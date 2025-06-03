Bookmaker to bookstore: New shop to open in Rosemount

New independent bookshop Somerville Books is to open in Rosemount in the place of a former betting store.

The new business has placed signs in the window of the former William Hill bookmaker on 56/58 Rosemount Viaduct.

The signs advertise the new store, which is promised to be “coming soon”.

The inside of the former bookmaker, which closed around 2023, has been undergoing refurbishment in the past few weeks.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

However, “2025” can be seen on the Somerville Books’ social media logo, which implies an opening date this year.

Social media accounts and a website have been set up for the new independent bookshop.

The website advertises that the shop will stock “new and a growing range of second-hand books and a variety of gifts and cards as well”.

It also includes a picture of owner, Christie Somerville Murphie, who says she runs another independent bookshop in Wigtown, in the south of Scotland.

‘Excitement’ over Somerville Books opening

The bookshop boss revealed the opening on social media over the weekend.

She said: “I am delighted to announce the opening of a new independent bookshop, Somerville Books, in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

“Official opening date to follow.

“I am equal parts terrified and excited, but please follow along on this journey”.