Entrepreneur opens new reformer Pilates studio in Aberdeen

Aberdeen entrepreneur Jonathan Harper has jumped headfirst into the global wellness wave, investing £60,000 to transform his west end fitness space into a high-end reformer Pilates studio.

StudioBe, based at 13 Carden Place, has relaunched with a luxury fit-out and mission to bring reformer Pilates, hot yoga, barre classes and more to the city.

Just two days in, the studio had already notched up over 500 class bookings and a host of influencer visits.

The launch comes as interest in reformer Pilates continues to surge nationally, fuelled by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Margot Robbie.

What does new Aberdeen reformer Pilates studio contain?

With six state-of-the-art reformers, two mat studios, barre classes and new heaters going in for hot yoga, StudioBe has hit the ground running and is now working to keep up with demand.

“We’ve gone from old-school PT and heavy lifting to something completely different – calm, holistic, wellness-led,” says Jonathan.

“Such is the power of these reformers and all this mat Pilates now, we’ve got to the point where it is such a hype and such a big vibe, that everyone’s talking about it.

“We thought ‘let’s embrace it’ and that’s what we’re doing’.”

Jonathan says there are currently seven full-time trainers working at StudioBe, with plans to buy more reformer machines to meet growing interest.

“Everything has been fully booked,” he adds. “We have had all the influencers round and it has gone crazy on socials.”

High-end with community feel

While the fit-out is high-end, Jonathan says prices remain competitive, with an inclusive, community feel central to the vision.

“We want to be a destination – a one-stop wellness hub,” he adds. “You can come for Pilates and then head upstairs to Pink Lily for hair, make-up or beauty treatments. It’s about making wellness easy and accessible. Pilates and a pamper.”

StudioBe is also keen to team up with neighbouring west end businesses to offer bespoke classes for the workers on its doorstep.

“That’s our target for the next few months, connecting with businesses nearby,” says Jonathan.

“There are real benefits for companies and from an employee point of view it creates a sense of belonging and camaraderie.”

And the target audience for reformer Pilates?

“Younger women are obsessed with it, but I’m a real advocate for us men getting into it as well,” he adds.

“It’s great for golfers, swimmers, anyone wanting to improve their core. We are getting a lot of early enquiries from guys.”

Business-wise, Jonathan has big ambitions beyond the Carden Place studio, with discussions already under way on expanding into clothing and equipment.

‘Sweat your assets’

Jonathan, who also works in commercial property, said the shift to wellness was not just about capitalising on a trend.

He said it is part of a broader rethink on how former office space in Aberdeen could be repurposed – especially in light of the downturn in oil and gas.

“It’s about sweating your assets,” says Jonathan, who owns the building and masterminded the transformation.

“There are so many great spaces and people need to be creative.

“We have great community and it’s a good city to do business in.

“I’m committed. I’m born and bred in Aberdeen and we have to have a bit of self-belief.”