Home Business Local Business

Bookmaker to bookstore: New shop to open in Rosemount

The former William Hill unit will be home to a new independent business selling books.

By Graham Fleming
Picture shows the building where Somerville Books is to open in Rosemount.
Somerville Books is set to open in Rosemount. Image: DC Thomson

New independent bookshop Somerville Books is to open in Rosemount in the place of a former betting store.

The new business has placed signs in the window of the former William Hill bookmaker on 56/58 Rosemount Viaduct.

The signs advertise the new store, which is promised to be “coming soon”.

The inside of the former bookmaker, which closed around 2023, has been undergoing refurbishment in the past few weeks.

Picture shows a sign in the window of Somerville Books asking people to follow their Instagram account @Somerville_Books. Image: Somerville Books via Instagram
Signs have been placed in the window of Somerville Books. Image: DC Thomson

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

However, “2025” can be seen on the Somerville Books’ social media logo, which implies an opening date this year.

Social media accounts and a website have been set up for the new independent bookshop.

Somerville Books owner Christie is excited to open the shop. Image: Supplied.

The website advertises that the shop will stock “new and a growing range of second-hand books and a variety of gifts and cards as well”.

It also includes a picture of owner, Christie Somerville Murphie, who says she runs another independent bookshop in Wigtown, in the south of Scotland.

‘Excitement’ over Somerville Books opening

The bookshop boss revealed the opening on social media over the weekend.

She said: “I am delighted to announce the opening of a new independent bookshop, Somerville Books, in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Picture shows the logo for Somerville Books with the date 2025. Image: Somerville Books via Instagram
The logo for the new shop – hinting at a 2025 opening date. Image: Somerville Books via Instagram

“Official opening date to follow.

“I am equal parts terrified and excited, but please follow along on this journey”.

