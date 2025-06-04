New leader and city centre headquarters for Aberdeen accountants

Accountancy firm Deloitte has appointed Hazel Gray to lead the firm’s Aberdeen office.

Former St Machar Academy pupil Hazel, who joined business consultants Deloitte nearly nine years ago, will be in charge of 136 staff in the city.

It comes at the same time as the firm moving to a new city centre office within the Silver Fin building at 455 Union Street.

Aberdonian Hazel takes over the role from Shaun Reynolds, who has held the position for the past four years.

‘Exciting and pivotal time’

Hazel, a partner in the firm’s global investment and innovation incentives team, brings vast experience to the role, including 10 years advising the energy sector.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be leading our fantastic Aberdeen team during this time.

“It’s an exciting and pivotal time to be working in the energy sector, as the industry continues to address the urgent challenge of transitioning to a more sustainable future.

“The complexity of that shift creates both risk and opportunity, and I’m proud to be stepping into this role at a time when our clients need trusted advice more than ever.”

Hazel, who has lived and worked in the city for most of her career, has worked extensively with a diverse portfolio of clients – from entrepreneurial start-ups to energy supermajors.

Speaking about the move to the heart of the city centre, Hazel said: “Aberdeen plays a critical role in the UK’s energy landscape, and is a key hub in Deloitte’s regional network, so it’s right that there has been continued investment in the city.

“I’m proud to be leading our team here as we continue to support clients at the forefront of the sector.”

New office space reflects investment in city

Shaun will continue to lead Deloitte’s M&A industry team across the UK.

Angela Mitchell, practice senior partner for Scotland at Deloitte, said: “Hazel’s deep sector expertise, strong leadership and commitment to our people and clients make her ideally suited to lead our Aberdeen office into its next chapter.

“The move to our new space marks an important investment in the region, and one that reflects our confidence in the future of the north-east and the role it continues to play nationally for Deloitte.”

Her appointment also marks a personal milestone as St Machar Academy is one of the local schools supported by Deloitte’s 5 Million Futures programme.

It involves hosting workshops and masterclasses for the students covering a variety of practical skills and career pathways throughout the year.