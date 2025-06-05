Aberdeenshire survey boss on breaking £1m barrier and Scotland expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire survey boss on breaking £1m barrier and Scotland expansion

The business has nearly doubled its workforce since the start of the year.

By Kelly Wilson
Jamie Watt, founder of Adaptive Surveys. Image: Korero
An Aberdeenshire surveying firm has reached the £1 million turnover milestone after a year of significant growth.

Adaptive Surveys was founded by Jamie Watt in 2022 after he spent years working as a chartered surveyor for an oil and gas firm.

In three years he has seen his business grow to produce the seven-figure turnover and recently opened a new office in Glasgow.

The 39-year-old is “very proud” of the achievements of both himself and his team.

Continuing growth

Adaptive Surveys, based in Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park, has nearly doubled its workforce since the start of the year.

There’s seven employees in the Westhill office and four based in Glasgow.

The business uses laser scanning and point cloud technology to build highly accurate 2D and 3D models.

Jamie said: “We are really happy to have got our target as it shows growth is continuing.

“I think given the people we have in the company, I was confident we could do some pretty great things.

“It’s such a strong team we’ve got and although we’re not a big company, everyone gets along really well and works well.

“I’m really proud of everyone that we’ve managed to get here.

“With a bit of luck we’ll continue on the same trajectory.”

Range of work

In the last year, Adaptive Surveys has carried out work at locations including Aberdeen’s The Trinity Centre, Jura and Glenfiddich distilleries and Brunsbuttel Port in Germany.

Jamie said: “We are still busy as ever. We’ve got the new Glasgow office now, which is fantastic.

“This really helped us out with servicing some central belt clients and pushing our way into north of England a bit further as well.”

Recently, Adaptive Surveys launched its brand new service Resi+, a streamlined, cost-effective measured building survey for architects operating in the residential sector.

It’s a new avenue for the firm, with previous work being undertaken for clients such as
local authorities, health boards, architects and civil and structural engineering firms.

