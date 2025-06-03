Aberdeen floating wind specialist acquired by growing Inverness energy firm

Inverness-headquartered Aurora Energy Services has acquired Aberdeen firm Encomara, a specialist in floating wind deployment systems and subsea engineering.

Industry stalwarts Ian Cobban, Malcolm Bowie, Ian Donald and Raymond Semple, founded Encomara in 2022.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, includes Encomara’s innovative Squid system. The technology integrates pre-installed mooring and electrical connections in one modular subsea unit.

This reduces the cost, time and risk associated with the deployment, recovery and reconnection of turbines.

Aurora chief executive Doug Duguid has described the system as a “true game changer”.

‘Unique’ position in market

Encomara’s team of six will move to Aurora House in Dyce, keeping its brand and identity while continuing to offers specialist advice on floating wind, mooring systems, and subsea field development.

Mr Duguid said: “Encomara’s Squid system is a step-change in floating wind development and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our technical strategy.

“Squid allows operators to modularise and industrialise offshore construction and combined with our fabrication and engineering capability, it gives Aurora a unique position in the market.

“We are committed to providing key investment in the Squid system to develop prototypes, in extensive offshore testing and roll-out to market, as we believe this is a true game-changer and it supports our ambition to lead in the energy transition.”

Decades of experience

Each member of the innovative foursome boasts decades of energy sector experience, including in wave, tidal, fixed and floating offshore wind.

Mr Semple previously led regional offshore and subsea divisions for Technip in Brazil and North America, and then global subsea businesses owned by DOF Subsea and Baker Hughes.

Before joining Encomara, Mr Cobban was chief operations officer for Inverness-based Global Energy Group.

Mr Bowie has been an independent consultant and advisor in design and offshore construction for more than 35 years.

Meanwhile, Mr Donald – who won an outstanding achievement gong at subsea industry awards in 2017 – joined Encomara after more than 40 years in executive, technical and project management roles.

Mr Donald said: “Aurora’s ambition and capability give Encomara the ideal platform to accelerate our roadmap and bring the Squid system to more markets, more quickly.

“Together, we can industrialise floating wind deployment while staying focused on innovation, safety, and engineering quality.”

Mr Semple will take on the role of chief operating officer, while chief technology officer, Mr Bowie, will continue in the same role in Aurora.

Current Aurora chief operating officer, Tom Smith, will take on a new role as regional director for EAME (Europe Africa and Middle East).

Aurora growing presence in Aberdeen

Aurora Energy Services was set up in 2022 by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition and now employs more than 275 people.

The firm has invested £750,000 into its new Aberdeen property, Ury House in Howe Moss Crescent.

It has also renamed the building, which is home to its integrated services division, Aurora House.

Aurora is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

It has a large training and competency academy in the capital of the Highlands and also has its own in-house design and fabrication facility at Huntly.

The company’s global presence includes operations in North and South America as well as Australia.