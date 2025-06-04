£3.5m price tag set as Banchory Lodge Hotel goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

£3.5m price tag set as Banchory Lodge Hotel goes on the market

The sale comes just months after the death of co-owner and well-known Aberdeen hospitality boss Wilson Anderson.

By Liza Hamilton
Banchory Lodge Hotel has been listed for sale with a guide price of £3.5 million. Image: Christie & Co
Banchory Lodge Hotel has been listed for sale with a guide price of £3.5 million. Image: Christie & Co

One of Royal Deeside’s best-known hotels has gone on the market for £3.5 million as the team behind the award-winning Banchory Lodge Hotel look to step back.

Carol Fowler, who led the business alongside her late business partner Wilson Anderson and others since 2012, said the time felt right to hand over the reins.

The decision follows a period of growth for the business, which has a turnover of £3 million per year and hosts around 50 weddings annually.

Carol admits there’s a “tinge of sadness” as she looks for new owners to take on the B-listed Georgian property.

‘Proud’ of Banchory Lodge Hotel achievement

Set on 7.5 acres of landscaped grounds on the banks of the River Dee, the hotel has 28 bedrooms.

The owners bought the property after a year-long negotiation before extensive refurbishment work, transforming what was then a run-down building into one of Deeside’s top hospitality destinations.

Carol said: “There’s a tinge of sadness.

“We’ve all absolutely loved the project. It’s been an amazing journey and we’ve brought it to where we want to take it.

Carol Fowler, owner of Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jonathan James Perkins

“It needed some love and attention and I think we have done that

“Now it’s time for somebody else to develop it and grow it further.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved.”

‘It’s been a hard decision’

Carol said the death of Wilson Anderson had played a part in the decision to sell.

“Wilson was such a huge part of Banchory Lodge and it’s just not the same,” she said.

“He’s such a miss. It made us evaluate our lives. It’s been a hard decision though. We haven’t done it lightly.

“There’s four of us in the partnership and we’re all very passionate hoteliers.

“I think we have done a great job turning it into a really exciting property.”

Views to the River Dee from the dining room at Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick

Carol, who will continue to run her event management company, Prime Events, said there is an opportunity for the new owner to take the hotel to the next level.

“There’s still plenty of room to grow,” she said. “We’d love to see someone come in who’s got the same passion for the industry and wants to keep looking after the amazing team here.”

The sale of Banchory Lodge Hotel is being handled by Christie & Co.

It includes the main hotel building, with public spaces including reception, bar, restaurant, private dining rooms and function suites.

The outdoor dining area at Banchory Lodge Hotel.
The outdoor dining area at Banchory Lodge Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Outdoor dining capacity includes a lower terrace with 44 covers and the “Sitooterie” with 50 covers and four private cabins.

Exclusive-use accommodation at Cobbleheugh House is also featured, with six bedrooms and a private lounge and dining room.

Agent Gary Witham says there is strong potential to further develop the hotel grounds with wellness or leisure facilities.

 

 

Conversation