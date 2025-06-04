New leader and city centre headquarters for Aberdeen accountants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

New leader and city centre headquarters for Aberdeen accountants

Former St Machar Academy pupil Hazel Gray takes over the reins at Deloitte.

By Kelly Wilson
Hazel Gray, new Deloitte Aberdeen office senior partner. Image: Big Partnership
Accountancy firm Deloitte has appointed Hazel Gray to lead the firm’s Aberdeen office.

Former St Machar Academy pupil Hazel, who joined business consultants Deloitte nearly nine years ago, will be in charge of 136 staff in the city.

It comes at the same time as the firm moving to a new city centre office within the Silver Fin building at 455 Union Street.

Aberdonian Hazel takes over the role from Shaun Reynolds, who has held the position for the past four years.

‘Exciting and pivotal time’

Hazel, a partner in the firm’s global investment and innovation incentives team, brings vast experience to the role, including 10 years advising the energy sector.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be leading our fantastic Aberdeen team during this time.

“It’s an exciting and pivotal time to be working in the energy sector, as the industry continues to address the urgent challenge of transitioning to a more sustainable future.

New Deloitte office in Silver Fin building. Image: Big Partnership

“The complexity of that shift creates both risk and opportunity, and I’m proud to be stepping into this role at a time when our clients need trusted advice more than ever.”

Hazel, who has lived and worked in the city for most of her career, has worked extensively with a diverse portfolio of clients – from entrepreneurial start-ups to energy supermajors.

Speaking about the move to the heart of the city centre, Hazel said: “Aberdeen plays a critical role in the UK’s energy landscape, and is a key hub in Deloitte’s regional network, so it’s right that there has been continued investment in the city.

“I’m proud to be leading our team here as we continue to support clients at the forefront of the sector.”

New office space reflects investment in city

Shaun will continue to lead Deloitte’s M&A industry team across the UK.

Angela Mitchell, practice senior partner for Scotland at Deloitte, said: “Hazel’s deep sector expertise, strong leadership and commitment to our people and clients make her ideally suited to lead our Aberdeen office into its next chapter.

“The move to our new space marks an important investment in the region, and one that reflects our confidence in the future of the north-east and the role it continues to play nationally for Deloitte.”

Her appointment also marks a personal milestone as St Machar Academy is one of the local schools supported by Deloitte’s 5 Million Futures programme.

It involves hosting workshops and masterclasses for the students covering a variety of practical skills and career pathways throughout the year.

