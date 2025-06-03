Entrepreneur opens new reformer Pilates studio in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Entrepreneur opens new reformer Pilates studio in Aberdeen

The new west end studio comes as A-listers David Beckham and Harry Styles feed the hype on the popular workout.

By Liza Hamilton
StudioBe owner Jonathan Harper. Image: Liza Hamilton/DC Thomson
StudioBe owner Jonathan Harper. Image: Liza Hamilton/DC Thomson

Aberdeen entrepreneur Jonathan Harper has jumped headfirst into the global wellness wave, investing £60,000 to transform his west end fitness space into a high-end reformer Pilates studio.

StudioBe, based at 13 Carden Place, has relaunched with a luxury fit-out and mission to bring reformer Pilates, hot yoga, barre classes and more to the city.

Just two days in, the studio had already notched up over 500 class bookings and a host of influencer visits.

The launch comes as interest in reformer Pilates continues to surge nationally, fuelled by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Margot Robbie.

What does new Aberdeen reformer Pilates studio contain?

With six state-of-the-art reformers, two mat studios, barre classes and new heaters going in for hot yoga, StudioBe has hit the ground running and is now working to keep up with demand.

“We’ve gone from old-school PT and heavy lifting to something completely different – calm, holistic, wellness-led,” says Jonathan.

“Such is the power of these reformers and all this mat Pilates now, we’ve got to the point where it is such a hype and such a big vibe, that everyone’s talking about it.

“We thought ‘let’s embrace it’ and that’s what we’re doing’.”

Reformer Pilates is recommended to improve core strength, balance and posture. Image: Bexion Design Studio

Jonathan says there are currently seven full-time trainers working at StudioBe, with plans to buy more reformer machines to meet growing interest.

“Everything has been fully booked,” he adds. “We have had all the influencers round and it has gone crazy on socials.”

High-end with community feel

While the fit-out is high-end, Jonathan says prices remain competitive, with an inclusive, community feel central to the vision.

“We want to be a destination – a one-stop wellness hub,” he adds. “You can come for Pilates and then head upstairs to Pink Lily for hair, make-up or beauty treatments. It’s about making wellness easy and accessible. Pilates and a pamper.”

StudioBe is also keen to team up with neighbouring west end businesses to offer bespoke classes for the workers on its doorstep.

“That’s our target for the next few months, connecting with businesses nearby,” says Jonathan.

“There are real benefits for companies and from an employee point of view it creates a sense of belonging and camaraderie.”

StudioBe owner Jonathan Harper says wellness is big business. Liza Hamilton/DCT Media Date; 02/06/2025

And the target audience for reformer Pilates?

“Younger women are obsessed with it, but I’m a real advocate for us men getting into it as well,” he adds.

“It’s great for golfers, swimmers, anyone wanting to improve their core. We are getting a lot of early enquiries from guys.”

Business-wise, Jonathan has big ambitions beyond the Carden Place studio, with discussions already under way on expanding into clothing and equipment.

‘Sweat your assets’

Jonathan, who also works in commercial property, said the shift to wellness was not just about capitalising on a trend.

StudioBe’s new transformer Pilates machines in action. Image: Bexion Design Studio

He said it is part of a broader rethink on how former office space in Aberdeen could be repurposed – especially in light of the downturn in oil and gas.

“It’s about sweating your assets,” says Jonathan, who owns the building and masterminded the transformation.

“There are so many great spaces and people need to be creative.

“We have great community and it’s a good city to do business in.

“I’m committed. I’m born and bred in Aberdeen and we have to have a bit of self-belief.”

Conversation