if we’ve got to 60 staff and 100 clients, that would be an awesome place to be.”

Alto works in a number of sectors including manufacturing, food, energy services, healthcare and renewables.

The company has also shown a strong commitment to developing talent, taking on six apprentices since Bruce took the helm – one of whom, Dawid Szymaniuk, is now chief technology officer.

Technology sector ‘exciting’ industry

Bruce is now looking at different ways to keep growing Alto and the services it offers.

He said: “We offer a unique proactive service where we’re an IT department for companies that don’t have the capacity to employ their own full-time IT people.

“My desire would be to look to potentially employ or start up smaller pods of Alto, in other towns and cities, but still grow the business in Aberdeen with the amount of help desk staff and business team.

“We’ve worked with Opportunity North East on their business growth programme, and that’s been brilliant.

“It’s really made me realize that the north-east of Scotland needs to grow the technology sector, rather than just focusing on energy.

“Although energy is a fantastic resource and it’s got a lot of engineering capability in Aberdeen.

“There’s loads of opportunities out there right now, especially with the cybersecurity stuff and proactive work we’re doing with businesses.

“And I think there’s a lot to be excited about in terms of our industry.”

Best Place to Work accolade

For the third year in a row, Alto has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK.

Bruce said: “When I took over the business I had this dream of having a place where people wanted to come and thrive and are really supportive of each other.

“Being recognised by the Sunday Times Best Places to Work reflects the culture we’ve built around being supportive, committed and authentic in everything we do.

“It’s a credit to the whole team and the environment we’ve created together.”

Alto recently won a three-year contract, in parntership with Cobra Wind and Dragados, to maintain internet connectivity for five floating offshore wind turbines at the Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm.