Aberdeenshire survey boss on breaking £1m barrier and Scotland expansion

An Aberdeenshire surveying firm has reached the £1 million turnover milestone after a year of significant growth.

Adaptive Surveys was founded by Jamie Watt in 2022 after he spent years working as a chartered surveyor for an oil and gas firm.

In three years he has seen his business grow to produce the seven-figure turnover and recently opened a new office in Glasgow.

The 39-year-old is “very proud” of the achievements of both himself and his team.

Continuing growth

Adaptive Surveys, based in Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park, has nearly doubled its workforce since the start of the year.

There’s seven employees in the Westhill office and four based in Glasgow.

The business uses laser scanning and point cloud technology to build highly accurate 2D and 3D models.

Jamie said: “We are really happy to have got our target as it shows growth is continuing.

“I think given the people we have in the company, I was confident we could do some pretty great things.

“It’s such a strong team we’ve got and although we’re not a big company, everyone gets along really well and works well.

“I’m really proud of everyone that we’ve managed to get here.

“With a bit of luck we’ll continue on the same trajectory.”

Range of work

In the last year, Adaptive Surveys has carried out work at locations including Aberdeen’s The Trinity Centre, Jura and Glenfiddich distilleries and Brunsbuttel Port in Germany.

Jamie said: “We are still busy as ever. We’ve got the new Glasgow office now, which is fantastic.

“This really helped us out with servicing some central belt clients and pushing our way into north of England a bit further as well.”

Recently, Adaptive Surveys launched its brand new service Resi+, a streamlined, cost-effective measured building survey for architects operating in the residential sector.

It’s a new avenue for the firm, with previous work being undertaken for clients such as

local authorities, health boards, architects and civil and structural engineering firms.