Warning 400 North Sea jobs could go every two weeks in the next five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Warning 400 North Sea jobs could go every two weeks in the next five years

30,000 Scottish offshore energy jobs could be lost in less than a decade, warns new RGU report

By Liza Hamilton
Professor Paul de Leeuw, Director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.
Professor Paul de Leeuw, Director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Up to 400 North Sea oil and gas jobs could vanish every two weeks over the next five years.

That’s the stark warning from a new Robert Gordon University report, which has compared it to losing the entire Grangemouth refinery workforce over and over again.

It says the UK is teetering in a fragile “goldilocks zone”- a narrow window where action now could protect and even grow energy jobs.

But the window is closing fast.

Urgent need to act fast on energy jobs

The study, Striking the Balance, urges the government to act now to prevent a steep decline in skilled roles.

With the right investment, policies and delivery, UK offshore energy jobs could grow to 210,000 by 2023.

Offshore worker
The overall UK offshore energy workforce between 2023 and 2024 remained broadly flat at 154,000. Image: Shutterstock

However, without that, job numbers could fall to 125,000 – with Scotland expected to lose up to around 30,000 roles.

Professor Paul de Leeuw, director of RGU’s Energy Transition Institute, said action is urgently needed.

“The analysis shows that there is a workforce ‘goldilocks zone’ between 2025 and 2030 during which the UK supply chain capacity and capability can be sustained, developed and invested in, so that the transferability of the offshore energy workforce is optimised,” he said.

“Key to the effective delivery of the goldilocks zone is rapid investment in UK capabilities to deliver a fast-growing programme of green capital projects, which in turn will help to realise ambitious goals for domestic execution of these projects.”

‘Follow the money’, says energy expert

Prof de Leeuw said we need to “follow the money” and pointed to “massive investor uncertainty” in the negative sentiment for oil and gas in the UK and a slowdown in the wind industry.

“Where’s the activity?” he asked. “That Goldilocks zone is getting more urgent.

“There’s just nowhere for the supply chain jobs to go other than overseas.”

An emergency press conference held in Aberdeen last month following Harbour Energy job cuts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said government intervention was needed to get confidence back in the industry.

“The UK’s lack of joined up action means that the window of opportunity for delivering a just transition is closing,” he said.

“Countries such as Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are already successfully balancing traditional energy production with rapid expansion of renewables, a model the UK could and should emulate.

“Analysis highlights the governments can rapidly put in place policies to better manage the decline in the oil and gas sector, so that offshore energy jobs and the UK’s world-class supply chain can be sustained and retained.”

Aberdeen at the sharp end

Prof de Leeuw said the stakes were particularly high for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, where one in four jobs are linked to offshore energy – through direct employment or the wider supply chain.

“With investment at risk and renewables projects facing delays, the findings underline the present-day situation for the UK offshore energy industry and its stakeholders,” he said.

“The big prize of a significant jobs gain is still within our collective reach.

“Inaction or simply slow progress will mean that UK offshore energy job numbers overall could drop by almost 20% to 125,000 by 2030, making the path towards net zero even harder to negotiate.”

Conversation