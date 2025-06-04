£3.5m price tag set as Banchory Lodge Hotel goes on the market

One of Royal Deeside’s best-known hotels has gone on the market for £3.5 million as the team behind the award-winning Banchory Lodge Hotel look to step back.

Carol Fowler, who led the business alongside her late business partner Wilson Anderson and others since 2012, said the time felt right to hand over the reins.

The decision follows a period of growth for the business, which has a turnover of £3 million per year and hosts around 50 weddings annually.

Carol admits there’s a “tinge of sadness” as she looks for new owners to take on the B-listed Georgian property.

‘Proud’ of Banchory Lodge Hotel achievement

Set on 7.5 acres of landscaped grounds on the banks of the River Dee, the hotel has 28 bedrooms.

The owners bought the property after a year-long negotiation before extensive refurbishment work, transforming what was then a run-down building into one of Deeside’s top hospitality destinations.

Carol said: “There’s a tinge of sadness.

“We’ve all absolutely loved the project. It’s been an amazing journey and we’ve brought it to where we want to take it.

“It needed some love and attention and I think we have done that

“Now it’s time for somebody else to develop it and grow it further.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved.”

‘It’s been a hard decision’

Carol said the death of Wilson Anderson had played a part in the decision to sell.

“Wilson was such a huge part of Banchory Lodge and it’s just not the same,” she said.

“He’s such a miss. It made us evaluate our lives. It’s been a hard decision though. We haven’t done it lightly.

“There’s four of us in the partnership and we’re all very passionate hoteliers.

“I think we have done a great job turning it into a really exciting property.”

Carol, who will continue to run her event management company, Prime Events, said there is an opportunity for the new owner to take the hotel to the next level.

“There’s still plenty of room to grow,” she said. “We’d love to see someone come in who’s got the same passion for the industry and wants to keep looking after the amazing team here.”

The sale of Banchory Lodge Hotel is being handled by Christie & Co.

It includes the main hotel building, with public spaces including reception, bar, restaurant, private dining rooms and function suites.

Outdoor dining capacity includes a lower terrace with 44 covers and the “Sitooterie” with 50 covers and four private cabins.

Exclusive-use accommodation at Cobbleheugh House is also featured, with six bedrooms and a private lounge and dining room.

Agent Gary Witham says there is strong potential to further develop the hotel grounds with wellness or leisure facilities.